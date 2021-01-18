How the #Regenuary movement took social media by storm and what it means for local producers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There’s a new kid on the block when it comes to food trends. But the Regenuary movement promises more than a diet fad – it’s a way of supporting local producers and sustainable farming. Rebecca Shearer uncovers how it works…

Every year, the first day of January brings about a sense of renewal in every aspect of life, though most notably through diet. Following the amount of food we tend to eat at Christmas, the new year is often when people start thinking about putting some healthier food on their plates.

That said, January is also associated with campaigns such as Veganuary and Dry January that encourage people to change their eating habits.