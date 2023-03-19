Sweet treats: Have fun with all the family tucking into this giant pan cookie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Have fun with all the family tucking into this giant pan cookie

By Brian Stormont
March 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 11:13 am
Caught Snackin's giant pan cookie
Caught Snackin's giant pan cookie is well worth tucking in to. Image: PA Photo/Louise Hagger

Why bother making lots of individual cookies, when you can whip up one giant version?

With a dollop of ice cream this dessert is the perfect treat for all of the family to get stuck into.

Bang on your favourite film for the ultimate night in.

Giant pan cookie

Serves 4

Caught Snackin's giant pan cookie
Caught Snackin’s giant pan cookie. Image: PA Photo/Louise Hagger

Ingredients

  • 120g unsalted butter, plus more for the pan
  • 50g light brown sugar
  • 50g caster sugar
  • 1 egg, plus 1 egg yolk
  • 1tsp vanilla extract
  • 160g plain flour
  • 1/2tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • Generous pinch of salt
  • 100g milk or dark chocolate, roughly chopped
  • Vanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/356F/160 Fan/gas mark 4.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the butter and both sugars until you have a smooth, thick paste. Add the egg, egg yolk and vanilla, and mix until smooth.
  3. Sift in the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt, and mix once more until you have a thick, sticky dough.
  4. Fold through the chopped chocolate and form the dough into a large ball.
  5. Butter an ovenproof frying pan or skillet and add the cookie dough. Flatten the dough with your hands and press it out to fill the base of the pan.
  6. Transfer to the oven and bake for 12 minutes until the cookie is golden, but still soft and gooey in the centre, with melting chocolate pieces.
  7. Present the cookie in the pan with four large scoops of ice cream (if using) in the centre. Spoon the cookie and melting ice cream into bowls to serve. Alternatively, dive straight in with spoons for the ultimate sharer!

Caught Snackin’: 100 recipes. Simple. Fast. Flavoursome. is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.

