5 things to do this weekend: Comic Con at P&J Live and The Full Monty at HMT

Spend your weekend seeing some famous faces at Comic Con 2024 or belly laughing through The Full Monty at His Majesty's Theatre.

Pikachu, the famous Pokemon character at last year's Comic Con, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Pikachu, the famous Pokemon character at last year's Comic Con, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
By Abby Ross

There is plenty to get involved with this weekend, whether that be celebrating Easter with the family, or perhaps volunteering at the CWNE 24 Peterhead Lido beach clean.

The Full Monty

The Full Monty cast is taking to His Majesty’s Theatre this week in celebration of 25 years since the original film while on their huge UK tour.

The play follows a group of depressed, unemployed men who form unlikely friendships through a strip group idea to raise money.

Danny Hatchard, best known for playing Lee Carter in Eastenders, and Jake Quickenden who came to fame through his X Factor audition, are among some of the cast members you could see this weekend! To book tickets, go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

The Full Monty cast at rehearsals. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

Easter in Wonderland

Head to Altens Hotel in Aberdeen on Sunday for a fantastic Easter event perfect for all the family.

Children will have the opportunity to meet fun characters from Wonderland, listen to exciting stories, and get involved in a variety of games.

Most activities are included with your entry ticket, but there are plenty of special fundraising games for Fantasy Realms CIC to get involved with too. For more information go to allevents.in

Ed Gamble: Hot Diggity Dog

If you’re looking for an entertaining night this weekend, head to the Music Hall on Saturday to see Ed Gamble’s hilarious show.

The English comedian is co-host of the award-winning podcast Off Menu along with James Acaster, a judge on Great British Menu. He also hosts the Taskmaster podcast and has a special called Blood Sugar on Amazon Prime.

Head to aberdeenperformingarts.com to grab one of the last remaining tickets.

Comedian Ed Gamble will be performing at the Music Hall this Saturday. Supplied by ed gamble

Comic Con

Comic book fans and movie lovers are in for a treat this weekend as Comic Con Scotland returns to P&J Live.

On Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March, there will be large exhibitions, movie props, lots of merchandise and more for you to discover.

The biggest attraction this year is the famous faces attending the convention from movies, tv, streaming, gaming, anime and sports entertainment — including Karen Gillan (Saturday only), Jessie T. Usher and Laz Alonzo. For more information about the event and booking go to pandjlive.com/events/comic-con-scotland-ne-2024

CWNE 24 Peterhead Lido beach clean

Head down to Peterhead Lido this Saturday to get involved with the last beach clean for Climate Week North East 2024.

The meeting point will be in the lower Lido car park, where the safety briefing begins at 3pm. Cleaning equipment will also be provided — including gloves, bags and pickers — and volunteers must wear waterproofs and warm clothing.

The event is free of charge and all are welcome. For further information go to eventbrite.co.uk

Conversation