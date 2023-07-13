‘Thanks for the memories’: Via Roma in Inverurie announces it is closing this week after 17 years

The much-loved Via Roma Italian restaurant in Inverurie has announced it will be closing this week.

The business has been serving up some of the best pasta in the town since it opened its doors in 2006.

However, now the firm has announced this will be its last week in an emotional post on social media.

Why is Via Roma in Inverurie closing?

The family-run firm has stressed that the decision to call it a day had been “heartfelt sadness”.

However, after already staying open beyond the 10 years they originally planned, they said they had now taken the decision to close with a “lifetime of memories”.

A Facebook post from the restaurant, signed by brothers Marco and Deano, read: “This was an extremely difficult decision that we had to take as a family.

“I have always dreaded this time as I knew how difficult this would be. However, it is time for our mum and dad to retire and enjoy life.

“This business has always been about being a family business and without them by our side it will make it an impossible task to keep going with a smile.

“Via Roma has always been about two brothers and their mum and dad and of course the fantastic team of staff which became our family too and made life much easier for us.

“For one last time, we wish to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support. We have been truly humbled by your loyalty and support.

“We will miss your friendly faces.”

‘Thanks for the memories’

Within minutes of Via Roma announcing it was closing, regular customers inundated the Inverurie restaurant’s social media with messages.

Hundreds of people left messages of support for the business while saying thank you for years of delicious meals and happy memories.

One wrote: “Oh no! Where are we going to have our birthday teas from now on? All the best to your mum and dad, and you and your bro.”

Another said: “Oh no, am sad to be reading this. Via Roma has always been our top pick to come to for a fantastic meal.

“Thank you for all the fab times we’ve had with you all. Via Roma and all your fantastic staff will be sorely missed.”

Another posted: “Saddened by this news, but family comes first. Really hope we see you again someday in a new place and doing what do best, which is serve good Italian food. Wish you all the very best guys.”