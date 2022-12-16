Comfort Food Friday: Nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert’s tomato, courgette and pepper shakshuka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comfort Food Friday: Nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert’s tomato, courgette and pepper shakshuka

By Brian Stormont
December 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Rhiannon’s tomato, courgette and pepper shakshuka. Image: British Lion eggs.
Registered nutritionist, avid foodie and best-selling author Rhiannon Lambert is working with British Lion eggs to show people how the humble egg can form the basis of meals that are packed full of goodness but are also easy and delicious.

She has shared some of her favourite egg dishes, as well as information about why they are an unsung hero within a healthy, balanced diet.

Rhiannon says: “Eggs are just incredible – they’re a naturally nutritious food that’s accessible to everyone, protein-rich and vitamin-filled. They are a healthy food that’s great value for money and they’re wonderfully versatile – a staple for a balanced, healthy diet.

“All of these benefits, combined with how easy they are to cook with, make eggs a winner in my kitchen. Plus, the British Lion mark gives me complete confidence that the highest food standards have been met.”

Remember to always use eggs bearing the British Lion mark, which guarantees that they’ve been produced to the highest food standards.

They’re completely safe to be eaten runny or raw by vulnerable groups including pregnant women, and are recommended for babies in early weaning stages too

Rhiannon’s tomato, courgette and pepper shakshuka

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 1 red pepper, cored, deseeded and sliced
  • 1 yellow pepper cored, deseeded and sliced
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • ½ tsp dried chilli flakes
  • 1 medium courgette, halved lengthways and sliced
  • 400g can chopped tomatoes
  • 4 large British Lion eggs
  • Handful of mixed seeds

Method

  1. Heat oil in a medium frying pan, add the onion and peppers and cook over a medium to high heat for 5 minutes until soft and golden.
  2. Stir in the garlic, cumin and chilli flakes and cook for a minute. Stir in the courgettes, then add the tomatoes and bring to the boil.
  3. Season to taste, reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes until the courgettes are just tender.
  4. Make four holes in the mixture with a wooden spoon and crack in the eggs, then cook until the whites start to turn solid white.
  5. Cover with a pan lid and cook over a low heat for 4-5 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking.
  6. Scatter with seeds and serve spooned on to plates.

