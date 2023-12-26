Braemar house that starred in Christmas film for sale at over £550k   

Some properties are truly special, such as Moorfield House in Braemar which is so unique it has appeared in a Christmas feature film.

The location of this 19th Century property is enviable, occupying an elevated position at Chapel Brae, overlooking the Braemar Games Field, home to the world-famous Gathering.

Owner Maria Mason said: “It was used as a location in Christmas in The Highlands, starring Dan Jeanotte, Geraldine Somerville and Caprice. The film is shown every year on Xmas24 and is now on Netflix.”

Braemar property is a house that was once a hotel

This Braemar property was previously run as a small hotel but is now residential after planning permission was obtained.

Maria has lived at Moorfield House for eight years and shares it with her husband Grant, two sons and two dogs.

Asked what first attracted her to the house she said: “We were looking for a village to move to and Braemar was the one. The location of the property was what definitely attracted us.

“An elevated position overlooking the games park with views of the surrounding mountains, peace and quiet but only a five-minute walk into the centre of the village, this made it the perfect property.

“The house was built in the 1800s and features coving, mouldings and the original staircase. The grounds to the property are substantial and wrap around the building.

“Since moving here we have completely changed the decor in the whole property to bring it into modern day with a Scottish twist.

“We installed all new en suite bathrooms and a downstairs wet room and put in a large garden deck area to enjoy the stunning views.”

What are the property’s most special features?

“The location,” said Maria. “The property sits behind the Royal Box used at the Gathering.

“Braemar is a small traditional Scottish village with a very strong sense of community.

“The property is nestled in quite a secluded spot so it is very peaceful.”

What type of buyer would this Braemar property suit especially?

“The property would suit any type of buyer, it is a substantial property and there is enormous scope to alter to suit whether it be a family, a couple or a single person,” said Maria.

“There could also be potential to add a separate dwelling which could be used for a studio, additional family accommodation or a holiday home.”

Architects draw up plans for frontage

She added: “We have plans that have been drawn up by Gerry Robb Architects in Aboyne to alter the property so the frontage of the house will go back to its original format with a new extension.”

On arriving at the seven-bedroom property, the entrance door opens into the reception hall area which has a large picture window overlooking the games field.

Glazed double doors open into an inner hall, where an office is located, then into the main hall with its traditional staircase leading to the mezzanine and first floor.

The principal lounge is grand and traditional in style, boasting a coal fire set within a large hearth.

Glazed double doors lead from here to the L-shaped dining room that wraps around the side and front of the house and again, has wonderful views.

The secondary lounge has in the past been used as a bar and has a wood burning stove, with exposed granite surround, high mantelpiece and flagstone hearth.

For al fresco dining or just relaxing, there is a large external decked area with a south-westerly aspect.

Kitchen is very well equipped

The well-equipped industrial kitchen, adjacent to the dining room, has a double sink with two draining boards, a hot plate with fridge beneath, a free standing gas hob set on a stainless steel free-standing worktop with Aber Vent extractor above.

This Braemar property also has a store and a laundry room and there is a former bar that is partitioned from one of the lounges but it could easily be reintegrated.

Additional living accommodation

In addition, there is an annexe with further living accommodation that includes a lounge leading out to a private garden, two double bedrooms and a modern wet room.

Moving upstairs, the first of the bedrooms is situated on the mezzanine level. This, along with the other four bedrooms within the main part of the house all have attractive en suites including a shower cubicle, WC and wash hand basin.

Outside, a pathway leads beyond the main house at this Braemar property to self-contained guest accommodation which has been thoughtfully renovated and has its own gated garden.

The rest of the garden grounds are mainly laid to lawn and there is a summerhouse, a decked area and pond.

This Braemar property is at price over £550,000 with Mackinnons on 01339 887665 and on the aspc website.

