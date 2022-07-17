Sweet treats: Serve up a slice of summer with this showstopping Pimms cake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This Pimms cake is surprisingly simple to create and makes for a perfect garden party showstopper.

The recipe, from Dr Oetker, features a line-up of tempting ingredients – including orange zest, strawberries, passionfruit coulis and mint leaves.

But not only does it look the part, it tastes it too.

So, if you’re looking to wow your family and friends this summer, be sure to have this Pimms cake on full display.

Pimms cake

(Makes 12-16 slices)

Ingredients

For the sponge:

275g margarine

275g caster sugar

5 medium eggs (beaten)

5ml Dr Oetker Valencian orange extract (1 tsp)

1 orange zested

300g plain flour

10g Dr Oetker baking powder sachets (2 tsp)

For the Pimms syrup:

100ml Pimms

30g caster sugar

To decorate:

300g mascarpone

200ml double cream

35g icing sugar (4 tbsp)

10ml Dr Oetker Madagascan vanilla extract (2 tsp)

75ml passionfruit coulis

45ml Pimms (3 tbsp)

50g strawberries

1 orange

Mint leaves

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grab 3 x 7” round cake tins and grease and line them, now we’re ready to bake! Cream together your margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, orange extract and zest until smooth and all combined. Finally sieve over the flour and baking powder and fold into the mixture. Divide your mixture equally between your prepared tins and pop in the oven to bake for 25-30 minutes. Whilst your cakes are baking make your Pimms syrup; pop the Pimms and sugar in a pan and gently bring to the boil. Simmer for 3 minutes, then leave to cool. Once your cakes are baked, poke holes in the sponge with a skewer and brush over the syrup. Leave to cool in the tins for 15 minutes, then remove and pop on to a wire rack to cool completely. Make the mascarpone filling by popping the mascarpone, double cream, icing sugar, vanilla extract and Pimms into a large bowl and whisk together to form soft peaks. Once your cakes are cooled, pop the first layer of sponge on to your cake stand or serving plate. Pop the filling into a piping bag and cut a 1cm hole in the end of the piping bag. Pipe blobs of filling over the top of the sponge. Drizzle over the coulis and pop another sponge layer on top. Repeat the above and sandwich on the final sponge layer. Pipe more filling on top of the cake and drizzle over the coulis. Slice the strawberries and orange and pop on the top of the cake to decorate. Finish with a few mint leaves. Your summery Pimms cake is ready to serve, it’s the perfect addition to any barbecue and will get eaten up in no time.

