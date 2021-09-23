Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Sleeping Beauty panto: Ibiza Weekender star and agony aunt part of The Tivoli Theatre cast

By Danica Ollerova
September 23, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 23, 2021, 5:06 pm
sleeping beauty

The Tivoli Theatre’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty will bring Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and agony aunt Antonella Brollini to Aberdeen.

David, who is the go-to man on the sun-soaked show following a group of 18-24-year-olds around on the island of Ibiza, will play the role of Fairy Potts.

He has also starred in other reality TV shows like Celebs on the Farm, searched for love on E4’s Celebs Go Dating and shown off his vocals on ITV2’s Celebrity Karaoke Club, coming runner-up to Scarlett Moffatt.

David said: “I literally cannot wait to be back on stage. It’s where I come alive and I love entertaining the audience.”

A message from Ibiza Weekender’s DAVID POTTS who stars in Sleeping Beauty this Christmas at The Tivoli Theatre from 28th December – 4th January 2022 🎄 Make use of our early bird offer with all tickets just £5 each (Adult and Child) 👨‍👩‍👧 You won’t find another professional pantomime this affordable in the area 👏 Early offer only available until 30th September 📅 Let’s making lots of Christmas memories 🎅 DONT SNOOZE 😴 BUY TICKETS HERE www.ticketsource.co.uk/Aberdeentheatre

Posted by Aberdeen Panto on Monday, 13 September 2021

Antonella Brollini to bring her wit to Aberdeen in Sleeping Beauty

YouTube sensation Antonella Brollini will make her Aberdeen debut in the role of Fairy Nelly.

Antonella took the internet by storm with her brutally honest online reviews. She has racked up a staggering 1.7 million followers and can often be seen on This Morning, where she hosts her very own Flowerpot Corner.

This will be my first time back on stage after the pandemic and I cannot wait to see the smiles on the audience’s faces.”

Stephen Sulivan

Antonella, who is also known for her charity work, is an agony aunt for a UK magazine, in addition to being a columnist and discussing the latest fashions for other publications. She owns a curvy couture clothing range too.

Antonella said: “I am beyond excited to return to pantomime this Christmas. Last year was just awful.

“Pantomime is a huge part of our festive traditions, so this good fairy is promising that this year Christmas will not be cancelled again, oh no it won’t.”

sleeping beauty
The cast of The Tivoli Theatre’s Sleeping Beauty panto has been revealed.

Cast cannot wait to see smiles on people’s faces

Stephen Sullivan, who will play the role of dastardly Carabosse, cannot wait to return to Aberdeen.

He said: “This will be my first time back on stage after the pandemic and I cannot wait to see the smiles on the audience’s faces.”

In addition to the fabulous cast, the festive show also promises to bring lavish costumes, sensational singing, dazzling dance routines and laugh-out-loud comedy to the popular Guild Street venue.

The festive show tells the popular tale of Princess Aurora (Eilish Stout-Cairns) as she pricks her finger upon a spinning wheel on the eve of her 21st birthday.

Will the evil Fairy Carabosse’s curse come to fruition or can the magical powers of Fairy Nelly and Fairy Potts overthrow her wicked curse and save the day?

the tivoli theatre
The Tivoli will stage two pantomimes this year.

When a powerful spell is placed upon the kingdom of Aberdeen and sends everyone into a deep sleep for 100 years, Chester the Jester (Byron Witchell), Queen Penelope (Mark Newell) and Prince (Liam Egan) will try to wake Princess Aurora from her slumber with a true love’s kiss.

Click here to purchase tickets to see Sleeping Beauty at The Tivoli.

Attic Theatre’s magic beans…

After last year’s forced break from pantomime due to the ongoing pandemic, The Tivoli Theatre will be back with two festive shows this year.

In addition to Aberdeen Panto’s Sleeping Beauty, local theatre group Attic Theatre will also stage a pantomime at the much-loved north-east theatre.

Locals can see its Jack and the Beanstalk production from Wednesday December 3 to Wednesday December 22. Tickets can be purchased here.

