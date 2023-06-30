Hot Sushi Bar opens in Aberdeen tomorrow – here’s what to expect (and yes, hot sushi is on the menu)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hot Sushi Bar opens in Aberdeen tomorrow – here’s what to expect (and yes, hot sushi is on the menu)

The opening of Hot Sushi Bar on Esslemont Avenue is sure to excite fans of Japanese cuisine.

By Karla Sinclair
Hot Sushi Bar in Aberdeen opens tomorrow. Image: Supplied by McLachlanPhotography
Hot Sushi Bar in Aberdeen opens tomorrow. Image: Supplied by McLachlanPhotography

Hot Sushi Bar will be welcoming customers to its premises in Aberdeen from tomorrow (July 1) with a selection of sushi (including heated items) and more featuring on the menu.

Located on Esslemont Avenue, owner Marks Baranovs received the keys to the premises in March after having the idea in the pipeline “for a very long time.”

The seafood and vegetables are supplied by local businesses. Image: Supplied by McLachlanPhotography

The 30-year-old saw a gap in the market for Japanese cuisine in the city, so grabbed the opportunity to rectify this with both hands.

It helps that sushi and rolls are admittedly among his favourite dishes…

‘Challenging but rewarding’

Marks, who is from Newtonhill, spent some time searching for the ideal spot for Hot Sushi Bar.

The business will be running as a takeaway and delivery for the meantime. However, talks are underway with the council to open an outdoor dining area.

“We feel we have chosen a great little spot that used to be an excellent independent coffee shop,” he says.

Vegetarians are catered for as well. Image: Supplied by McLachlanPhotography

“The refurbishment process has been challenging but rewarding. We took every single detail into account during the refurb to make sure we are all set for our opening.”

The team has worked closely with RTJ LTD, based in Potterton, to transform the space over the past few months.

The interior boasts a wood panel effect finish made from recyclable plastic material. A grey and brown colour scheme has been used in the reception and waiting areas while the bathroom boasts neutral grey and white tones.

A range of different soup options are on the cards. Image: Supplied by McLachlanPhotography

Marks added: “The shop itself is a relatively small and cosy space. But we have plans to create an outside area in the very near future providing everything goes to plan.

Did you say ‘hot sushi’?

The offering at Hot Sushi Bar features a variety of cold (and hot) Japanese dishes such as sushi, rolls, nigiri, sashimi and soups.

Prawns, mussels and calamari are among the other products on the cards, along with a selection desserts including a fruit roll with mango sauce.

“We feel there is lack of Japanese cuisine in Aberdeen, as well as the harmony of tastes that will be attached to our dishes,” Marks went on to say.

Salmon sushi anyone? Image: Supplied by McLachlanPhotography

“The name [Hot Sushi Bar] speaks for itself. We wanted to name it this to intrigue people.

“We have a hot sushi rolls section and expect this to be very popular. It is [popular] in other countries but is still a bit unknown here in Scotland.

“A lot of people are used to eating sushi cold, so this will be a different experience for them.”

One of the inviting dessert options. Image: Supplied by McLachlanPhotography

The five-strong Hot Sushi Bar team have been in close contact with local suppliers, using seafood from Aberdeen and Peterhead and vegetables from north-east farms.

The owner added: “Our chefs have more than 20 years’ experience in Japanese cuisine and will bring fantastic experience and knowledge to the business.”

A long time coming

Marks has been working in the food and drink sector since 2009, starting out in the meat industry.

He then became managing director at a local pizza business, which has been operating for more than 20 years, supporting a string of charity events along the way.

“Since I took over this business I have achieved a big passion to work within the community and support it,” he said. “It is all about being loyal and local.”

The kitchen team consists of five talented chefs. Image: Supplied by McLachlanPhotography

The coronavirus pandemic put his hopes of launching his own sushi business on hold.

However, the entrepreneur is “looking forward” to welcoming customers to the premises from tomorrow.

Marks added: “We are more excited and passionate than ever to open and see peoples reactions when they try our food.

Nigiri and sushi. Image: Supplied by McLachlanPhotography

“Our aim is to bring people joy while supporting local suppliers along the way. That’s what means the most to us.

Hot Sushi Bar will be open from 5pm to 10pm Monday to Friday and noon to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays, at 16 Esslemont Avenue. 

