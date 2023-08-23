Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Fraserburgh to begin defence against Aberdeen’s youngsters

Reigning Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield champions Fraserburgh will begin their defence with a first round tie against Aberdeen’s youngsters.

The Breedon Highland League Broch beat Buckie Thistle 2-1 in the 2022/23 Shield final, with this season’s opening ties set to be played on either Tuesday 10 or Wednesday 11 October.

Elsewhere in the first round, Hermes – of the North Region McBookie.com Premier League – will host their former Junior rivals Banks o’ Dee, who are now flying high in the Highland ranks.

Meanwhile, another Junior outfit, Dyce, will travel to Highland League Inverurie Locos.

Deveronvale v Formartine United is the first round’s solitary all-Highland League clash, while the opening ties will be completed by Keith at home to Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA) new boys Elgin City.