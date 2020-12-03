The restaurants that will deliver Christmas dinner to you in the north

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Christmas may look very different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have it served on a plate – in your own home.

Whether you love to stay at home or enjoy going out for Christmas, nothing tastes better than the feast of the day being cooked up by someone else.

That someone else could quite easily be a top chef from your favourite restaurant as many venues are now offering their own Christmas Day dinner options which can be delivered straight to your door.

And to bring a little sparkle and luxury to your day, these venues from across the north-east, the Highlands and Islands, and the rest of Scotland will do the majority of the hard work, so you don’t have to.

See our list of eateries offering Christmas dinner at home below…

Eat on the Green – Udny Green, Aberdeenshire

As well as offering their traditional Christmas menu which incorporates a whole lot of eating with seven courses, Eat on the Green based in Udny Green, Aberdeenshire, also has a vegan, veggie, gluten-free and dairy-free menu for those with dietary requirements and intolerances to enjoy.

They also have a range of side orders to pick from, including a fish course, roast potatoes, pigs in blankets, skirlie and more. But what’s Christmas dinner without the best drinks? The restaurant is also offering wine pairings for each course, dessert wines, assorted Christmas cocktails, Champagne packages, prosecco and more.

Christmas dinner is priced at £99 per person and can be booked here.

Kirk View Cafe & Bistro

This popular cafe and bistro on Union Terrace in Aberdeen is offering up their classic Christmas dinner at home for hungry diners keen to enjoy their fare.

The three-course dinner is priced at just £20 per person and will feature some of Kirk View Cafe & Bistro‘s favourite suppliers – and will be expertly cooked up by their talented chefs.

Call the venue on 01224 638388 and speak with the head chef Heather directly to discuss the menu.

You can also enjoy the turkey roast dinner when visiting the cafe this December, too.

Kate’s Bespoke Catering – Aberdeenshire

Kate’s Bespoke Catering based in Inverbervie, Aberdeenshire is not just giving their customers the chance to enjoy a delicious meal cooked up by the chefs in their own home, but is also giving back to charity this festive season.

For every three-course dinner purchased, the firm will donate a free meal to a local foodbank in your local area as part of The Trussell Trust.

Dine at Home by Entier, Aberdeenshire

Enjoy a taste of fine dining at home this Christmas with Dine at Home by Entier‘s Christmas box.

Created by executive chef Orry Shand who has won numerous titles including Scottish Chef of the Year and is the captain of the Scottish Culinary Team, this is one menu that you can pick and choose what dishes you’d like.

The three-course offering is priced at £50 per person and customers can pick one starter, main and dessert from the menu each.

To place your order email Kitchen@entier-services.com and all orders must be placed by noon on December 15.

Entier can deliver within 15 miles of Westhill or customers can also pick up on December 23 and 24.

Strong Water Co. – Banchory, Aberdeenshire

The Banchory-based bottle shop has launched its latest dine-in offering for the festive season called the ultimate beef wellington Christmas box.

Coming with wine and fizz, this stress-free menu also includes a five-course meal and coffee.

Priced at £192.50 (£96.25 per person) this box for two features canapes, a smoked salmon roulade starter, beef wellington with a range of sides, sticky toffee pudding with brandy for dessert, and whisky truffles and coffee to finish.

The boxes are available to collect from the store on December 21, 22 and 23, and can be delivered locally on the same dates.

National delivery across the UK is priced at £9.95 and will be shipped on December 21.

Edinbane Lodge – Isle of Skye

Chef Patron Calum has created a special menu that will allow customers to enjoy Christmas Day itself with minimal cooking required.

With simple and easy-to-follow instructions will be included in the hamper, cooking at home couldn’t be easier.

To start, customers will enjoy the hand dived Staffin scallops, baked in the shell with cornbread and black garlic butter on the side. For main course, it’s wild Edinbane venison wellington with a range of accompanists, and to finish, a rich dark chocolate cremeux with Talisker whisky custard and praline cream. There will also be handmade caramel chocolates and cider fruit pastilles.

​A bottle of English sparkling Gusbourne Estate Brut Reserve, a half bottle of Cotes Du Rhone and their signature cocktails are included, pre-mixed for you to simply pour over ice.

All the preparation for the hamper will be done on site at Edinbane Lodge and can be collected on December 23 and all orders must be placed by December 14.

The hamper is priced at £260 for two and can be purchased here.

Home X’s Christmas by Nico -Scotland

You’ve probably heard of chef Nico Simone and his popular Six by Nico restaurant which prides itself on its affordable tasting menu concept.

Throughout lockdown he transformed his restaurant offering into a luxurious takeaway service, and has now recently launched Home-X and Home by Nico, two food delivery services which sees his food travel across the UK in elegantly kitted out boxes.

In the E.Eatery festive party experience, customers can not only enjoy a four-course Christmas menu which also comes with a bottle of wine, but they will also get an invitation to join in on Bongo’s Bingo’s live quiz, too!

The box costs £40 and is portioned for one person but you can easily order additional portions, too.

Cook School Scotland – Scotland

Get Christmas dinner in a box delivered straight to your door with The Cook School at Home‘s latest festive offering.

Serving up a four to six person Christmas dinner, this feast is priced at £20 per person and the ready-to-go option takes the stress out of cooking we all could do without.

Featuring starters and canapes, the turkey wellington main course with all the trimmings, and Christmas pudding and brandy sauce to finish, not forgetting the ultimate cheeseboard with three different cheeses, chutney and oatcakes, you’re guaranteed to have a great time munching your way through this menu.

You can also purchase a range of dishes including mini beef wellington, Scotch broth, haggis bon bons, turkey crowns, turkey wellingtons and more if you’d like to mix and match your own Christmas dinner.

Delivery is available from December 22 to 24 or those living near Kilmarnock can pick up from noon to 8pm on December 22 and 23.

Wedgwood The Restaurant – Edinburgh, Scotland

Winning the title of the Best Restaurant Outside London at the Food and Travel Awards, Wedgwood is serving up a five-course feast for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Costing £125 for two people, the menu features a range of locally-sourced Scottish produce and promises a hassle-free Christmas cooking experience.

With a video tutorial included and additional wines available to be added to your order, be sure to place your orders quick as nationwide delivery is only available on Friday 11 and 18, Tuesday 22 and Wednesday December 23.

Contini at Home – Edinburgh, Scotland

Based in Edinburgh, Contini is offering customers across the UK the chance to dine with them in the comforts of their own homes with their Christmas and Hogmanay deliveries.

The festive menu has sold out, however, the Hogmanay one, which is priced at £100 for three to four people is still available and includes canapes, a steak pie with sides, and sherry trifle for dessert.

Click here to place an order.

