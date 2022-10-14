Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this tempting curry recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this tempting curry recipe

By Brian Stormont
October 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Specially Selected pork curry.
Specially Selected pork curry.

This autumn, Make It Scotch wants to inspire people to mix up their routine by switching to Specially Selected Pork.

As bills soar, consumers can make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork.

Specially Selected Pork is the perfect protein for creating both comforting midweek meals and Friday night “fakeaways”.

Specially Selected pork curry in a hurry

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 350g Specially Selected Pork fillet, trimmed of excess fat and silver skin
  • A pinch of salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tbsp medium curry powder
  • 2 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
  • 2 onions, peeled and chopped
  • 100g spinach
  • 150g frozen green beans
  • 400g can cooked chickpeas, drained
  • 400ml can reduced fat coconut milk

Method

  1. On a chopping board, slice the pork into 1cm thick pieces. Put in a large bowl, mix in the seasoning and the curry powder. Cover and leave to stand while you make the sauce.
  2. Heat half the oil in a frying pan until hot and add the garlic and onion. Stir fry for two minutes, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and leave to cook gently for 10 minutes until softened.
  3. Stir in the spinach, frozen beans, chickpeas and some seasoning and stir fry for one minute to mix. Increase the heat until the contents are steaming, then re-cover and cook gently for 6-7 minutes until the spinach has wilted (or become tender). Set aside.
  4. While the sauce is cooking, heat the oil in another frying pan until hot and stir fry the pork for 7-8 minutes until browned all over and cooked through.
  5. Add the pork and pan juices to the vegetables and pour in the coconut milk. Stir well, bring to the boil, then simmer gently, stirring, for a further 2-3 minutes until all is cooked through.
  6. To serve, spoon the pork and sauce over freshly cooked golden rice. Serve with fresh mango chutney and fresh coriander if liked.
  7. For the mango chutney, combine 100g chopped prepared mango, 20g chopped red onion and 60g chopped cucumber.
  8. Mix two tsp white wine vinegar with one tsp honey and mix into the salad along with some seasoning. Sprinkle with chopped red chilli if liked.

Tip: For golden rice or grains, simply add one tsp ground turmeric to the rice cooking water and cook in the usual way.

