James Martin talks new cookbook, TV show and tour – and why he ‘can’t wait’ for Taste of Grampian return

James Martin is a household name in the UK cooking scene known for his talent in the kitchen, presenting skills, admirable stage presence and wit, to name a few traits.

I also cannot forget to mention the esteemed British chef’s ability to think on his feet.

Last year’s Taste of Grampian festival saw James take to the stage to host three sold-out cooking demonstrations at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

He prepared a variety of dishes – ranging from a knickerbocker glory to chilli beef and egg fried rice and a Mediterranean fish tapenade – wowing crowds in the process.

However, James went off script during one of the slots with audience members witnessing the chef spin hot sugar over a woman’s crutch.

This certainly wasn’t on the agenda, but moments like this is a prime example that the 50-year-old was born to dazzle audiences – and provide plenty of laughs.

Ticketholders to Taste of Grampian 2023 are in for a treat as he is set to return as one of the headline acts for the second consecutive year.

TikTok sensation and Michelin trained chef Poppy O’Toole is the other celebrity chef lined up for the event, which takes place next weekend on Saturday June 3.

James Martin’s love for Scotland

James is no stranger to being a headline act at Scotland’s premium one-day food and drink festival.

In fact, as well as in 2022, he also hosted cooking demos in 2017 and 2018 when the event was held at the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

Currently working on a new book and television series as well as planning a pending 21-date tour of the UK launching in October, it’s fair to say that James has a lot of plates spinning.

“I’ve got a new 20-part TV Adventure series with ITV,” he says.

“[I also have] The new book this autumn plus my tour of the UK starting on Thursday October 19 with Live Nation. Our first dates are in Blackpool and we visit Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland.”

Returning to the north-east will be a welcome sight for James given his appreciation for the area.

When asked what he admires most about Scotland as a whole, the chef said: “Firstly the people, they are so welcoming. And then the scenery is spectacular.

“Aberdonians are so lucky with their fresh produce, which is what matters to chefs the most.”

What can I expect at the demos?

James, who is best known for his ITV cookery show James Martin’s Saturday Morning, has written numerous recipe books.

This year he will host two live cooking demonstrations at the event which runs from 10am to 5pm.

The first will be at 11am and the second at 3pm. Tickets cost £18 each and those purchasing his demo tickets must also purchase a general admission ticket to the festival, too.

“I just love this part of Scotland and it is such a great event [Taste of Grampian],” James adds. “It’s always packed out!

“The appreciation from the audience is just fantastic. I can’t wait to be back there.”

The celebrity chef’s demonstrations will last around 45 minutes and feature at least 30 minutes of non-stop cooking from James with three recipes on the menu.

They include fried chicken with cherry cola barbecue sauce, gravadlax salmon with peppercorns and swiss roll with summer berries.

What else is going on at Taste of Grampian?

A stellar line-up of more than 100 businesses – based in the north-east and further afield – have signed up to participate.

Patisserie, coffee, cheese, fruit and vegetables, preserves, gin and seafood are among the items to expect on offer.

Not only that but there will also be masterclasses from local chefs, drinks tastings, workshops and more taking place.

The children’s zone will return this year as well, with a few more fun surprises for all of the family to get stuck into on the day, and live acoustic music will play in the beer and spirits gardens.

This is the festival’s 22nd year of running and it is organised in association with farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and economic development partnership Opportunity North East.

For tickets to James Martin’s cooking demonstrations, click here.

Tickets to Taste of Grampian are priced at £15 each plus booking fee and children under 12 go free.

There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster.

Parking is also free on the day.

For more information visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk