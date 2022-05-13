Food Behaviour: Let’s talk about coeliac disease and tips for gluten-free food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Food Behaviour: Let’s talk about coeliac disease and tips for gluten-free food

By Mariam Okhai
May 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 6:34 pm
Coeliac disease
Coeliac disease is on the rise and gluten-free food is more important now than ever.

Coeliac disease is estimated to affect more than 30,000 people in Scotland. Here’s what it is like to live with the disease, and tips for gluten-free food.

Coeliac disease, according to the NHS, is a condition where your immune system attacks your own tissues when you eat gluten.

As a result this damages your gut (small intestine) resulting in you being unable to take in nutrients.

coeliac disease
People who suffer from Coeliac disease and eat gluten can struggle to take in nutrients.

Coeliac disease can cause a range of symptoms including diarrhea, abdominal pain and bloating.

These adverse conditions are caused by foods containing wheat, barley and rye such as breads, pasta, cakes and breakfast cereals.

This results in those who suffer from the disease turning to a gluten-free diet to avoid discomfort.

However, living with this condition can be extremely challenging for many people and can result in them having a bad relationship with dining out.

coeliac disease
Dining out can be difficult for gluten-free eaters.

Living with coeliac disease

Speaking with barman and co-owner at Krakatoa bar Craig Adams (51), he talks about his experience of living with coeliac disease.

Craig said: “I discovered I had coeliac disease in 2012, but I probably had it since the mid 90s and didn’t realise.

“My symptoms had slowly gotten worse but they happen so imperceptibly you don’t realise until you look back.

“I had a rash in particular that persisted for 20 years that suddenly cleared up when I removed gluten from my diet.”

coeliac disease
Barman and co-owner at Krakatoa bar Craig Adams.

Craig has found the availability of gluten-free options is better now than it was before, but says that dining out has its challenges.

He said: “The biggest problem is that not everywhere takes you seriously. Some places are really good and you can trust them, and they’ll even remember you for next time.

“There are other places that are not entirely honest about what goes into the food, so that’s the biggest issue.

“I think people think you will have some mild symptoms, not that you are going to be out of action for three days.”

Tips for gluten-free food

Craig has found that local eateries are more accommodating to his dietary requirements than chain venues.

He said: “I dine two or three times a week and I don’t feel awkward saying it, but I find that local places that are family-run tend to care a lot more.

“Some places will offer to modify a menu item and that helps a lot.

“I will try a new place to see how it goes, and if there are problems I won’t go back. There are between six to 12 places I feel confident going to.”

coeliac disease
Standard pizzas are off the menu for gluten-free eaters.

Although Craig misses eating foods like pizza and naan bread, he says his choice to switch to a gluten-free lifestyle has benefitted him immensely.

“You see a dramatic improvement in your life after two or three months without gluten, and it makes you feel like you are totally back to normal,” he explained.

Craig advises that it is best to get diagnosed as soon as possible and to try to entirely stay off gluten if you are experiencing any adverse symptoms.

