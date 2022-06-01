Too Good To Go: I received 5 items in my £3 bag from McLeish in Inverurie – were they worth the trip?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The variety of products available at McLeish in Inverurie is something to shout about.

One minute you’re admiring rows of freshly baked treats, before shifting your gaze towards sweet and savoury ready meals on either side of you.

Then, you’ll find yourself overlooking the meat. Red meat, poultry, pork, you name it, and it’s there.

That’s until you catch a glimpse of the international snacks.

The point I’m trying to make is that it’s simple to get lost in the offering. Take my word for it.

It had been some time since I set foot inside McLeish prior to my recent visit, which involved collecting a Too Good To Go bag, of course.

I had to force myself to avoid pondering over the range of items available. Surprisingly, I succeeded.

Mystery bag in hand, I made way for home.

What I got my hands on…

I avoided looking inside until reaching my kitchen. Anticipation building.

Taking one item out at a time, there were five in total.

Being the scone lover I am, they were the first things I spied.

There were two packets (four per pack) of Sinclairs of Rhynie scones, both different flavours – one cherry and one cheese. Result.

Sinclairs of Rhynie is a traditional handcraft bakery based in Huntly. Given that my grannie resides in the town, I have picked up many baked goods from the business over the years, and they never disappoint.

I tucked into a cherry scone the following day.

While I love the baked good, it’s so disappointing finding little to no fruit inside one that should contain a good deal. But that wasn’t the case for this one.

There were plentiful sugary cherries and the scone itself was nice and flaky.

Also in amongst the mix – and another product I enjoyed the day after my Too Good To Go bag collection – was a packet of mango chunks from the Co-op.

This was the day of their sell-by date, which I was delighted about. It meant the fruit was ripe and equally as citrusy as it was juicy.

Lastly, and on the savoury front, were two products by Mash Direct, which produces and supplies an extensive range of ‘field to fork’ potato and vegetable products to retailers and supermarkets across the UK and Ireland.

One was a pack of potato croquettes, while the other was a pack of beer battered onion rings.

I placed both items inside the freezer and look forward to tucking into them soon. Potato croquettes are one of my favourite sides, so I have high hopes.

General prices of the items:

1x Sinclairs of Rhynie cherry scones: £2.00

1x Sinclairs of Rhynie cheese scones: £2.00

1x Co-op mango chunks (250g): £2.19

1x Mash Direct potato croquettes: £1.19

1x Mash Direct beer battered onion rings: £1.89

Total cost: £9.27

Total savings: £6.27

Was it worth it?

I was expecting more variety inside my mystery bag from McLeish in Inverurie given their extensive range of products. Nevertheless, I was still impressed with the contents.

A sizeable saving was made and the products were of high quality.

What made the trip even better was that some of the products were still several days away from their sell-by dates.

Was the trip to McLeish in Inverurie worth it? It was indeed.

