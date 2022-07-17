Sweet treats: Serve up a slice of summer with this showstopping Pimms cake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Serve up a slice of summer with this showstopping Pimms cake

By Karla Sinclair
July 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Pimms cake.
This Pimms cake is surprisingly simple to create and makes for a perfect garden party showstopper.

The recipe, from Dr Oetker, features a line-up of tempting ingredients – including orange zest, strawberries, passionfruit coulis and mint leaves.

But not only does it look the part, it tastes it too.

So, if you’re looking to wow your family and friends this summer, be sure to have this Pimms cake on full display.

Pimms cake

(Makes 12-16 slices)

Ingredients

For the sponge:

  • 275g margarine
  • 275g caster sugar
  • 5 medium eggs (beaten)
  • 5ml Dr Oetker Valencian orange extract (1 tsp)
  • 1 orange zested
  • 300g plain flour
  • 10g Dr Oetker baking powder sachets (2 tsp)

For the Pimms syrup:

  • 100ml Pimms
  • 30g caster sugar

To decorate:

  • 300g mascarpone
  • 200ml double cream
  • 35g icing sugar (4 tbsp)
  • 10ml Dr Oetker Madagascan vanilla extract (2 tsp)
  • 75ml passionfruit coulis
  • 45ml Pimms (3 tbsp)
  • 50g strawberries
  • 1 orange
  • Mint leaves

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grab 3 x 7” round cake tins and grease and line them, now we’re ready to bake!
  2. Cream together your margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, orange extract and zest until smooth and all combined.
  3. Finally sieve over the flour and baking powder and fold into the mixture.
  4. Divide your mixture equally between your prepared tins and pop in the oven to bake for 25-30 minutes. Whilst your cakes are baking make your Pimms syrup; pop the Pimms and sugar in a pan and gently bring to the boil. Simmer for 3 minutes, then leave to cool.
  5. Once your cakes are baked, poke holes in the sponge with a skewer and brush over the syrup. Leave to cool in the tins for 15 minutes, then remove and pop on to a wire rack to cool completely.
  6. Make the mascarpone filling by popping the mascarpone, double cream, icing sugar, vanilla extract and Pimms into a large bowl and whisk together to form soft peaks.
  7. Once your cakes are cooled, pop the first layer of sponge on to your cake stand or serving plate. Pop the filling into a piping bag and cut a 1cm hole in the end of the piping bag. Pipe blobs of filling over the top of the sponge. Drizzle over the coulis and pop another sponge layer on top. Repeat the above and sandwich on the final sponge layer. Pipe more filling on top of the cake and drizzle over the coulis.
  8. Slice the strawberries and orange and pop on the top of the cake to decorate. Finish with a few mint leaves.
  9. Your summery Pimms cake is ready to serve, it’s the perfect addition to any barbecue and will get eaten up in no time.

For more sweet treats recipes…

