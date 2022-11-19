The 4 best festive afternoon teas in Inverness to get you in the spirit of Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 4 best festive afternoon teas in Inverness to get you in the spirit of Christmas

By Karla Sinclair
November 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 4:10 pm
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the most wonderful thing has happened, afternoon teas across Inverness now have an added festive touch.

Venues have been busy spreading the festive cheer by putting a Christmas twist on some of their most popular sandwiches, pastries and desserts.

From gingerbread Santas to Christmas tree cupcakes, to turkey, cranberry and stuffing sandwiches, not forgetting sausage rolls, customers are in for a treat.

Below are some of the venues offering up the festive twist on the much-loved British favourite.

Simpsons

Simpsons is easily one of the best places to visit in the area if you’re on the hunt for festive gifts and decorations.

However, it also wows on the food front, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

This is because the establishment offers a festive afternoon tea. This year, it will be available from Thursday December 1 and can be ordered daily excluding Sundays.

One festive afternoon tea serves two people and costs just £25 with the option to add on a glass of prosecco to celebrate.

To book call 01463 250200.

Address: Culloden Road, Inverness, IV2 5BA

A Christmas themed afternoon tea including star-shaped shortbread, scones and sandwiches
The festive afternoon tea available at Simpsons. Image: Simpsons

Culloden House Hotel

The assortment of savoury and sweet treats in the festive afternoon tea, priced at £24.95 per person, at Culloden House Hotel is certainly something to shout about.

Sandwich fillings range from turkey and chestnut butter to honey roast ham and mustard, and egg mayonnaise to beef tomato and horseradish.

There’s even a warm pork and apricot sausage roll among the savoury options, as well.

Bookings are available from Thursday December 1 to Friday December 30 – excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

Address: Culloden Road, Balloch, Culloden, Inverness, IV2 7BZ

Two people walking dogs on the grounds of Culloden House Hotel
Outside Culloden House Hotel. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Grazey Days

Grazey Days owner Jenny Whyte is another business owner who has decided to dish out festive afternoon teas this year.

Available throughout the month of December – excluding Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and Tuesday December 27 – a brie, bacon and cranberry twist, mincemeat scone with homemade brandy cream, and gingerbread fudge are among the treats included.

The Christmas afternoon teas cost £15 per person and can be ordered on the business’ website.

Address: 36d Shore Street, Inverness, IV1 1NF

A woman holding up a grazing box filled with finger food
Jenny Whyte, the owner of Grazey Days. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ness Walk Hotel

Last but certainly not least in the line-up is the Ness Walk Hotel, located just a 10-minute walk from River Ness.

With its stunning views, the five-star establishment is offering an elegant afternoon tea experience served daily in December between 12.30pm and 4pm.

For £25.95 per person, a mixture of savoury dishes, sandwiches, scones and sweet dishes are available to enjoy, with the option to add a glass of chilled Delamotte Champagne for £34.50 per person.

Ness Walk also offer a full vegan menu to accommodate dietary requirements.

Address: 12 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5SQ

The courtyard of the Ness Walk Hotel in the evening
An exterior image of Ness Walk Hotel. Image: Ness Walk Hotel

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour
restaurant reviews 2022 Press and Journal Douneside House
Put these venues in The P&J's top 10 restaurant reviews of 2022 on your…
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Drive-Thru Diners: The 22 best and worst rated installments of 2022
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The…
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Jimmy Buchan hails 'great' schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

Most Read

1
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

Kinloss Military Wives Choir singing
'It's a wonderful thing to be part of' Kinloss Military Wives Choir seeking a…
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
A range of winter cocktails served at Ness Walk Hotel in 2021. Image: Derek Gordon
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented