Expansion on the horizon for Michael’s Culinary School – founded by young Inverness entrepreneurs, 20 and 23

Young entrepreneurs Michael Seymour and Connor Rae have a passion for food and giving back to the community. Those familiar with the names will vouch for that.

Michael, 20, and 23-year-old Connor have spent roughly 16 months growing their Inverness firm Michael’s Culinary School, investing their own money to get it off the ground in October 2021.

The duo brings different expertise, knowledge, and skills to the table to offer customers a variety of face-to-face and online cooking classes and workshops.

Despite their young ages and the business being relatively new to the local food and drink scene, Michael and Connor currently have plans to expand into larger premises and provide more services within the Inverness area.

The evolution of Michael’s Culinary School

It all started in Connor’s city centre flat which could welcome two customers per class.

As the months passed, Michael’s Culinary School “flourished as a business” expanding that number to four students. Both Michael and Connor work on the business on a full-time basis.

Michael said: “The aim of Michael’s Culinary School is to educate, inspire, and inform anyone of any age by promoting home cooking and healthy eating with the aim to improve mental and physical health.

“At current, we provide a range of services which can be found on our website.”

In October last year, the business partners went one step further and decided to make Michael’s Culinary School a community interest company.

“The reason we chose to do this is due to the fact we are passionate about giving back to the community and helping those within the community in the best way we can,” says Connor.

The business also works with several charities, including Support In Mind Scotland, to spread the importance of healthy, cost-effective eating and why they are important for good mental and physical well-being. It provides service users with discounts.

What classes are available?

Classes and workshops are currently on hold due to Michael’s Culinary School relocating to new larger premises.

But the types of classes the pair have offered include Novice Classes written for novice cooks as an opportunity to progress their skills.

An eight-week course, participants make everything from simple soups, breads, and salads to beef, pork, and lamb dishes. They also learn basic information about health and safety, among other things.

One shot classes, intermediate classes, and expert classes are available, too.

According to the website, prices range from £39.99 to £72.99.

“The reason that we run the services we do is to cater to all ages and skill ranges,” Michael said.

“We also offer our one shot class, which is designed for anyone who doesn’t have the time to commit to one of our courses.

“With regards to the number of people that participate in them, this can range from one to four/five people per class.

“At current, most of our classes are one to two people due to them preferring intimate and relaxed classes without the stresses of meeting a whole group of strangers.”

Cooking up a storm in 2023

Michael was brought up in a business-oriented family and “was drawn to the world of business” when he first took an interest at the age of 15. This is when he launched his first company selling laser engraved products.

As for Connor, he has been in the hospitality industry for around a decade and has even owned his own cafe, supported by a family of chefs and home cooks.

Connor said: “I believe in fresh produce, a belief that has been distilled from my time studying horticulture and vegetable propagation and seeing vegetables come from seed to crop.”

Their combined expertise has made Michael’s Culinary School the success it is today. And this success is only set to grow.

Michael added: “I love the people that I meet on a weekly basis, the work that we provide within the community, and the fact that I own and run my very own business at the age of 20.

“I also love that it gives me a sense of purpose.”

As well as a change of premises, Michael’s Culinary School plans to launch its very own referral program to help young people in the local community.

For updates, visit www.michaelsculinaryschool.co.uk.