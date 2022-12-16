Comfort Food Friday: Nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert’s tomato, courgette and pepper shakshuka

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Registered nutritionist, avid foodie and best-selling author Rhiannon Lambert is working with British Lion eggs to show people how the humble egg can form the basis of meals that are packed full of goodness but are also easy and delicious.

She has shared some of her favourite egg dishes, as well as information about why they are an unsung hero within a healthy, balanced diet.

Rhiannon says: “Eggs are just incredible – they’re a naturally nutritious food that’s accessible to everyone, protein-rich and vitamin-filled. They are a healthy food that’s great value for money and they’re wonderfully versatile – a staple for a balanced, healthy diet.

“All of these benefits, combined with how easy they are to cook with, make eggs a winner in my kitchen. Plus, the British Lion mark gives me complete confidence that the highest food standards have been met.”

Remember to always use eggs bearing the British Lion mark, which guarantees that they’ve been produced to the highest food standards.

They’re completely safe to be eaten runny or raw by vulnerable groups including pregnant women, and are recommended for babies in early weaning stages too

Rhiannon’s tomato, courgette and pepper shakshuka

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, sliced

1 red pepper, cored, deseeded and sliced

1 yellow pepper cored, deseeded and sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

1 medium courgette, halved lengthways and sliced

400g can chopped tomatoes

4 large British Lion eggs

Handful of mixed seeds

Method

Heat oil in a medium frying pan, add the onion and peppers and cook over a medium to high heat for 5 minutes until soft and golden. Stir in the garlic, cumin and chilli flakes and cook for a minute. Stir in the courgettes, then add the tomatoes and bring to the boil. Season to taste, reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes until the courgettes are just tender. Make four holes in the mixture with a wooden spoon and crack in the eggs, then cook until the whites start to turn solid white. Cover with a pan lid and cook over a low heat for 4-5 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Scatter with seeds and serve spooned on to plates.