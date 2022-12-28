The story behind Elgin venue Against the Grain and why it is considered ‘a haven for beer lovers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The story behind Elgin venue Against the Grain and why it is considered ‘a haven for beer lovers’

By Karla Sinclair
December 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 2:35 pm
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Against the Grain is more than just a drinks business, it’s a community” – the words of one of the venue’s four passionate directors, Callum Buchan.

The Elgin craft beer shop and taproom has been among the town’s food and drink scene since June 2018, and continues to build on its reputation.

Located on Batchen Street, Against the Grain is the brainchild of Ant Fitzgerald, a beer aficionado who once yearned for a venue that offered a cosy setting to enjoy a nice beer.

More than 150 beers are available to choose from. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Alongside Tom Green and fellow directors Juliette Buchan and Callum, who both joined in April, the business is now considered a haven for beer lovers and sees drinks fans travel from far and wide to see what it has to offer.

Against the Grain

Against the Grain is a space with seating for up to 20 people. It may boast a modest interior, but its surroundings are far different.

Callum said: “Batchen Street is a bustling street in the heart of Elgin with many like-minded entrepreneurs investing in the community.

“We have four directors, each of whom brings their own area of expertise behind the scenes. But it’s the front-of-house team of four full and part-time staff that really make the place what it is.”

Inside Against the Grain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The space is predominantly a craft beer shop and taproom. However, it also offers other local spirits and, being in the heart of Speyside, an ever-growing whisky shelf.

There are in excess of 150 beers to choose from and more than 50 single-malt Scotch whiskies on its shelves.

The brands range from Six Degrees North and Dog Falls Brewing to Benromach and GlenAllachie.

“We have various suppliers and try to offer a diverse range of beers that would not normally be found,” added Callum. “We also have local beers from the north-east of Scotland.

Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Against the Grain often holds collaborative food events with our neighbours in the thriving street, too, and welcomes people to bring in takeaways and enjoy them with the beers on offer.

“We also do various tasting events involving whisky and beer pairings.”

‘We are a safe place’

In addition, Against the Grain is dog-friendly, so it welcomes a fair share of four-legged friends.

The space is open from 4pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, noon to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3pm to 8pm on Sundays.

“It is a friendly and welcoming space where you feel part of the family,” says Callum.

“We are dog friendly and it’s surprising how many pooches enjoy dragging their masters in for a bowl of water and a pint.

The extensive beer fridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Against the Grain is more than just a drinks business, it’s a community. It is a safe place to enjoy a beer and chat with whoever is at the table next to you.”

For more information, visit the Against the Grain Facebook page or email atgbeers@gmail.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour
restaurant reviews 2022 Press and Journal Douneside House
Put these venues in The P&J's top 10 restaurant reviews of 2022 on your…
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Drive-Thru Diners: The 22 best and worst rated installments of 2022
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The…
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jimmy Buchan hails 'great' schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

Most Read

1
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Against the Grain team member, Ross Stanton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented