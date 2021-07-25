Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Two-Minute Masterpiece: Bold gaze that changed how women were viewed in art

By Scott Begbie
July 25, 2021, 6:00 am

There is something wonderful about gazing at a work of art… even more so when the subject of a painting is gazing back.

In our latest Two-Minute Masterpiece, the compelling portrait of Anne Finlay by Dorothy Johnstone is explored by Rebecca Stephen Kendle, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums.

She discusses how the bold gaze of the subject helped change how women are viewed in art.

Our Two-Minute Masterpiece series explores the stunning artworks housed across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Telling the stories of these treasures – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

You might also like… 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]