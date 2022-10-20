Have a fright to eat at these 5 haunted restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Have a fright to eat at these 5 haunted restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this Halloween

By Andy Morton
October 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 7:44 pm
It's the most spookiest time of the year, so get tucked in to some haunted food.
It's the most spookiest time of the year, so get tucked in to some haunted food.

Halloween is more about spooking than cooking.

But if it’s eye of frog or toe of newt that you want with your witch’s brew then take a look at our list of haunted restaurants and venues in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to dine in.

Our varied list includes some of the on-site cafes of haunted castles mostly frequented these days by tourists – don’t forget to stop off at the haunted gift shop on the way out.

And there are also some haunting-adjacent restaurants that give you a box-seat view on some of the region’s spooooooookiest tales.

Meanwhile, for chills and spills guaranteed to have your soup spoon trembling with fear check out the ghost stories attached to some of Aberdeen’s best-loved pubs.

So, read on. If you dare!

Castle Fraser’s tearoom

Few places in the world look as likely a candidate for a ghost story than Castle Fraser in Inverurie.

The formidable slab of a building dates back to the 1600s and as one of the oldest tower houses in Scotland practically cries out to be haunted.

Sure enough, the ghost of a murdered woman – it’s usually a murdered woman – allegedly stalks the corridors here. For good measure, another ghostly apparition – a previous lady of the house – roams the grounds.

And when you get tired of chasing spirits, grab a seat in the tearoom, which sits in one of the oldest parts of the castle. You never know. A former inhabitant may well join you for a teacake.

Castle Fraser.

Courtyard Cafe at Crathes Castle

Crathes Castle also boasts two female ghosts, which to avoid confusion come in two different colours.

The Green Lady and the White Lady make up almost a full traffic light set of wraiths that – as in Castle Fraser – roam the corridors and make irregular appearances to the many tourists that visit each year.

So, while you are waiting for them to show up, take the chance to visit the castle’s Courtyard Cafe, which is in the former stables.

It’s a fantastic location for a cafe that serves up sandwiches and a good selection of hot food.

Crathes Castle. Image: Scott Baxter.

Common Sense coffee house and bar

This Aberdeen coffee shop is way too new to have its own ghost.

Common Sense only opened last month, and is the first business to fill the rotundas at the new-look Union Terrace Gardens.

It does, however, command a grand view of His Majesty’s Theatre across the way, which comes pre-loaded with one of Aberdeen’s grisliest ghost tales.

In 1942, an employee at the theatre was killed by a wayward winch. His spirit is said to manifest itself around the venue, though many reports are of a kindly presence that looks out for HMT’s current – and more corporeal – staff.

Common Sense with HMT in the background. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Ma Cameron’s

A traditional Aberdeen boozer with a history dating back to 1746? Of course Ma Cameron’s has a ghost!

According to the Aberdeen tourist board, the spectre at Ma Cameron’s is something of a mischief maker, banging ceilings and turning on beer taps.

Whether the latter interference suggests an unearthly presence or more simply a customer chancing his arm remains open for debate.

However, the pub did invite some paranormal investigators to inspect the premises a few years ago. For what it’s worth, they reported at least one ghost on the grounds.

Ma Cameron’s. Image: Kami Thompson/DC Thomson.

Krakatoa

Krakatoa is the spiritual home of the deep fried buttery – read all about it here. Forget Halloween, a deep fried rowie may well be the most terrifying thing you will see all year.

However, other chilling presences stalk the harbourfront bar, or at least its former incarnation as The Mooring’s.

This is where, according to Aberdeen’s tourism chiefs, cloths and mop buckets started flying around the room in what can only be described as a janitorial version of the famous library scene in Ghostbusters.

Whether the flying mop story is true or not, make sure you get down to Krakatoa to sample its unique hospitality and live music. And sample spirits of another kind.

Krakatoa. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

