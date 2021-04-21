Competition: Win a bottle of anCnoc 12-year-old whisky and a Highland Fine Cheeses hamper

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

We are giving away a bottle of anCnoc 12-year-old whisky and a hamper from Highland Fine Cheeses to one lucky winner in this competition.

On Monday, we told you all about the latest episode of Knock Tales, a podcast by Knockdhu Distillery manager Gordon Bruce, featuring Highland Fine Cheeses’ Rory Stone in its second episode.

And now, thanks to both brands, we are giving you the chance to win some of the companies’ products to enjoy while you listen to the podcast.

We have one bottle of anCnoc 12-year-old whisky and a hamper from Highland Fine Cheeses packed with some of their tasty products to give away.

© Phil Downie Photography

Caboc, minger, fat cow, skinny crowdie, black crowdie, Morangie brie, Strathdon blue, Tain cheddar and Salter butter form the hamper one lucky reader will win to be enjoyed with the anCnoc whisky.

To be in with a chance of bagging this prize, simply tell us what Scottish whisky is made at Knockdhu Distillery?

The competition is open only to over 18s who reside in the UK. The whisky and cheese box will be delivered separately.

We’ll only use your information for entry into the competition and delivery of the prize if you win.

The Knock Tales Whisky Podcast with Gordon Bruce is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

To enter:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.