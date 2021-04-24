Saturday, April 24th 2021 Show Links
Aberdeen theatre fans invited to share in gripping stage version of Touching The Void

By Scott Begbie
April 24, 2021, 11:00 am
© SuppliedThe stage version of Touching The Void will be livestreamed to north-east audiences in a partnership struck by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
North-east audiences are invited to a gripping live theatre performance – set on a sheer cliff face – from the comfort of their couches.

Aberdeen Performing Arts has announced a partnership to bring the West End hit Touching The Void to theatre fans next month.

A scene from the cutting-edge staging of Touching The Void.

His Majesty’s Theatre is one of the partner venues for special livestreams of the performance beamed from the Bristol Old Vic theatre in front of a live audience.

Teetering on brink of death

It will combine live performance with cutting-edge digital theatre, with state-of-the-art sound and multi-camera work to let viewers experience the show from every heart-stopping angle.

Directed by Tony Award-winning Tom Morris, who worked on the acclaimed War Horse, the thrilling stage adaptation is based on Joe Simpson’s bestselling memoir turned BAFTA-winning film.

Perched on an unstable snow-cliff and battered by freezing winds, Simon is desperate to rescue his injured climbing partner who hangs from a rope below him. Meanwhile, Joe teeters on the brink of death and despair in a crevasse from which he can’t possibly climb to safety.

North-east audiences can watch the gripping performance from the comfort of their couch.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts said “We are delighted to be working with the Bristol Old Vic and collaborators to bring an epic tale of survival direct to our living rooms.

Outstanding piece of theatre

“It is such an innovative production and an outstanding piece of theatre it is exciting for us to be involved. We encourage our audiences to tune in to see the stage version of a bestselling book and BAFTA winning film.”

State-of-the-art technology and live performance come together in Touching The Void.

Screenings begin on May 26 for one week only. Tickets are on sale and can be booked at bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/touching-the-void. North-east audiences can select His Majesty’s Theatre from the partner venues when booking tickets.

 