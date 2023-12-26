9 food and drink spaces that opened in the Highlands and Islands in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
9 food and drink spaces that opened in the Highlands and Islands in 2023

A fish and chip shop, brewstillery and plant-based café are included in this list. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
How incredible does the bar area at Uile-bheist look? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How incredible does the bar area at Uile-bheist look? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Here’s my list of the top 2023 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Islands – with a fish and chip shop, plant-based café and more in the mix.

Loch Awe, Inverness and Kirkwall are among the lucky areas that welcomed the new businesses.

So whether you’re a fan of sweet treats, whisky and beer or plant-based dishes, I’d urge you to plan a visit to at least one of the spaces to feature on this list.

Culture Café and Deli

Vegan cheesemaker Ella Clarke realised her dream of owning a café after finally flinging open the doors of Culture Café and Deli in February.

The Inverness-based spot has a seating area where customers can tuck into food from Ella’s vegan and plant-based delicatessen.

A range of vegan cheeses are on offer, along with sandwiches, burritos, salad dishes and more.

Address: 11 Chapel Street, Inverness IV1 1NA

Sandwiches are available in Culture Café and Deli. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Uile-bheist

February was a great month for the Highland capital, for the £7.5 million Uile-bheist distillery and brewery – located on the River Ness – also opened.

I’ve been lucky enough to stop by the distillery, which is the first to open in Inverness in 130 years, since it started welcoming guests. I can confirm it’s worth a visit.

Address: Ness Bank, Inverness IV2 4SG

Inside Uile-bheist distillery and brewery. Image: Heartland Media and PR

Scapa Noust

An impressive immersive whisky experience was introduced to Orkney in March when Scapa Distillery launched its new whisky tasting room.

The attraction, called Scapa Noust, offers whisky lovers and adventurers stunning views overlooking Scapa Flow – a body of water nestled between the rugged islands located in the Orkney archipelago.

Address: St Ola, Kirkwall KW15 1SE

Inside the Scapa Noust tasting room in Orkney.

The Hungry Haggis

Over by Loch Awe, a new food van opened at Kilchurn Castle car park – just off the A85 Oban to Perth road – in the spring. That food van was The Happy Haggis.

There has been good feedback from customers over the past eight months (or so), with the signature Hungry Haggis burger proving popular.

Address: A819, Dalmally PA33 1AJ

The Hungry Haggis is located at Kilchurn Castle car park, just off the A85 between Lochawe village and Dalmally. Image: Hungry Haggis/Island Images

Dougie’s Chippy

Dougie’s Chippy is another relatively new business that has been welcomed by Highland food fans with open arms.

Owner Dougie Mackenzie – the former manager of a takeaway in Ross-shire – opened the fish and chip shop back in June.

Address: 32 Millburn Road, Inverness IV2 3TR

Dougie Mackenzie opened Dougie’s Chippy in June. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Peedie Bottle Shop

In August, The Orkney Brewery opened a new bottle shop in Kirkwall in a bid to help ensure the city centre remains vibrant and busy.

Named The Peedie Bottle Shop, it stocks the brewery’s full range of beers and is open seven days a week.

Check out our beer columnist Kieran’s review of three new Orkney Brewery beers here. 

Address: 28 Albert Street, Kirkwall KW15 1HL

The Peedie Bottle Shop is based in Kirkwall. Image: David Flanagan Media

Sùgh Ùr

Inverness entrepreneur Alison Mackintosh recently decided she wanted to take her brand JuicyNess – now Sùgh Ùr – in a new direction, and so relocated from a site at Fairways Retail Park to a bigger premises on Southside Road.

Formerly occupied by the owners of Am Bothan IV2, Sùgh Ùr boasts a capacity of 14 and has fantastic food and drink menus on offer.

Address: 6 Southside Road, Inverness IV2 3AU

Alison MacKintosh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Krispy Kreme

Doughnut lovers received some fantastic news this October as the Press and Journal revealed that Krispy Kreme was coming to the Highland Capital with a new counter at the Tesco Inshes.

Whether you like filled doughnuts or adore original glazed, you’ll find a sound variety at the counter.

Address: Inshes Retail Park Milton, Dell of Inshes, Inverness IV2 3TW

Image of Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Krispy Kreme arrived in Inverness in October. Image: PA

Sushiness

Ignacio Reyes Maira and Cristian Montero introduced Sushiness to Inverness’ Lombard Street just last month.

Open from 4pm to 10pm Wednesday to Sunday, the sushi takeaway serves five types of rolls – chicken, salmon, shrimp, lamb and hearts of palm.

Address: 7 Lombard Street, Inverness IV1 1QQ

Among the Highland food scene is Sushiness, a new sushi takeaway in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
