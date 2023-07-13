‘Thanks for the memories’: Via Roma in Inverurie announces it is closing this week after 17 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Thanks for the memories’: Via Roma in Inverurie announces it is closing this week after 17 years

The restaurant has been inundated with messages thanking them for years of delicious food and happy memories.

By David Mackay
Exterior view of Via Roma in Inverurie.
Via Roma has been an institution in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The much-loved Via Roma Italian restaurant in Inverurie has announced it will be closing this week.

The business has been serving up some of the best pasta in the town since it opened its doors in 2006.

However, now the firm has announced this will be its last week in an emotional post on social media.

Why is Via Roma in Inverurie closing?

The family-run firm has stressed that the decision to call it a day had been “heartfelt sadness”.

However, after already staying open beyond the 10 years they originally planned, they said they had now taken the decision to close with a “lifetime of memories”.

A Facebook post from the restaurant, signed by brothers Marco and Deano, read: “This was an extremely difficult decision that we had to take as a family.

Side-on view of Via Roma.
Via Roma has been open on Market Place since 2006. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I have always dreaded this time as I knew how difficult this would be. However, it is time for our mum and dad to retire and enjoy life.

“This business has always been about being a family business and without them by our side it will make it an impossible task to keep going with a smile.

“Via Roma has always been about two brothers and their mum and dad and of course the fantastic team of staff which became our family too and made life much easier for us.

“For one last time, we wish to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support. We have been truly humbled by your loyalty and support.

“We will miss your friendly faces.”

‘Thanks for the memories’

Within minutes of Via Roma announcing it was closing, regular customers inundated the Inverurie restaurant’s social media with messages.

Hundreds of people left messages of support for the business while saying thank you for years of delicious meals and happy memories.

One wrote: “Oh no! Where are we going to have our birthday teas from now on? All the best to your mum and dad, and you and your bro.”

Via Roma has been a popular destination for special occasions. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Another said: “Oh no, am sad to be reading this. Via Roma has always been our top pick to come to for a fantastic meal.

“Thank you for all the fab times we’ve had with you all. Via Roma and all your fantastic staff will be sorely missed.”

Another posted: “Saddened by this news, but family comes first. Really hope we see you again someday in a new place and doing what do best, which is serve good Italian food. Wish you all the very best guys.”

