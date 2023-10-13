11 pumpkin patches and picking events to visit across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

11 pumpkin patches and picking events to visit across the north and north-east

There's plenty of places in the north and north-east to pick up the perfect pumpkin.

By Jenna Scott
There are plenty of place to pick up the perfect pumpkin. Supplied by The Pumpkin Ranch.
There are plenty of place to pick up the perfect pumpkin. Supplied by The Pumpkin Ranch.

Find the perfect pumpkin for you and your family at one of these exciting pumpkin patches.

Loch Ness Pumpkins, Inverness

As one of the first Highland Pumpkin Picking Patches, Loch Ness Pumpkins has welcomed more than 10,000 visitors to Buntait Farm in the last four years.

Visitors are welcome to explore the farmland and stunning countryside whilst searching for the perfect pumpkin to take home with them.

But it’s not just about the pumpkin picking here, organisers have planned to host a selection of activities and entertainment. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to take part in pumpkin hoopla, suction archery and enjoy seasonal treats such as pumpkin munchkin donuts, scrumptious home bakes, and more.

The patch is open until October 28. To book a slot, visit Eventbrite.

There are plenty of places to pick up a pumpkin  ahead of Halloween.

Westerton Farmers, Laurencekirk

The family-owned Westerton Farmers has been in operation across four generations.

This year, they have organised for pumpkin picking and an array of activities to get visitors into the Halloween spirit.

Throughout October, visitors will be able to explore the farm; take part in the big bale maze and bale mountain in the field; the indoor mini maze; the pedal tractor pit; learn all about the working tractors as well as enjoy other farm-themed games; and pick their own pumpkins.

Vendors and stall holders will also be around for visitors to grab a bite or find a souvenir to take home with them.

To purchase a ticket, visit eventbrite.

Westerton Farmers has organised pumpkin picking.  Supplied Westerton Farmers.

Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm, Farm

For more than 40 years, people across the north and north-east have been visiting Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm to pick their own, or purchase ready picked, soft fruits.

As Halloween approaches, families are welcome to drop by the farm’s pumpkin patch which is open every day free of charge – booking is not needed.

Families can enjoy refreshments, a bouncy castle, pizza and face painting over the weekend too, so why not add this spot to the itinerary.

Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm is hosting its own pumpkin patch every day this month. Image: Shutterstock

Linkwood Farms, Elgin

The Elgin-based farm is welcoming traders and visitors from near and far to their patch this October.

Catering will be provided by Scottish Fayre Event Catering throughout the day with a menu including toasted marshmallows, breakfast rolls, coffees and hot chocolate, loaded fries, donuts and hot dogs.

Their Pick Your Own Pumpkin 2023 day will take place on October 21, so book tickets now to ensure you get a spot.

We’re all ready for Halloween, and picking a perfect pumpkin adds to the excitement.

The Pumpkin Ranch, Inverurie

Inverurie’s popular Pumpkin Ranch has planted 9,500 pumpkin seeds this year in preparation for their big event.

Organisers have promised they will have a huge variety of pumpkins to choose from. It will be open for picking on various dates up to October 29. Each day it will open from 10am-5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

Tickets allow for visitors to spend up to an hour at the pumpkin ranch. There is limited availability now so to check dates and book go to eventbrite.

The pumpkin patch at The Pumpkin Ranch is in full swing.  Supplied by The Pumpkin Ranch.

The Fairy Woods, Fedderate

pumpkins in a patch
Lots of activities here. Image: Fedderate Woods.

Visit the Fairy Woods to find the perfect pumpkin for you and your family to take home.

The two-hour session includes Fairy Finding, orienteering, the pumpkin patch and campfire snacks.

Youngsters will receive their own pumpkin, a goody bag and snacks.

Only children require tickets, priced at £15.50.

Crathes Castle

Enjoy a day at Crathes Castle, and head to the pumpkin patch afterwards.

Join in with the Halloween fun at Crathes Castle.

Visitors are encouraged to come along in fancy dress and bust out their best dance moves before trick or treating around the castle’s houses.

Afterwards, head out to the pumpkin patch and listen to tales from the local witch.

Little Pumpkin Patch, Aberchirder

Come along to the Littlefield Farm Shop’s first ever pumpkin patch.

The day will feature Halloween-themed arts and crafts, games and photo ops as well as snacks, homebakes and drinks.

Tickets are required for the pumpkin patch at just £11 – under one’s go free.

Nethy Bridge Pumpkin Patch

The Nethy Bridge Pumpkin Patch, at Tomdhu Farm, Boat of Garten, will return for its second year in a row, promising a fun-filled day for the family.

Activities include craft stalls, children’s archery, bale runs, bowling, and ride on toy tractors, and of course, pumpkin picking.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Nethy Bridge Pumpkin Patch is gearing up for a busy pumpkin picking period. Supplied by Nethy Bridge Pumpkin Patch.

Rannachy Farm Pumpkin Picking

Take the family along to Rannachy Farm this month.

Spend the day finding the perfect pumpkin and enjoy the stunning sights around you whilst the little ones get involved with hands-on fun.

There are several slots still available.

This weekend is the perfect time to go pumpkin picking.

Mains of Glassaugh Vegetables Pumpkin Weekend

Get lost in the Halloween maze and leave with a pumpkin ready to be carved and decorated.

The event also features a BBQ and refreshments to keep visitors going throughout the day, and prizes will be offered to the best pumpkin carver – send photos to their Facebook page for a chance to win.

Book your spot now.

More from Lifestyle

Get involved in the Royal National Mod wherever you are. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Moktoberfest, Black Isle Gathering and the Royal National…
Andy and I preparing to tuck into our feast. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Have you tried the famous scones and pies from Kemnay Farm Shop? We did,…
Mada Clay bathroom
Now’s the time to get your dream bathroom without breaking the bank
José Silver and Chris Evans from SEAR with George Maclean from Neacreath Ltd and Sam, a Burmese python
Nairn business gifts premises to 'inspirational' exotic animals charity
Eins, zwei, drei German-style beers from Scottish breweries. Images: Elin Beattie
Wunderbar! 3 German-style Scottish beers for your own Scot-toberfest
Nice recommends specific apps to help people manage their conditions (PA)
Online apps recommended to manage lower back pain
The Ellison Institute of Technology was co-founded by US tech billionaire Larry Ellison (Chris Ison/PA)
New research campus to solve global problems
P&J reporter Andy at the Friskis and Svettis class at Cults Sports Complex
Friskis and Svettis: I try out 'Aberdeen's best kept exercise secret'
Working out your mortgage affordability should be calculated early on.
The top five questions about buying a property - now answered by experts 
Resident X's By The Firepit cocktail. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week
10 cocktails to try this Aberdeen Cocktail Week — including a white chocolate martini