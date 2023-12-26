Braemar house that starred in Christmas film for sale at over £550k   

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Braemar house that starred in Christmas film for sale at over £550k   

Moorfield House on Royal Deeside dates back to the 1800s and featured in the film Christmas in The Highlands with a unique location overlooking the Braemar Games Field, home to the famous Braemar Gathering

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Braemar property Moorfield House at Chapel Brae on Royal Deeside.
Braemar property Moorfield House at Chapel Brae on Royal Deeside.

Some properties are truly special, such as Moorfield House in Braemar which is so unique it has appeared in a Christmas feature film.

The location of this 19th Century property is enviable, occupying an elevated position at Chapel Brae, overlooking the Braemar Games Field, home to the world-famous Gathering.

Owner Maria Mason said: “It was used as a location in Christmas in The Highlands, starring Dan Jeanotte, Geraldine Somerville and Caprice. The film is shown every year on Xmas24 and is now on Netflix.”

Braemar property is a house that was once a hotel

This Braemar property was previously run as a small hotel but is now residential after planning permission was obtained.

Moorfield House overlooks the Braemar Games Field.

Maria has lived at Moorfield House for eight years and shares it with her husband Grant, two sons and two dogs.

Asked what first attracted her to the house she said: “We were looking for a village to move to and Braemar was the one. The location of the property was what definitely attracted us.

“An elevated position overlooking the games park with views of the surrounding mountains, peace and quiet but only a five-minute walk into the centre of the village, this made it the perfect property.

Braemar property Moorfield House on Royal Deeside, within the Cairngorm National Park.

“The house was built in the 1800s and features coving, mouldings and the original staircase. The grounds to the property are substantial and wrap around the building.

“Since moving here we have completely changed the decor in the whole property to bring it into modern day with a Scottish twist.

“We installed all new en suite bathrooms and a downstairs wet room and put in a large garden deck area to enjoy the stunning views.”

One of the lounges at Moorfield House, Braemar.
What are the property’s most special features?

“The location,” said Maria. “The property sits behind the Royal Box used at the Gathering.

“Braemar is a small traditional Scottish village with a very strong sense of community.

“The property is nestled in quite a secluded spot so it is very peaceful.”

What type of buyer would this Braemar property suit especially?

“The property would suit any type of buyer, it is a substantial property and there is enormous scope to alter to suit whether it be a family, a couple or a single person,” said Maria.

“There could also be potential to add a separate dwelling which could be used for a studio, additional family accommodation or a holiday home.”

Owner Maria Mason and her dog enjoy the views at Braemar property Moorfield House.

Architects draw up plans for frontage

She added: “We have plans that have been drawn up by Gerry Robb Architects in Aboyne to alter the property so the frontage of the house will go back to its original format with a new extension.”

On arriving at the seven-bedroom property, the entrance door opens into the reception hall area which has a large picture window overlooking the games field.

Glazed double doors open into an inner hall, where an office is located, then into the main hall with its traditional staircase leading to the mezzanine and first floor.

The hallway with traditional details and original staircase.

The principal lounge is grand and traditional in style, boasting a coal fire set within a large hearth.

Glazed double doors lead from here to the L-shaped dining room that wraps around the side and front of the house and again, has wonderful views.

The secondary lounge has in the past been used as a bar and has a wood burning stove, with exposed granite surround, high mantelpiece and flagstone hearth.

For al fresco dining or just relaxing, there is a large external decked area with a south-westerly aspect.

One of the bedrooms with tasteful decor at Moorfield House.

Kitchen is very well equipped

The well-equipped industrial kitchen, adjacent to the dining room, has a double sink with two draining boards, a hot plate with fridge beneath, a free standing gas hob set on a stainless steel free-standing worktop with Aber Vent extractor above.

This Braemar property also has a store and a laundry room and there is a former bar that is partitioned from one of the lounges but it could easily be reintegrated.

The outdoor space offers lots of options for dining, relaxing and entertaining.

Additional living accommodation

In addition, there is an annexe with further living accommodation that includes a lounge leading out to a private garden, two double bedrooms and a modern wet room.

Moving upstairs, the first of the bedrooms is situated on the mezzanine level. This, along with the other four bedrooms within the main part of the house all have attractive en suites including a shower cubicle, WC and wash hand basin.

Outside, a pathway leads beyond the main house at this Braemar property to self-contained guest accommodation which has been thoughtfully renovated and has its own gated garden.

The rest of the garden grounds are mainly laid to lawn and there is a summerhouse, a decked area and pond.

This Braemar property is at price over £550,000 with Mackinnons on 01339 887665 and on the aspc website.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

More from Property

Innes House is one of the properties in the top ten most expensive Airbnbs in the region.
The top ten most expensive Airbnbs in the Highlands
New tennants, Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester who hope to open the bar early next year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'An opportunity of a lifetime': New Rose Street Foundry bar to open in the…
This five bedroom house in Cults is on the market for £845,000. Image: Blackadders/ASPC.
'Exclusive and executive family home': Five-bedroom Cults house for sale for £845,000
Robert McCubbin, market construction manager, Cameron MacFarlane, the market manager, and David Haas, Inverness City manager, ion the Victorian Market Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Four more businesses - and the return of the model train - for Victorian…
Megan and Lean have worked hard to create the perfect family home in Aberdeen.
Megan and Lean put modern touch on traditional Aberdeen home
Number 33 Oakhill Road has a lovely patio and gardens, ideal for relaxing or entertaining.
Fabulous four-bedroom house with hot tub in Aberdeen's west end for sale
Tower House at Keith Hall in Inverurie.
A chance to live like royalty at Inverurie stately mansion for just £318,000
1 Riverside Park is a beautiful bungalow situated in Inverurie.
Beautiful Inverurie bungalow on the market for £400,000
1 Balnacoil Apartments in Aboyne is full of charm and character.
Rosie gives historic Aboyne apartment a magnificent makeover
Baillieswells Lodge in the suburb of Bieldside, to the west of Aberdeen.
Architect-designed five-bedroom villa in Bieldside for sale at over £920,000

Conversation