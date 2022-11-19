The 4 best festive afternoon teas in Inverness to get you in the spirit of Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the most wonderful thing has happened, afternoon teas across Inverness now have an added festive touch.

Venues have been busy spreading the festive cheer by putting a Christmas twist on some of their most popular sandwiches, pastries and desserts.

From gingerbread Santas to Christmas tree cupcakes, to turkey, cranberry and stuffing sandwiches, not forgetting sausage rolls, customers are in for a treat.

Below are some of the venues offering up the festive twist on the much-loved British favourite.

Simpsons

Simpsons is easily one of the best places to visit in the area if you’re on the hunt for festive gifts and decorations.

However, it also wows on the food front, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

This is because the establishment offers a festive afternoon tea. This year, it will be available from Thursday December 1 and can be ordered daily excluding Sundays.

One festive afternoon tea serves two people and costs just £25 with the option to add on a glass of prosecco to celebrate.

To book call 01463 250200.

Address: Culloden Road, Inverness, IV2 5BA

Culloden House Hotel

The assortment of savoury and sweet treats in the festive afternoon tea, priced at £24.95 per person, at Culloden House Hotel is certainly something to shout about.

Sandwich fillings range from turkey and chestnut butter to honey roast ham and mustard, and egg mayonnaise to beef tomato and horseradish.

There’s even a warm pork and apricot sausage roll among the savoury options, as well.

Bookings are available from Thursday December 1 to Friday December 30 – excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

Address: Culloden Road, Balloch, Culloden, Inverness, IV2 7BZ

Grazey Days

Grazey Days owner Jenny Whyte is another business owner who has decided to dish out festive afternoon teas this year.

Available throughout the month of December – excluding Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and Tuesday December 27 – a brie, bacon and cranberry twist, mincemeat scone with homemade brandy cream, and gingerbread fudge are among the treats included.

The Christmas afternoon teas cost £15 per person and can be ordered on the business’ website.

Address: 36d Shore Street, Inverness, IV1 1NF

Ness Walk Hotel

Last but certainly not least in the line-up is the Ness Walk Hotel, located just a 10-minute walk from River Ness.

With its stunning views, the five-star establishment is offering an elegant afternoon tea experience served daily in December between 12.30pm and 4pm.

For £25.95 per person, a mixture of savoury dishes, sandwiches, scones and sweet dishes are available to enjoy, with the option to add a glass of chilled Delamotte Champagne for £34.50 per person.

Ness Walk also offer a full vegan menu to accommodate dietary requirements.

Address: 12 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5SQ