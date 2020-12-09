Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival to return in 2021 after enforced cancellation due to coronavirus outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The popular Scottish whisky festival will make its comeback next year after the festival was postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival has revealed it is to bring the best of the

iconic whisky region back to the public with its 21st festival in 2021.

A six-day celebration, the gala event, which will take place from April 28 to May 3 next year, will showcase a portfolio of events to its growing audiences.

Having attracted thousands of people across the globe to the Speyside region over the past two decades, the event will be adapted due to any Covid-19 safety measures in order for it to go ahead.

Celebrations will provide the ultimate opportunity for travellers, whisky lovers, outdoor

activity enthusiasts or the local community to explore, taste and learn about the

world-famous Speyside region, and will bring together a huge variety of whisky companies with local communities and nearly 140 business members in the region.

It is the biggest festival of its kind in the world.

James Campbell, festival chairman, said: “We are very excited about being back in business for 2021. The positive news about the coronavirus vaccines has given everyone a boost and it’s great to see some light starting to emerge from what has been a long and very dark tunnel for everyone.

“Our distillers, who have done a great job to keep on working through the pandemic,

supporting local communities with much sought after hand sanitiser and in so many other ways, are now working on plans for their events along with our other event providers.

“Even if social distancing is still in place in late April I am confident they will come up with solutions to provide numerous brilliant events and we look forward to giving a very warm Speyside welcome to all of our new and returning UK and international guests in 2021.”

The full programme of events will be featured on www.spiritofspeyside.com and will be

available for preview on Wednesday February 24 2021.

Tickets will go on sale online on Monday March, 1 2021.