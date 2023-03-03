Expansion on the horizon for Michael’s Culinary School – founded by young Inverness entrepreneurs, 20 and 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Expansion on the horizon for Michael’s Culinary School – founded by young Inverness entrepreneurs, 20 and 23

By Karla Sinclair
March 3, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 12:47 pm
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour

Young entrepreneurs Michael Seymour and Connor Rae have a passion for food and giving back to the community. Those familiar with the names will vouch for that.

Michael, 20, and 23-year-old Connor have spent roughly 16 months growing their Inverness firm Michael’s Culinary School, investing their own money to get it off the ground in October 2021.

The duo brings different expertise, knowledge, and skills to the table to offer customers a variety of face-to-face and online cooking classes and workshops.

Classes at Michael’s Culinary School suit all age ranges and cooking abilities. Image: Michael Seymour

Despite their young ages and the business being relatively new to the local food and drink scene, Michael and Connor currently have plans to expand into larger premises and provide more services within the Inverness area.

The evolution of Michael’s Culinary School

It all started in Connor’s city centre flat which could welcome two customers per class.

As the months passed, Michael’s Culinary School “flourished as a business” expanding that number to four students. Both Michael and Connor work on the business on a full-time basis.

Michael said: “The aim of Michael’s Culinary School is to educate, inspire, and inform anyone of any age by promoting home cooking and healthy eating with the aim to improve mental and physical health.

“At current, we provide a range of services which can be found on our website.”

Connor, left, and Michael. Image: Alan Sheilds

In October last year, the business partners went one step further and decided to make Michael’s Culinary School a community interest company.

“The reason we chose to do this is due to the fact we are passionate about giving back to the community and helping those within the community in the best way we can,” says Connor.

The business also works with several charities, including Support In Mind Scotland, to spread the importance of healthy, cost-effective eating and why they are important for good mental and physical well-being. It provides service users with discounts.

What classes are available?

Classes and workshops are currently on hold due to Michael’s Culinary School relocating to new larger premises.

But the types of classes the pair have offered include Novice Classes written for novice cooks as an opportunity to progress their skills.

An eight-week course, participants make everything from simple soups, breads, and salads to beef, pork, and lamb dishes. They also learn basic information about health and safety, among other things.

One shot classes, intermediate classes, and expert classes are available, too.

Fancy making your own pasta? The school has got you covered. Image: Michael Seymour

According to the website, prices range from £39.99 to £72.99.

“The reason that we run the services we do is to cater to all ages and skill ranges,” Michael said.

“We also offer our one shot class, which is designed for anyone who doesn’t have the time to commit to one of our courses.

“With regards to the number of people that participate in them, this can range from one to four/five people per class.

“At current, most of our classes are one to two people due to them preferring intimate and relaxed classes without the stresses of meeting a whole group of strangers.”

Cooking up a storm in 2023

Michael was brought up in a business-oriented family and “was drawn to the world of business” when he first took an interest at the age of 15. This is when he launched his first company selling laser engraved products.

As for Connor, he has been in the hospitality industry for around a decade and has even owned his own cafe, supported by a family of chefs and home cooks.

Connor said: “I believe in fresh produce, a belief that has been distilled from my time studying horticulture and vegetable propagation and seeing vegetables come from seed to crop.”

Their combined expertise has made Michael’s Culinary School the success it is today. And this success is only set to grow.

Michael added: “I love the people that I meet on a weekly basis, the work that we provide within the community, and the fact that I own and run my very own business at the age of 20.

“I also love that it gives me a sense of purpose.”

As well as a change of premises, Michael’s Culinary School plans to launch its very own referral program to help young people in the local community.

For updates, visit www.michaelsculinaryschool.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain's Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Sticky start gives way to smashing success as Sugar Skulls & Cream cafe opens…
A shakes n cakes chocolate, banana and strawberry waffle with marshmallows and a scoop of chocolate ice cream
The 6 best places to enjoy a big, bold dessert in Inverness
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Backyard baker spreads love of bread from New Zealand to the north-yeast
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Food Review: Head to Yumi for ultimate Asian cuisine in Aberdeenshire
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Great British Menu stint comes to an end for Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
The 7 items I found inside my £3.09 Too Good To Go bag from…

Most Read

1
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
2
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
3
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Ex-fisherman jailed over ‘assassination’ threats to Nicola Sturgeon
4
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
5
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Video: First visitors get a sneak peek as Aberdeen’s new retro arcade bar opens…
6
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
7
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
‘One of the giants’: CNR to shut down Ninian oilfield in ‘challenging’ market
4
8
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
‘Families simply can’t afford the basics’: Plunging temperatures are a disaster for children, warns…
9
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
10
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’

More from Press and Journal

Dr Gray's hospital
Moray maternity unit promised up to £6.6 million for return of consultant-led service
Lossiemouth broadband
85% of Lossiemouth homes missing out on faster broadband
3 Bags Wool owner holding three thrum balls in her shop in Dufftown
'More than just whisky': 3 Bags Wool owner moves to Dufftown to showcase creative…
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule
RNLI Buckie Louise Cooper
Woman makes history after becoming first female Buckie lifeboat navigator
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett lays bare challenges of club captaincy
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
North Sea energy finance: Aberdeen expert tells it like it is
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
Hare courser branded 'lazy' after he didn't bother to get out of car as…
Michael Seymour, left, and Connor Rae of Michael's Culinary School. Image: Michael Seymour
The fast times and short life of Glen Cottage Hostel in Torridon

Editor's Picks

Most Commented