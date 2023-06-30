Hot Sushi Bar opens in Aberdeen tomorrow – here’s what to expect (and yes, hot sushi is on the menu)

Hot Sushi Bar will be welcoming customers to its premises in Aberdeen from tomorrow (July 1) with a selection of sushi (including heated items) and more featuring on the menu.

Located on Esslemont Avenue, owner Marks Baranovs received the keys to the premises in March after having the idea in the pipeline “for a very long time.”

The 30-year-old saw a gap in the market for Japanese cuisine in the city, so grabbed the opportunity to rectify this with both hands.

It helps that sushi and rolls are admittedly among his favourite dishes…

‘Challenging but rewarding’

Marks, who is from Newtonhill, spent some time searching for the ideal spot for Hot Sushi Bar.

The business will be running as a takeaway and delivery for the meantime. However, talks are underway with the council to open an outdoor dining area.

“We feel we have chosen a great little spot that used to be an excellent independent coffee shop,” he says.

“The refurbishment process has been challenging but rewarding. We took every single detail into account during the refurb to make sure we are all set for our opening.”

The team has worked closely with RTJ LTD, based in Potterton, to transform the space over the past few months.

The interior boasts a wood panel effect finish made from recyclable plastic material. A grey and brown colour scheme has been used in the reception and waiting areas while the bathroom boasts neutral grey and white tones.

Marks added: “The shop itself is a relatively small and cosy space. But we have plans to create an outside area in the very near future providing everything goes to plan.

Did you say ‘hot sushi’?

The offering at Hot Sushi Bar features a variety of cold (and hot) Japanese dishes such as sushi, rolls, nigiri, sashimi and soups.

Prawns, mussels and calamari are among the other products on the cards, along with a selection desserts including a fruit roll with mango sauce.

“We feel there is lack of Japanese cuisine in Aberdeen, as well as the harmony of tastes that will be attached to our dishes,” Marks went on to say.

“The name [Hot Sushi Bar] speaks for itself. We wanted to name it this to intrigue people.

“We have a hot sushi rolls section and expect this to be very popular. It is [popular] in other countries but is still a bit unknown here in Scotland.

“A lot of people are used to eating sushi cold, so this will be a different experience for them.”

The five-strong Hot Sushi Bar team have been in close contact with local suppliers, using seafood from Aberdeen and Peterhead and vegetables from north-east farms.

The owner added: “Our chefs have more than 20 years’ experience in Japanese cuisine and will bring fantastic experience and knowledge to the business.”

A long time coming

Marks has been working in the food and drink sector since 2009, starting out in the meat industry.

He then became managing director at a local pizza business, which has been operating for more than 20 years, supporting a string of charity events along the way.

“Since I took over this business I have achieved a big passion to work within the community and support it,” he said. “It is all about being loyal and local.”

The coronavirus pandemic put his hopes of launching his own sushi business on hold.

However, the entrepreneur is “looking forward” to welcoming customers to the premises from tomorrow.

Marks added: “We are more excited and passionate than ever to open and see peoples reactions when they try our food.

“Our aim is to bring people joy while supporting local suppliers along the way. That’s what means the most to us.

Hot Sushi Bar will be open from 5pm to 10pm Monday to Friday and noon to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays, at 16 Esslemont Avenue.