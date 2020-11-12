Turkey is out, curry and cocktails are in as survey reveals our not-so-traditional Christmas plans

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

Christmas will be different in many ways this year and recent research has revealed that some of our festive food traditions could be about to become a thing of the past.

A nationwide study commissioned by Bacardi revealed that almost a quarter (24%) of us will be ditching the Brussels sprouts from our Christmas dinner and that nearly just as many (22%) will be cooking roast beef with our main meal, instead of the traditional turkey, according to their survey of 1,000 Brits.

Other traditions that aren’t likely to make headway this year include a fifth of us no longer choosing smoked salmon and bubbles for breakfast (20%) and the same number of Brits planning to say goodbye to traditional eggnogg.

In terms of new Christmas traditions emerging, the research revealed that 15% of Brits will be cooking a Christmas curry as their main dish this year over the traditional roast, while 5% said they were looking forward to ordering a Christmas dinner delivery to their door.

The usual feast of a roast with all the trimmings may also be on its way out as around 17% of people said they will be ditching it for something more contemporary and 18% will be turning their backs on bread sauce. The research as an additional 14% who usually have gammon for their main course, deciding against it this year.

Interestingly, the research showed that 8% of us were looking to have a roast sea bass as our main source of protein on Christmas day, with one in 10 of us set to enjoy a vegan nut roast instead.

On the drink side of things, Christmas cocktails are set to knock traditional drinks such as mulled wine (36%), beer (45%) and wine (42%) off their perch this year, the survey suggests, with “Christmas Day Cosmopolitans” and “After Lunch Espresso Martinis” emerging as the top festive tipples for more than one in 10 Brits.

When it comes to other traditions, the research suggested that 11% won’t be lighting our Christmas puddings this year, 10% don’t plan on making Christmas sandwiches and another one in 10 of us won’t be filling stockings with satsumas.

But as online events and Zoom calls have been all the rage this year, it’s unsurprising that 13% of Brits will be rounding off their 2020 with a virtual Christmas drinks party.

