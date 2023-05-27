James Martin talks new cookbook, TV show and tour – and why he ‘can’t wait’ for Taste of Grampian return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

James Martin talks new cookbook, TV show and tour – and why he ‘can’t wait’ for Taste of Grampian return

The esteemed British chef is ready to cook up a storm once again at this year's premium one-day food and drink festival

A photo of chef James Martin
James Martin at last year's Taste of Grampian festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

James Martin is a household name in the UK cooking scene known for his talent in the kitchen, presenting skills, admirable stage presence and wit, to name a few traits.

I also cannot forget to mention the esteemed British chef’s ability to think on his feet.

Last year’s Taste of Grampian festival saw James take to the stage to host three sold-out cooking demonstrations at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

James also held a book signing at Taste of Grampian 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

He prepared a variety of dishes – ranging from a knickerbocker glory to chilli beef and egg fried rice and a Mediterranean fish tapenade – wowing crowds in the process.

However, James went off script during one of the slots with audience members witnessing the chef spin hot sugar over a woman’s crutch.

This certainly wasn’t on the agenda, but moments like this is a prime example that the 50-year-old was born to dazzle audiences – and provide plenty of laughs.

Thousands of locals and tourists will be paying a visit to P&J Live during the festival. Image: DC Thomson

Ticketholders to Taste of Grampian 2023 are in for a treat as he is set to return as one of the headline acts for the second consecutive year.

TikTok sensation and Michelin trained chef Poppy O’Toole is the other celebrity chef lined up for the event, which takes place next weekend on Saturday June 3.

James Martin’s love for Scotland

James is no stranger to being a headline act at Scotland’s premium one-day food and drink festival.

In fact, as well as in 2022, he also hosted cooking demos in 2017 and 2018 when the event was held at the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

The esteemed chef is hosting two demonstrations on the day. Image: Supplied by Potato by James Martin. Photography: John Carey

Currently working on a new book and television series as well as planning a pending 21-date tour of the UK launching in October, it’s fair to say that James has a lot of plates spinning.

“I’ve got a new 20-part TV Adventure series with ITV,” he says.

“[I also have] The new book this autumn plus my tour of the UK starting on Thursday October 19 with Live Nation. Our first dates are in Blackpool and we visit Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland.”

Returning to the north-east will be a welcome sight for James given his appreciation for the area.

When asked what he admires most about Scotland as a whole, the chef said: “Firstly the people, they are so welcoming. And then the scenery is spectacular.

“Aberdonians are so lucky with their fresh produce, which is what matters to chefs the most.”

What can I expect at the demos?

James, who is best known for his ITV cookery show James Martin’s Saturday Morning, has written numerous recipe books.

This year he will host two live cooking demonstrations at the event which runs from 10am to 5pm.

The first will be at 11am and the second at 3pm. Tickets cost £18 each and those purchasing his demo tickets must also purchase a general admission ticket to the festival, too.

Three recipes are being prepared by James. Image: Supplied by Potato by James Martin. Photography: John Carey

“I just love this part of Scotland and it is such a great event [Taste of Grampian],” James adds. “It’s always packed out!

“The appreciation from the audience is just fantastic. I can’t wait to be back there.”

The celebrity chef’s demonstrations will last around 45 minutes and feature at least 30 minutes of non-stop cooking from James with three recipes on the menu.

They include fried chicken with cherry cola barbecue sauce, gravadlax salmon with peppercorns and swiss roll with summer berries.

What else is going on at Taste of Grampian?

A stellar line-up of more than 100 businesses – based in the north-east and further afield – have signed up to participate.

Patisserie, coffee, cheese, fruit and vegetables, preserves, gin and seafood are among the items to expect on offer.

Not only that but there will also be masterclasses from local chefs, drinks tastings, workshops and more taking place.

The children’s zone will return this year as well, with a few more fun surprises for all of the family to get stuck into on the day, and live acoustic music will play in the beer and spirits gardens.

James Martin will once again cook up a storm at Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This is the festival’s 22nd year of running and it is organised in association with farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and economic development partnership Opportunity North East.

For tickets to James Martin’s cooking demonstrations, click here.

Tickets to Taste of Grampian are priced at £15 each plus booking fee and children under 12 go free.

There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster.

Parking is also free on the day.

For more information visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk

Food and drink fans are in for a treat. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]