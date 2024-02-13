Bill Bailey talks bagpipes and how nothing can replace live experiences ahead of Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Bill Bailey talks bagpipes and how nothing can replace live experiences ahead of Aberdeen show

Bill Bailey will take to the stage at Aberdeen's P&J Live this week, and told us about his Thoughtifier tour - and how he recently taught himself to play the bagpipes

By David Pollock
Bill Bailey
Bill Bailey is bringing his Thoughtifier tour to Aberdeen's P&J Live. Picture Supplied by Gillian Robertson.

Bill Bailey has a lot on his mind ahead of his latest national tour, which arrives in Aberdeen this week. The clue to this is in the tour’s title: Thoughtifier.

“The name of the show is very much what I think the job of a comic is,” says the comedian, virtuoso musician, actor and Strictly Come Dancing-winning national treasure. “You take thoughts and you amplify them. That’s the thought process behind the title. It’s a combo word, a hybrid of ‘thoughts’ and ‘amplifier’.

“That’s the basis of what a lot of comedy is, taking the everyday and amplifying it, crafting it into comedy and laughing at the absurdity of life. Then the show expands into more areas, specifically those of human endeavour, achievement, creativity and ingenuity.”

Bill Bailey holding a Cockatoo.
Bill Bailey. Supplied by Gillian Robertson.

What can people expect from Bill Bailey’s show?

All of these elements have come together around thoughts of the future, and what it might mean for his own industry. “The arts seem to be slightly under threat at the moment, now we’re looking at AI,” says Bailey. “It seems like the time to investigate, so for comedic purposes I’ve created a lot of Billbots – Bill Bailey chatbots, powered by AI, which crop up at certain points in the show.”

In this way, he literally comes face to face with the AI alternative to Bill Bailey. “I do it to show the limitations of AI, and also how you can make fun of it,” he says. “It’s only as good as what we prompt it to be.

You can never really replicate human originality and creativity, you can only replicate what’s been done before. So as long as AI is created by humans, then we’re in charge of it – but at some point in the future AI will start teaching itself AI, then we’re really in trouble.”

Bailey has been playing arenas for nearly twenty years, so his generation of comics represent an evolution of the form in their own way. “Comedy started in the back rooms of pubs as cabaret,” he says. “In an intimate room you want to see everyone and listen to what they’re saying, but what I’m doing is much more of a show.

Bill Bailey. 
Bill Bailey has been playing arenas for nearly 20 years. Supplied by Gillian Robertson.

Can Bill Bailey play the bagpipes?

“It’s a spectacle. There are lots of set pieces of music in it – opera, rock, folk, gospel, metal and all points in between – plus there are films and animation and graphics.

“I still want to hear the audience, though. I want to hear them get their voices on board, and the more the merrier. There’s a bit in the show where I get the audience to imagine the very first music our Neolithic ancestors made, humming and creating a harmony for the first time, and being blown away by it. When you get a large number of voices coming together it’s like an instrument, it’s very powerful.”

There are no shortage of other instruments in the show, including a Jean-Michel Jarre-style laser harp. “You put your hand through the laser and it makes a sound,” says Bailey. “I love the fact it’s an ancient instrument imagined in a modern way. The theme of the joke is the modernity of tech against very old instruments, like I’m also playing the recorder and the mandolin and the guitar and ancient Turkish lutes.”

He also recently taught himself bagpipes, inspired by an episode of Have I Got News For You where he was encouraged to. “Again, it’s an old instrument and it’s incredibly powerful, it strikes a chord with people,” he says. “It gets an amazing reaction from the crowd, it’s quite stirring. It reminds us what we’re capable of.”

When is Thoughtifier coming to Aberdeen?

Despite his concerns about technology, Bailey doesn’t believe his own job is under threat any time soon. “There are definitely reasons for concern, certainly in the film and TV industries, because images can be manipulated and voices can be easily replicated,” he says. “I think the time when ChatGPT writes a script and an AI creates the images for a film is nearer than we think.

Bill Bailey playing the ukelele.
Bill Bailey says nothing comes close to the live experience. Supplied by Gillian Robertson.

“You know what, though? I don’t think you can replicate the live experience. There’s nothing that comes close to that, it occupies a unique place in human society, going back to the ceremonies and rituals of our ancestors which bound us together. That’s what the live arts does.

“If there’s a theme at the core of this show, it’s that as humans, we need interdependency. When we work well as a species is when we’re working together, and together we can create all kinds of things. Humans are amazing, and you see that in this live context.”

Bill Bailey’s Thoughtifier tour comes to the P&J Arena, Aberdeen, on Thursday February 15.  For more information go to billbailey.co.uk,  and pandjlive.com.

More from Lifestyle

A photo of a three-day-old human embryo (PA)
Eggs of more than 100 women may never be viable after hospital freezing error
Cutlery (Tim Goode/PA)
Ultra-processed foods score worse on food labelling – but not all are bad
CQC inspectors found that more needed to be addressed at Royal Sussex County Hospital at an urgent pace (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brighton hospital must address culture and leadership issues, inspectors warn
Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term condition that causes painful swelling and stiffness in the joints (PA)
Arthritis drug could prevent condition in those deemed at risk, trial finds
There are 876,164 GP appointments on average every day, according to The King’s Fund (PA)
Think tank urges action to stop ‘slow erosion’ of primary and community care
Calendar Girls the musical. Supplied by Jack Merriman
5 things to do this weekend: Seedy Sunday at Aden Park and Fort William…
Josh Flax proposed to and Charlie Gothelf in Skye
The real Love Island: The Skye photographers making a business of dramatic proposal pics
The body in charge of investigating complaints about the NHS could be left unable to operate due to delays appointment a new chief. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Delay naming new watchdog prompts fears NHS complaints could be held up
Matt Kaminer started training after his GCSE exams were cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic and has now obtained his Ironman licence (University of Bristol/PA)
Medical student becomes pro Ironman triathlete
Double-cab pick-ups will be classed as ‘cars’ for company vehicle tax from July (Ford)
Major pick-up truck tax changes introduced to close loophole