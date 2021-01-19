Drinks business owner left feeling bitter after 10-week exporting delay as a result of Brexit and Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have proved to be a recipe for disaster for a gin and botanical bitters firm experiencing a 10-week delay.

Adam Elan-Elmegirab has spent the past 10 years building up his botanical bitters and gin firm, The House of Botanicals, to watch one of its main routes to market crumble within the space of weeks.

Exporting a large number of his products, which are made at his distillery in Aberdeen, hidden at The Arches near one of the city’s biggest shopping centres, Union Square, Adam has been left feeling more and more frustrated by Brexit and the ongoing issues the coronavirus pandemic has caused on getting his products to his suppliers.