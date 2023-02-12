Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler

By Brian Stormont
February 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Make The Hebridean Baker's romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe
Make The Hebridean Baker's romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe

Not only are these bite-size treats delicious, but they’ll help you minimise on food waste.

If you have any leftover cake knocking about, there is no need to waste it, when you can whip up a tasty treat instead – romkugler.

This sweet treat was invented by Danish bakers, says Coinneach Macleod AKA The Hebridean Baker. Instead of throwing away leftover cakes and pastries, they combined them with store cupboard ingredients, rolled them into balls and decorated them with chocolate sprinkles.

“Queues of adults and kids snapped up these cheap wee treats, which quickly became a Danish tradition,” he says.

The Hebridean Baker has also  recently confirmed a three-week sting on ITV’s This Morning show, which will further help promote his wide range of recipes.

Romkugler

Makes 12

The Hebridean Baker’s romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe

Ingredients

  • 500g Madeira cake (actually any cake will work; even better if it’s a bit stale)
  • 3tbsp raspberry jam
  • 80g icing sugar
  • 100g butter, softened
  • 3tbsp cocoa powder
  • 3tsp rum essence (or for an adult treat use real rum; you might need to add another teaspoon)

For decoration:

  • Chocolate vermicelli, desiccated coconut or cocoa powder.

Method

  1. Time to get your hands dirty! Crumble up the cake into a bowl, add the jam, icing sugar, softened butter, cocoa powder and rum essence and mix together with your hands (or a wooden spoon or a standing mixer) until evenly combined.
  2. Depending on which cake you use, you might need to add a wee
    bit more cocoa or rum. Or you might like to add rolled oats for a wee bit
    of texture. Trust your taste buds!
  3. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes then begin to roll the dough into small balls.
  4. Roll each ball in chocolate vermicelli, desiccated coconut or cocoa powder.
  5. Chill in the fridge and take them out 10 minutes before serving.

The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen by Coinneach Macleod is published by Black & White Publishing, priced £25. Photography by Susie Lowe. Available now.

