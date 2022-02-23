Midweek meal: Be kind to your wallet and waistline with this Mexican-style loaded wedges with halloumi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: Be kind to your wallet and waistline with this Mexican-style loaded wedges with halloumi

By Brian Stormont
February 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 5:04 pm
Ordering takeaways can be an indulgent treat or a frazzled parent’s family dinner.

But when money is tight or you’re trying to be healthy, making something delicious at home can be a great alternative to help you save both your wallet and your waistline, without compromising on flavour.

Professional food blogger and best-selling author Pip Payne (The Slimming Foodie) has collaborated with ilumoni to serve up this delicious recipe using store cupboard ingredients and some key fresh items which is ideal for a tasty midweek meal that the family will love.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1.2 kg Maris piper potatoes, cut into wedges
  • Low calorie cooking spray
  • 2 onions, halved, then thinly sliced
  • 3 sweet peppers (red, yellow and orange), deseeded and cut into strips
  • 300g closed-cup mushrooms, sliced
  • 200g cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 400g can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 225g halloumi, diced into cubes
  • 120g cheddar cheese, grated
  • 3 tbsp pickled jalapeños
  • 2 spring onions, finely sliced
  • Small handful fresh coriander
  • 1 lime, cut into quarters
  • Salt and pepper

For the spice mix:

  • 2 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tbsp onion granules
  • 1 tbsp garlic granules
  • 1 tbsp oregano
  • 2 tsp cumin
  • 2 tsp chilli flakes
  • 1 tsp salt

Method

    1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7
    2. Put the potato wedges onto a large baking tray, spray generously with low calorie cooking spray, and season with salt and pepper.
    3. Into another deep baking tray, add the onions, peppers, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes.
    4. Mix up the spice mix in a small bowl, and sprinkle all over the chopped up vegetables. Mix together very thoroughly and then spray generously with low calorie cooking spray.
    5. Place the potato wedges onto the top shelf of the oven, and the tray of spiced vegetables onto the middle shelf. Bake for 20 minutes.
    6. After 20 minutes, remove both trays from the oven, shuffle the potato wedges around the tray to allow them to brown more evenly.
    7. Add the drained pinto beans to the vegetables, mix together, and then scatter the halloumi cubes on top. Put the potato wedges and the tray of vegetables with halloumi back into the oven for 10 minutes.
    8. Serve on a large platter, or in individual bowls. Put the potato wedges on the bottom, spoon over the vegetables and halloumi, scatter over the grated cheddar (you can grill this to melt and brown it a little if you wish), then scatter over the jalapeños, spring onions and coriander. Finally, garnish with the lime wedges and serve.

