Strathdon mum produces 37.5 litres of cordial by hand every week

Sometimes what seems like a minor discovery can lead to wonderful things.

In the case of Tania Henzell, this came in the form of a young pink elderflower tree, which the now 56-year-old found in the garden of her former home.

Tania relocated to Glenkindie, near Alford, in March 2020 from Edinburgh with her husband, Mark, and their four sons, Harry, Max, Hugo and Henry.

However, she grew up in the area.

“Deeside was quite familiar to me,” she said.

“The year before lockdown, we found a young tree in the garden and realised that it was a pink elderflower tree.

“There was a beautiful aroma around it, which had small white flowers with pink edging and pink stems, so I decided to make a unique pink cordial using the blossom during lockdown.”

Tania continued to make white elderflower cordial whilst living in Edinburgh and describes it as “a refreshing drink in the summer months.”

The mum-of-four went on to launch Glenkindie Pantry in August 2021 supplying pink elderflower cordial to shops, cafes and farm shops in Deeside and Donside.

Glenkindie Pantry

“I was keen to launch a business that I could manage from home,” Tania said. “My cordial is produced in my pantry.

“Pink elderflower cordial has a beautiful aroma with a sweet taste which is lifted by the acidity of lemon.

“The aroma of the elderflower steeping in the syrup is so delicious. It is a joy to be making it.”

The cordial, available in 500ml bottles at £5 per bottle, can be mixed with water and ice, wine, prosecco, gin or vodka.

To make it, the drinks producer picks 20 large pink elderflower blossoms, removes any leaves, and cuts the stems short before shaking off any insects and small flies.

She said: “In a large bowl, I make syrup using boiling water and sugar, mix until the sugar has dissolved, then add citric acid and lemon juice before adding the pink blossom.”

Tania then allows it to steep in the syrup for a couple of days, stirring occasionally to make sure the sugar has dissolved.

“By now the liquid will be a strong pink colour, so I strain the liquid through a very fine sieve or muslin to remove the blossom and bottle it with a tight lid,” Tania added.

“The cordial can be kept in a cool, dark place for a few months. Once opened, keep it in a fridge.

“It can be diluted with fizzy or plain water, or even prosecco. After picking the blossom it takes a couple of days to make before it is bottled and labelled.”

37.5 litres per week

Tania is currently making about 75 bottles of cordial every week, which accumulates to 37.5 litres in total.

Pink elderflowers are only in bloom for one month every year – between June and July – so the business owner is hard at work.

Tania said: “As these plants are cultured and grown in people’s gardens, I am always on the lookout for them.

“When I see one I ask the owner if I can use the blossom to make cordial, and of course, I give them a free bottle in thanks.”

The Glenkindie Pantry pink elderflower cordial can be spotted at a line-up of shops in Deeside and Donside.

They include Glenkindie Post Office, Macdonalds of Alford, Finzean Farm Shop, Strachans in Aboyne and Ballater, Buchanan Bistro near Banchory and Tarmachan Cafe in Crathie, to name a few.

Tania also attends the Ghillies Larder in Braemar and will attend various farmer’s markets in Aberdeenshire.

Spiced chutneys

As well as producing her own cordial, Tania also makes spiced chutneys in the autumn months using fruits from her garden.

They include damson, apple, plum and rhubarb.

“My aspirations are to continue making Glenkindie Pantry products and hopefully get them into more venues throughout Scotland or nationally,” says Tania.

