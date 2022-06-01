Too Good To Go: I received 5 items in my £3 bag from McLeish in Inverurie – were they worth the trip?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Too Good To Go: I received 5 items in my £3 bag from McLeish in Inverurie – were they worth the trip?

By Karla Sinclair
June 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Too Good To Go.
Too Good To Go.

The variety of products available at McLeish in Inverurie is something to shout about.

One minute you’re admiring rows of freshly baked treats, before shifting your gaze towards sweet and savoury ready meals on either side of you.

Then, you’ll find yourself overlooking the meat. Red meat, poultry, pork, you name it, and it’s there.

That’s until you catch a glimpse of the international snacks.

McLeish is based on Market Place in Inverurie.

The point I’m trying to make is that it’s simple to get lost in the offering. Take my word for it.

It had been some time since I set foot inside McLeish prior to my recent visit, which involved collecting a Too Good To Go bag, of course.

I had to force myself to avoid pondering over the range of items available. Surprisingly, I succeeded.

Mystery bag in hand, I made way for home.

What I got my hands on…

I avoided looking inside until reaching my kitchen. Anticipation building.

Taking one item out at a time, there were five in total.

Being the scone lover I am, they were the first things I spied.

There were two packets (four per pack) of Sinclairs of Rhynie scones, both different flavours – one cherry and one cheese. Result.

Cherry and cheese scones.

Sinclairs of Rhynie is a traditional handcraft bakery based in Huntly. Given that my grannie resides in the town, I have picked up many baked goods from the business over the years, and they never disappoint.

I tucked into a cherry scone the following day.

While I love the baked good, it’s so disappointing finding little to no fruit inside one that should contain a good deal. But that wasn’t the case for this one.

There were plentiful sugary cherries and the scone itself was nice and flaky.

Also in amongst the mix – and another product I enjoyed the day after my Too Good To Go bag collection – was a packet of mango chunks from the Co-op.

Mango chunks.

This was the day of their sell-by date, which I was delighted about. It meant the fruit was ripe and equally as citrusy as it was juicy.

Lastly, and on the savoury front, were two products by Mash Direct, which produces and supplies an extensive range of ‘field to fork’ potato and vegetable products to retailers and supermarkets across the UK and Ireland.

One was a pack of potato croquettes, while the other was a pack of beer battered onion rings.

I placed both items inside the freezer and look forward to tucking into them soon. Potato croquettes are one of my favourite sides, so I have high hopes.

Mash Direct potato croquettes and beer battered onion rings.

General prices of the items:

  • 1x Sinclairs of Rhynie cherry scones: £2.00
  • 1x Sinclairs of Rhynie cheese scones: £2.00
  • 1x Co-op mango chunks (250g): £2.19
  • 1x Mash Direct potato croquettes: £1.19
  • 1x Mash Direct beer battered onion rings: £1.89

Total cost: £9.27

Total savings: £6.27

Was it worth it?

I was expecting more variety inside my mystery bag from McLeish in Inverurie given their extensive range of products. Nevertheless, I was still impressed with the contents.

A sizeable saving was made and the products were of high quality.

The five products.

What made the trip even better was that some of the products were still several days away from their sell-by dates.

Was the trip to McLeish in Inverurie worth it? It was indeed.

For more Too Good To Go content…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]