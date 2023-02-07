Zen party: A first look at Culture, the ‘only 100%-plant-based cafe’ in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zen party: A first look at Culture, the ‘only 100%-plant-based cafe’ in Inverness

By Andy Morton
February 7, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 5:16 pm
Ella Clarke outside Culture Cafe and Deli, whihch opened recently in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ella Clarke outside Culture Cafe and Deli, whihch opened recently in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Vegan cheesemaker Ella Clarke has realised her dream of owning a cafe after finally flinging open the doors of Culture Cafe and Deli in Inverness.

The entrepreneur, who has run online cheese emporium Left Coast Culture for years, longed for her own place in the Highland capital.

And, following months of building work and a few false starts thanks to a recent run-in with a seasonal virus, Ella is now happy to be welcoming customers into Culture on Chapel Street for the first time.

Ella, left, with staff members Jacqui Ronald and Caitie Grainger. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It feels really good,” says Ella. “I’ve been wanting to open a cafe for probably the better part of 20 years. It’s had various incarnations in my head, but the place feels really positive.”

The 42-year-old mentions a recent visitor who described the cafe as making her feel “really zen”.

“That’s just what I want,” says Ella. “So it feels really nice to finally have it open.”

Culture Cafe and Deli has an extensive range if sandwiches and salads. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

As shown in our exclusive pictures, Culture has a seating area where customers can tuck into food from Ella’s vegan and plant-based delicatessen.

A range of vegan cheeses are on offer, along with sandwiches, burritos and salad dishes.

Culture also carries vegan cakes and brownies to go with its extensive coffee list.

‘You’ve changed my mind on vegan food’

Ella says the reception from her customers has been fantastic.

Best of all, she’s been able to recruit a few new customers that didn’t immediately realise they were in a 100% plant-based cafe.

“I had one guy come in and say, he clearly didn’t know he was in a vegan cafe at all,” says Ella.

Ella is well-known for her cheeses. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“He put [the food] into his mouth just so reluctantly. And then he goes, ‘Oh, my God, you’ve changed my mind on vegan food’.”

Ella adds: “That’s what it’s about, right? I want people to know you can eat healthy, and it still tastes really good.”

Culture Cafe & Deli is on 11 Chapel Street, Inverness IV1 1NA. Opening hours will eventually be Wednesday to Sunday.

Sandwiches in Culture Cafe and Deli. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ella and some of the sandwiches on offer at Culture. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Culture is on Chapel Street in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The food at Culture Cafe and Deli. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ella has a wide range of food at Culture. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Customers have described Culture as “really zen”. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Culture is the only 100% vegan cafe in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

