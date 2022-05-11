Too Good To Go: I spent £3.59 on a mystery bag from Starbucks – here’s what I got

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Too Good To Go: I spent £3.59 on a mystery bag from Starbucks – here’s what I got

By Karla Sinclair
May 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Too Good To Go.
Too Good To Go.

Failing to get my hands on a famed Greggs sausage roll during my last Too Good To Go stint at the bakery chain was a bitter pill to swallow.

But I won’t cry over spilled milk.

It’s a new week which means the time has come to order from a different business on my Too Good To Go app. This has become a habit I am far too fond of…

To date, I have sampled mystery bags from:

An increasingly popular chain I was yet to try prior to yesterday was Starbucks.

Yes, I am a massive Starbucks fan. I am not afraid to admit it.

But after being left slightly disappointed by my mystery bag from Greggs several weeks ago, I didn’t want to get my hopes up too much – and was crossing my fingers and praying I received a home bake (or two).

What I got my hands on…

The first thing I picked up on was the weight of the bag.

Despite not being the biggest one out there, it was certainly packed to the brim. This is what the best Too Good To Go bags look like.

I headed to the Starbucks on 208 Union Street, Aberdeen. The walk is fairly short back to my flat so I didn’t have to wait long before diving into it.

I counted five items in total. Let me just remind you that I only paid £3.59 for the contents, so that’s a win already given the hiking prices of Starbucks products.

I was also happy to see there was no coffee in sight. It was 7pm after all – who would be craving caffeine at that time in the evening? Certainly not me anyway.

The mystery bag and its contents.

The first item I removed was a sandwich. Score.

It was free-range egg and mayo. Unfortunately, not my favourite filling, so a friend of mine was treated to it instead.

She said it had “a decent amount of filling and lots of flavour”. As a spectator, the contents looked lovely and creamy, and I also thought there was plenty of it.

As for the other four items, I’ll need a drum roll… Each one was a home bake.

I rarely treat myself to bakery products from Starbucks, simply due to the prices that I feel as though I can’t condone. But when I have, I have been wowed.

There was an iced raspberry swirl, cinnamon swirl, and not one but two lemon muffins.

Free-range egg and mayo sandwich.

They smelled and looked the part, that’s for sure. I wasn’t able to resist the iced raspberry swirl, while my friend enjoyed one of the lemon muffins.

It was as if the bakes had been made that same morning.

My swirl, which was a hefty size, had a decadent raspberry filling inside that was both sharp and sweet. The bread itself was fluffy, which contrasted nicely with the sprinkling of toasted almonds scattered on top.

All in all, it was a straight-up winner for me.

As I turned to ask how the lemon muffin was going down, it had disappeared and was clearly enjoyed.

Iced raspberry swirl.

It was sticky on the outside yet light and airy on the inside and boasted lemon curd in the centre that added a citrusy kick.

The cinnamon swirl was saved for a later day. Having already enjoyed one from the coffee chain in the past, to say I was excited to devour it would be an understatement.

General prices of the items:

  • Egg and mayo sandwich – £3.04
  • Iced raspberry swirl – £2.29
  • Cinnamon swirl – £2.50
  • Lemon muffin x2 – £4.50 (£2.25 each)

Total cost: £12.33

Total savings: £8.74

The home bakes.

Was it worth it?

Starbucks does many things right, and bakery goods are one of them.

I was worried my mystery bag’s contents might fall flat, but each item we tried looked, smelled and tasted fresh.

The bag was, like many others I have picked up to date, a steal. I’ll definitely be recommending friends and family – and all of you – to order one from Starbucks.

