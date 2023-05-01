Exclusive Balmoral whisky goes on sale to mark King Charles’ coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An exclusive Balmoral whisky has been launched to commemorate King Charles’s close ties with Deeside.

The limited Balmoral Coronation Edition Highland single malt Scotch whisky was drawn from five specially selected casks from the Royal Lochnagar Distillery.

Staff at the distillery, located a mile from Balmoral Castle, wanted to create something “rare and exquisite” to mark the historic event.

The whisky has been bottled at a strength of 48% abv in reference to the year Charles was born (1948) and the first time the Royal Family visited Royal Lochnagar (1848).

The first two bottles, in bespoke cases on plinths of Caledonian pine from the Balmoral Estate, have already been gifted to King Charles and Prince William.

Whisky lovers will, however, be able to scoop one of a further 1,000 bottles with a gold engraving of His Majesty’s Scottish Cypher.

They will be available for £360 per bottle on the Balmoral Castle website from today and at the Balmoral Gift Shop from the day of the coronation.

A spokesman for Balmoral said they were delighted to have worked with “their neighbour” in Royal Deeside to create such an exceptional whisky for the event.

Ewan Andrew, grantee of the Royal Warrant held by Royal Lochnagar, added: “We have put all of our skill, craft and heritage into creating this exquisite, rare whisky for Balmoral, and we are honoured to play a part in their celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty The King.”

