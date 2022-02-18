New Montrose restaurant will promote local and celebrate the lives of two inspirational women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Montrose restaurant will promote local and celebrate the lives of two inspirational women

When Helen Margaroli met husband Wouter while they were both working in Amsterdam, they dreamed of one day opening a restaurant in her native Scotland.
By Jennifer McLaren
February 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 11:54 am
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
Helen and Wouter Margaroli.
Now the couple are putting the finishing touches to Rae’s, which will open on Montrose High Street on March 2.

The building was formerly occupied by Madisons café and the restaurant can sit 40, with plenty of space for some outdoor seating later in the year – Scottish weather permitting, of course.

Helen prepping the coffee machine in Rae’s.

Helen, 28, is originally from Edzell but spent her childhood in The Netherlands and the USA.

Wouter, 31, is a chef from Haarlem in The Netherlands.

The couple also have a daughter who will turn four just days before Rae’s opens.

‘All about flavour’

Helen explains: “Rae’s is about flavour. We believe that good flavours come from all over the world, so we’re not following any cuisine.

“We’re using almost all local produce and our menu will change with the seasons, ensuring the produce is at its best when it’s on your plate.

“Angus and Aberdeenshire have such rich larders and we are excited to share that with our guests.”

It’s been quite a journey for the couple, who signed the lease in September 2021 – the same week they got married.

Helen added: “When the first lockdown came, we lost our jobs in hospitality and decided life was too short to wait.

“We sold our home and moved to Scotland with the plan to open Rae’s.

“We’ve both been working in hospitality for a combined 25 years and have done a bit of everything.

The husband and wife team are preparing to open in March.

“Wouter’s always been in the kitchen, and I’ve always been front of house, and we definitely work best together.”

The duo will serve up local, seasonal produce and incorporate this into every dish served.

Customers will be welcome for coffee, lunch and dinner, with a whole range of “exciting dishes” available for diners to enjoy.

The menu is currently still being worked on, however, the venue will be open five days a week from 10am to 10pm Wednesday to Sunday.

Outside Rae’s.

A “love letter”

There is also a poignant story behind the restaurant’s name as Rae was the maiden name of Helen’s late mother, Jane.

“When we first fantasised about opening a restaurant together, our ideas were to bring big flavours to the plate, showcase the local produce, treat the land and community well, and most importantly, have fun,” said Helen.

Wouter Margaroli finishing off painting the restaurant.

“These sort of mirrored my mum’s way of life. She was crazy about bold flavours and colours, loved Angus and the local area and she looked for the fun in everyday life.

“While we were working on opening Rae’s we sadly lost Wouter’s mum, Terri, as well.

“Rae’s is a love letter to both of our mothers and their caring, fearless, and fun attitudes.”

