Nairn mum-of-two pays homage to late granny with new baking firm

By Karla Sinclair
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 10, 2022, 11:00 am
Kirsty Beange. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Kirsty Beange. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

After discovering that the owner of Jemima’s Treat Tin, a new baking firm set up in Nairn, was in fact not Jemima, my curiosity peaked.

“The name is inspired by my late granny Jemima, who had a little silver cake tin that was always full of different treats,” said Kirsty Beange, founder of the home business.

“It was such a delight to have a peek when popping around for a cuppa.”

Kirsty’s background is actually in events but had various stints working in cafes and other hospitality establishments over the years.

Peanut butter Christmas tree brownies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Her admiration for Jemima and baking as a whole, teamed with currently being on maternity leave from her job as a duty manager at a local visitor attraction, left the 32-year-old keen to turn a hobby into “a bit of extra income”.

All things sweet

The Nairn mum has two daughters – one aged five, the other aged six months.

She went on to say: “I have been baking for friends and family for years and I’m currently on maternity leave.

“My husband and I love visiting cafes. He always has his eye on judging the coffee situation whereas I always head straight for the cake cabinet.”

An Oreo Christmas pudding brownie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Jemima’s Treat Tin launched in November.

The business offers treat boxes that are delivered locally (for a small fee) every Friday and supplied to coffee trailer Heilan Brew Coffee Co, which is also based in Nairn.

Each box contains a mixture of different flavours of brownies, traybakes, and giant New York City-style cookies.

Biscoff and white chocolate, red velvet, and salted caramel are among the cookie flavours the talented baker whips up.

Kirsty’s late granny, Jemima. Image: Kirsty Beange.

Kirsty said she makes approximately 50 to 90 bakes per week at the minute, a figure that is growing. Her baking predominantly takes place when her “little ones have gone to sleep”.

“I love experimenting with different combinations,” she added.

“My current favourites are Rolo brownies with extra caramel – what a revelation! Chocolate orange anything is also always a winner.

“I’m having some fun in the run-up to Christmas with some festive-themed treat boxes, too.”

An assortment of treats handmade by Nairn mum, Kirsty. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Festive favourites

Treat boxes range from £8 to £16, depending on what and how much is ordered.

Individual bakes are priced at £2.75 or £3.

Over the festive period, customers can opt for a festive box containing brownies inspired by a Christmas tree, reindeer, Christmas pudding, presents, and more.

All orders can be made directly through the Jemima’s Treat Tin Facebook page for local delivery.

Avid baker, Kirsty. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“Hopefully by post in the new year,” Kirsty, who is unable to offer this unable due to postal strikes, said.

The bakes can also be found at any events attended by Heilan Brew Coffee Co. And, in the new year, the baker is also planning on launching afternoon tea deliveries.

