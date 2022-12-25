Sweet treats: Make this mince pie bundt cake to keep you busy during the festive break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Sweet treats: Make this mince pie bundt cake to keep you busy during the festive break

By Brian Stormont
December 25, 2022, 6:00 am
bundt cake
A festive bundt cake is the perfect Twixmas treat. Image: Jellybean Creative

If you are in the mood to get baking during the holiday period then you might fancy trying your hand at these festive takes on the bundt cake.

The Cottage delight mince pie version if the perfect Twixmas treat, and the lemon, honey and ginger flavour sounds like the perfect addition to any coffee catch up.

With two flavours to choose from, why not make one first and then follow up with the other?

Cottage delight mince pie bundt cake

Serves 10

Try out a festive bundt cake this Christmas and New Year. Image: Jellybean Creative

Ingredients

  • 250g unsalted butter
  • 220g golden caster sugar
  • 200g light muscovado sugar
  • 4 large eggs
  • 350g plain yoghurt
  • 2 tsp mixed spice
  • 1 jar Luxury Tipsy Mincemeat
  • 320g plain flour
  • 2 tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • Tiny pinch of salt
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the decoration:

  • 170g icing sugar
  • 1 egg white at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Thinly sliced orange or frozen berries

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 175C/150 Fan/325F/Gas Mark 3.
  2. Grease the bundt pan with melted butter and dust with flour.
  3. In a stand mixer, mix the butter and sugars until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time and mix together.
  4. Mix the plain yoghurt and Luxury Tipsy Mincemeat together and add to the mixer.
  5. In a separate bowl, measure and sieve out the flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt and all the ground spices.
  6. Sieve in the flour gradually and stop when the flour is evenly mixed in.
  7. Pour the mix into a greased and floured tin and bake for one hour or until a skewer comes out clean.
  8. The cake will pull away from the edge of the tin when it is ready.
  9. Leave the cake to cool fully before removing from the tin.
    While waiting to cool, make your icing sugar drip. Place icing sugar, egg white and lemon juice into your mixer. Beat on med high for around five to seven minutes until it forms soft peaks and is loose enough to drizzle.
  10. Pour over and allow to cool/set.

Maldon Salt preserved lemon, honey and ginger bundt cake

Serves 8

The lemon, honey and ginger bundt cake. Image: Jellybean Creative

Ingredients

  • 375g plain flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • Pinch of Maldon salt
  • 100g unsalted butter,
  • room temperature
  • 300g caster sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 100g Odysea honey
  • 100ml olive oil
  • 2 small Odysea preserved lemons, flesh and pips removed and roughly chopped
  • 50g stem ginger, drained

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Thoroughly grease a bundt tin and tap out with caster sugar. Set aside.
  2. In a large bowl mix together the plain flour, baking powder, ground ginger, cinnamon and Maldon salt.
  3. In a food processor, add the preserved lemon and stem ginger and blitz together until it forms a nearly smooth paste.
  4. In a stand mixer, add the softened butter and sugar and beat together until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Then add the honey, olive oil and preserved lemon ginger puree and beat again. Finally add the dry mix and fold through until fully incorporated and smooth.
  5. Spoon into the prepared loaf tin and smooth over the top. Bake in the oven for 45 minutes until well risen, golden brown and a skewer comes out clean.
  6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.
  7. Garnish with lemon slices and a drizzle of lemon icing.

