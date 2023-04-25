Hungry Haggis snack van going down a treat for visitors to Loch Awe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new snack van at a picturesque spot by Loch Awe is going down a treat with visitors.

The Hungry Haggis catering van is located at Kilchurn Castle car park just off the A85 between Lochawe village and Dalmally.

It is being run by Graham Plumb and his fiancee Chloe McQuade, who moved to Dalmally last year.

The couple, from St Helens in England, fell in love with the area and decided to relocate.

Graham said: “I’m a bricklayer by trade and was doing lots of work around the different villages.

“For the love of me, trying to find somewhere to have some food or a quick snack was impossible.

“I was doing a bit of fishing in the loch one day when the idea popped into my head. It would be brilliant to have somewhere to eat here.”

Signature dish – the Hungry Haggis burger is going down a storm

So far they have been open Thursday to Sunday, but plan to start opening on a Monday soon too. And when the busy summer season arrives, they will be there seven days a week.

Already there has been good feedback from customers, with the signature Hungry Haggis burger proving popular.

The eight-oz beef burger is topped with haggis and peppercorn sauce, served in a brioche bun.

Since opening in March, they have only had one quiet day, when it was raining.

Graham added: “Before we moved here we would come up every month for five days at a time. If you don’t have a kitchen to make your own food it can be expensive to eat lunch and dinner in a restaurant.

“We are trying to bridge that gap and offer good food at a cheaper price.”

The menu includes breakfast rolls, a Scottish breakfast box, burgers, toasties, hotdogs as well as hot and cold drinks.

At present the hours are 10am – 5pm, but the van will be open later as the season gets busier.

Gift shop is also welcoming tourist to Loch Awe at Kilchurn Castle

Kilchurn Castle car park is popular with tourists and this is the second business to open at the site.

Established in 2016, the Island Images shop is open six days a week during summer, 10-5pm.

The Grays have some pet Highland Cows resident in the surrounding field. While the Highlands can be photographed, they must not be approached too closely.

