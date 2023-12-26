9 food and drink spaces that opened in the Highlands and Islands in 2023

Here’s my list of the top 2023 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Islands – with a fish and chip shop, plant-based café and more in the mix.

Loch Awe, Inverness and Kirkwall are among the lucky areas that welcomed the new businesses.

So whether you’re a fan of sweet treats, whisky and beer or plant-based dishes, I’d urge you to plan a visit to at least one of the spaces to feature on this list.

Culture Café and Deli

Vegan cheesemaker Ella Clarke realised her dream of owning a café after finally flinging open the doors of Culture Café and Deli in February.

The Inverness-based spot has a seating area where customers can tuck into food from Ella’s vegan and plant-based delicatessen.

A range of vegan cheeses are on offer, along with sandwiches, burritos, salad dishes and more.

Address: 11 Chapel Street, Inverness IV1 1NA

Uile-bheist

February was a great month for the Highland capital, for the £7.5 million Uile-bheist distillery and brewery – located on the River Ness – also opened.

I’ve been lucky enough to stop by the distillery, which is the first to open in Inverness in 130 years, since it started welcoming guests. I can confirm it’s worth a visit.

Address: Ness Bank, Inverness IV2 4SG

Scapa Noust

An impressive immersive whisky experience was introduced to Orkney in March when Scapa Distillery launched its new whisky tasting room.

The attraction, called Scapa Noust, offers whisky lovers and adventurers stunning views overlooking Scapa Flow – a body of water nestled between the rugged islands located in the Orkney archipelago.

Address: St Ola, Kirkwall KW15 1SE

The Hungry Haggis

Over by Loch Awe, a new food van opened at Kilchurn Castle car park – just off the A85 Oban to Perth road – in the spring. That food van was The Happy Haggis.

There has been good feedback from customers over the past eight months (or so), with the signature Hungry Haggis burger proving popular.

Address: A819, Dalmally PA33 1AJ

Dougie’s Chippy

Dougie’s Chippy is another relatively new business that has been welcomed by Highland food fans with open arms.

Owner Dougie Mackenzie – the former manager of a takeaway in Ross-shire – opened the fish and chip shop back in June.

Address: 32 Millburn Road, Inverness IV2 3TR

The Peedie Bottle Shop

In August, The Orkney Brewery opened a new bottle shop in Kirkwall in a bid to help ensure the city centre remains vibrant and busy.

Named The Peedie Bottle Shop, it stocks the brewery’s full range of beers and is open seven days a week.

Address: 28 Albert Street, Kirkwall KW15 1HL

Sùgh Ùr

Inverness entrepreneur Alison Mackintosh recently decided she wanted to take her brand JuicyNess – now Sùgh Ùr – in a new direction, and so relocated from a site at Fairways Retail Park to a bigger premises on Southside Road.

Formerly occupied by the owners of Am Bothan IV2, Sùgh Ùr boasts a capacity of 14 and has fantastic food and drink menus on offer.

Address: 6 Southside Road, Inverness IV2 3AU

Krispy Kreme

Doughnut lovers received some fantastic news this October as the Press and Journal revealed that Krispy Kreme was coming to the Highland Capital with a new counter at the Tesco Inshes.

Whether you like filled doughnuts or adore original glazed, you’ll find a sound variety at the counter.

Address: Inshes Retail Park Milton, Dell of Inshes, Inverness IV2 3TW

Sushiness

Ignacio Reyes Maira and Cristian Montero introduced Sushiness to Inverness’ Lombard Street just last month.

Open from 4pm to 10pm Wednesday to Sunday, the sushi takeaway serves five types of rolls – chicken, salmon, shrimp, lamb and hearts of palm.

Address: 7 Lombard Street, Inverness IV1 1QQ