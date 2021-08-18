5 luxurious afternoon tea experiences to indulge in the north-east

Scotland’s top afternoon tea destinations have been polishing the Champagne flutes and filling the cake stands to celebrate welcoming customers back after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The tradition of afternoon tea began in the early 19th Century, when the Duchess of Bedford, experiencing a ‘sinking feeling’, requested that a light afternoon tea be served in her private room.

The Duchess found the experience so satisfying that she soon invited her friends to join her. And this led to afternoon tea becoming a regular indulgence.

Whether it’s a celebration or a catch up with old friends, a number of luxury venues across the country are proud to carry on this tradition.

Take a look at our favourite places to enjoy an afternoon tea in the north-east.

The Marcliffe at Pitfodels

When it comes to The Marcliffe’s afternoon tea selection, you won’t be disappointed.

There’s a range of teas to choose from, tempting sandwich options – such as pink roast beef, horseradish and watercress, Norwegian prawns and avocado, home-cured ham and cracked mustard, avocado, plum and tomato, and more – as well as scones and pastries.

The hotel on North Deeside Road in Aberdeen has also made sure to showcase a line-up of local businesses in the menu, including Katy’s Eggs (Banchory) and John Ross Jr (Aberdeen).

Address: North Deeside Road, Pitfodels, Aberdeen, AB15 9YA

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £25

Champagne afternoon tea – £35

Prosecco afternoon tea – £33

Bellini afternoon tea – £34

Availability: 2-3.30pm Monday to Saturday

Maryculter House

Afternoon teas have quite rightly reclaimed their place in our nation’s culinary heart.

The Maryculter House afternoon tea in Aberdeenshire is no exception – a sumptuous celebration of seasonal savoury and sweet treats, it’s the ultimate indulgent experience.

And, you can also add a glass or two of bubbles, as well.

Address: North Deeside Road, Kirkton of Maryculter, Aberdeen, AB12 5GB

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £17

Kids afternoon tea – £8

Availability: 2-4.30pm Monday to Saturday

Saplinbrae Hotel & Lodges

Saplinbrae Hotel and Loges‘ afternoon tea includes Ythan finger sandwiches, savoury chefs canapes, mini scones with jam and cream, mini meringues and a selection of decadent pieces and cakes, as well as tea or coffee.

Based in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire this experience is well worth exploring the countryside for.

Address: Mintlaw, Peterhead, AB42 4LP

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £20

Add Cecilia Beretta Prosecco for £5.50 per glass

Availability: Daily from 3pm

Thainstone House

Set in the heart of Aberdeenshire and surrounded by 44 acres of woodland and parkland, Thainstone House near Inverurie is the perfect place to escape for an afternoon treat.

Guests can enjoy stunning scenery all year round, while sipping on tea and sweet treats. On warmer days, you have the option to take your afternoon tea alfresco in the surrounds of the gardens and grounds.

Enjoy a selection of Brodies teas or coffee, Victorian-style finger sandwiches, a selection of warm savouries, a warm fruit scone and sweet treats including Victoria sponge and a macaron.

Or enhance your afternoon tea with a glass or bottle of Henriot Champagne.

Address: Inverurie, AB51 5NT

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £21.95

Afternoon tea with a chilled glass of Champagne – £32.95

Availability: Daily from noon to 5pm

The Knowes Hotel

The Knowes Hotel is the perfect setting to enjoy a leisurely afternoon and luxurious afternoon tea.

Choose from a selection of freshly made sandwiches, scones and cakes, all served with premium teas or coffees – or even a glass of prosecco, Champagne or a handcrafted cocktail.

This venue in Macduff is very popular with locals and tourists alike and is well worth a visit.

Address: 43 Market Street, Macduff, AB44 1LL

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £14.95

Sparkling afternoon tea – £24.95

Luxury afternoon tea – £26.95

Availability: Daily until 4.30pm

