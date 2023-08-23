Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Fraserburgh to begin defence against Aberdeen’s youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Fraserburgh to begin defence against Aberdeen’s youngsters

The historic Morrison Motors (Turriff)-sponsored competition will kick-off in early October.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Sean Butcher celebrating scoring the winning goal for Fraserburgh against Buckie Thistle in last season's Aberdeenshire Shield final. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Sean Butcher celebrating scoring the winning goal for Fraserburgh against Buckie Thistle in last season's Aberdeenshire Shield final. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Reigning Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield champions Fraserburgh will begin their defence with a first round tie against Aberdeen’s youngsters.

The Breedon Highland League Broch beat Buckie Thistle 2-1 in the 2022/23 Shield final, with this season’s opening ties set to be played on either Tuesday 10 or Wednesday 11 October.

Elsewhere in the first round, Hermes – of the North Region McBookie.com Premier League – will host their former Junior rivals Banks o’ Dee, who are now flying high in the Highland ranks.

Meanwhile, another Junior outfit, Dyce, will travel to Highland League Inverurie Locos.

Deveronvale v Formartine United is the first round’s solitary all-Highland League clash, while the opening ties will be completed by Keith at home to Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA) new boys Elgin City.

