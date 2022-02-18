New Montrose restaurant will promote local and celebrate the lives of two inspirational women

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Helen Margaroli met husband Wouter while they were both working in Amsterdam, they dreamed of one day opening a restaurant in her native Scotland.

Now the couple are putting the finishing touches to Rae’s, which will open on Montrose High Street on March 2.

The building was formerly occupied by Madisons café and the restaurant can sit 40, with plenty of space for some outdoor seating later in the year – Scottish weather permitting, of course.

Helen, 28, is originally from Edzell but spent her childhood in The Netherlands and the USA.

Wouter, 31, is a chef from Haarlem in The Netherlands.

The couple also have a daughter who will turn four just days before Rae’s opens.

‘All about flavour’

Helen explains: “Rae’s is about flavour. We believe that good flavours come from all over the world, so we’re not following any cuisine.

“We’re using almost all local produce and our menu will change with the seasons, ensuring the produce is at its best when it’s on your plate.

“Angus and Aberdeenshire have such rich larders and we are excited to share that with our guests.”

It’s been quite a journey for the couple, who signed the lease in September 2021 – the same week they got married.

Helen added: “When the first lockdown came, we lost our jobs in hospitality and decided life was too short to wait.

“We sold our home and moved to Scotland with the plan to open Rae’s.

“We’ve both been working in hospitality for a combined 25 years and have done a bit of everything.

“Wouter’s always been in the kitchen, and I’ve always been front of house, and we definitely work best together.”

The duo will serve up local, seasonal produce and incorporate this into every dish served.

Customers will be welcome for coffee, lunch and dinner, with a whole range of “exciting dishes” available for diners to enjoy.

The menu is currently still being worked on, however, the venue will be open five days a week from 10am to 10pm Wednesday to Sunday.

A “love letter”

There is also a poignant story behind the restaurant’s name as Rae was the maiden name of Helen’s late mother, Jane.

“When we first fantasised about opening a restaurant together, our ideas were to bring big flavours to the plate, showcase the local produce, treat the land and community well, and most importantly, have fun,” said Helen.

“These sort of mirrored my mum’s way of life. She was crazy about bold flavours and colours, loved Angus and the local area and she looked for the fun in everyday life.

“While we were working on opening Rae’s we sadly lost Wouter’s mum, Terri, as well.

“Rae’s is a love letter to both of our mothers and their caring, fearless, and fun attitudes.”

More like this…