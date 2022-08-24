Midweek meal: Macaroni with spinach and salmon is comfort food at its finest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Macaroni with spinach and salmon is comfort food at its finest

By Brian Stormont
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
The tasty macaroni with spinach and salmon dish.
The tasty macaroni with spinach and salmon dish. Picture supplied by Kikkoman.

It’s always the challenge when you reach the middle of the week to eat something that is tasty and easy to make – and doesn’t have you reaching for the takeaway menu.

This recipe from Kikkoman for macaroni with spinach and salmon has loads of taste and a little bit of luxury.

By taking a simple macaroni dish and adding a few other ingredients, this popular comfort food becomes so much more.

It is bursting with flavour and the pop of pink from the salmon and green from the spinach really brings this delicious offering to life.

Not only is it a great meal for all of the family, but the pasta is sure to keep everyone full for hours on end.

Plus, because it doesn’t take that long to cook or pull together, it will no doubt quickly become a new staple in your recipe repertoire at home.

Macaroni with spinach and salmon

Serves 4

Macaroni with spinach and salmon. Picture supplied by Kikkoman.

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp rapeseed oil
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 50ml vegetable stock
  • 400g macaroni
  • 400g salmon
  • 3 tbsp Kikkoman naturally brewed soy sauce
  • 500ml cream (30% fat)
  • 1 lemon (juice and zest)
  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg
  • 1 pinch pepper
  • 200g spinach

Method

  1. Cut the salmon into cubes of the same size. Wash and dry the spinach.
  2. Sauté garlic in a large pan with 1 tbsp rapeseed oil. Deglaze with vegetable stock and cream and season with lemon juice and zest, nutmeg, pepper and 2 tbsp Kikkoman soy sauce.
  3. Heat plenty of water and salt in a saucepan. Cook the macaroni in it according to the instructions.
  4. In the meantime, fry the cubes of salmon in a pan with 1 tbsp of rapeseed oil.
  5. Then deglaze with 1 tbsp Kikkoman soy sauce. Add everything to the cream mixture and fold in the spinach.
  6. Divide the macaroni on plates and serve with the salmon-cream sauce.

