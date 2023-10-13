11 pumpkin patches and picking events to visit across the north and north-east

Find the perfect pumpkin for you and your family at one of these exciting pumpkin patches.

Loch Ness Pumpkins, Inverness

As one of the first Highland Pumpkin Picking Patches, Loch Ness Pumpkins has welcomed more than 10,000 visitors to Buntait Farm in the last four years.

Visitors are welcome to explore the farmland and stunning countryside whilst searching for the perfect pumpkin to take home with them.

But it’s not just about the pumpkin picking here, organisers have planned to host a selection of activities and entertainment. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to take part in pumpkin hoopla, suction archery and enjoy seasonal treats such as pumpkin munchkin donuts, scrumptious home bakes, and more.

The patch is open until October 28. To book a slot, visit Eventbrite.

Westerton Farmers, Laurencekirk

The family-owned Westerton Farmers has been in operation across four generations.

This year, they have organised for pumpkin picking and an array of activities to get visitors into the Halloween spirit.

Throughout October, visitors will be able to explore the farm; take part in the big bale maze and bale mountain in the field; the indoor mini maze; the pedal tractor pit; learn all about the working tractors as well as enjoy other farm-themed games; and pick their own pumpkins.

Vendors and stall holders will also be around for visitors to grab a bite or find a souvenir to take home with them.

To purchase a ticket, visit eventbrite.

Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm, Farm

For more than 40 years, people across the north and north-east have been visiting Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm to pick their own, or purchase ready picked, soft fruits.

As Halloween approaches, families are welcome to drop by the farm’s pumpkin patch which is open every day free of charge – booking is not needed.

Families can enjoy refreshments, a bouncy castle, pizza and face painting over the weekend too, so why not add this spot to the itinerary.

Linkwood Farms, Elgin

The Elgin-based farm is welcoming traders and visitors from near and far to their patch this October.

Catering will be provided by Scottish Fayre Event Catering throughout the day with a menu including toasted marshmallows, breakfast rolls, coffees and hot chocolate, loaded fries, donuts and hot dogs.

Their Pick Your Own Pumpkin 2023 day will take place on October 21, so book tickets now to ensure you get a spot.

The Pumpkin Ranch, Inverurie

Inverurie’s popular Pumpkin Ranch has planted 9,500 pumpkin seeds this year in preparation for their big event.

Organisers have promised they will have a huge variety of pumpkins to choose from. It will be open for picking on various dates up to October 29. Each day it will open from 10am-5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

Tickets allow for visitors to spend up to an hour at the pumpkin ranch. There is limited availability now so to check dates and book go to eventbrite.

The Fairy Woods, Fedderate

Visit the Fairy Woods to find the perfect pumpkin for you and your family to take home.

The two-hour session includes Fairy Finding, orienteering, the pumpkin patch and campfire snacks.

Youngsters will receive their own pumpkin, a goody bag and snacks.

Only children require tickets, priced at £15.50.

Crathes Castle

Join in with the Halloween fun at Crathes Castle.

Visitors are encouraged to come along in fancy dress and bust out their best dance moves before trick or treating around the castle’s houses.

Afterwards, head out to the pumpkin patch and listen to tales from the local witch.

Little Pumpkin Patch, Aberchirder

Come along to the Littlefield Farm Shop’s first ever pumpkin patch.

The day will feature Halloween-themed arts and crafts, games and photo ops as well as snacks, homebakes and drinks.

Tickets are required for the pumpkin patch at just £11 – under one’s go free.

Nethy Bridge Pumpkin Patch

The Nethy Bridge Pumpkin Patch, at Tomdhu Farm, Boat of Garten, will return for its second year in a row, promising a fun-filled day for the family.

Activities include craft stalls, children’s archery, bale runs, bowling, and ride on toy tractors, and of course, pumpkin picking.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Rannachy Farm Pumpkin Picking

Take the family along to Rannachy Farm this month.

Spend the day finding the perfect pumpkin and enjoy the stunning sights around you whilst the little ones get involved with hands-on fun.

There are several slots still available.

Mains of Glassaugh Vegetables Pumpkin Weekend

Get lost in the Halloween maze and leave with a pumpkin ready to be carved and decorated.

The event also features a BBQ and refreshments to keep visitors going throughout the day, and prizes will be offered to the best pumpkin carver – send photos to their Facebook page for a chance to win.

Book your spot now.