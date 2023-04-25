Hungry Haggis snack van going down a treat for visitors to Loch Awe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hungry Haggis snack van going down a treat for visitors to Loch Awe

The new food van has opened at Kilchurn Castle car park, just off the A85 Oban to Perth road.

By Rita Campbell
The Hungry Haggis snack van has opened at Kilchurn Castle car park, by Loch Awe.
The Hungry Haggis snack van has opened at Kilchurn Castle car park, by Loch Awe.

A new snack van at a picturesque spot by Loch Awe is going down a treat with visitors.

The Hungry Haggis catering van is located at Kilchurn Castle car park just off the A85 between Lochawe village and Dalmally.

It is being run by Graham Plumb and his fiancee Chloe McQuade, who moved to Dalmally last year.

Kilchurn Castle is a popular beauty spot.

The couple, from St Helens in England, fell in love with the area and decided to relocate.

Graham said: “I’m a bricklayer by trade and was doing lots of work around the different villages.

“For the love of me, trying to find somewhere to have some food or a quick snack was impossible.

“I was doing a bit of fishing in the loch one day when the idea popped into my head. It would be brilliant to have somewhere to eat here.”

Signature dish – the Hungry Haggis burger is going down a storm

So far they have been open Thursday to Sunday, but plan to start opening on a Monday soon too. And when the busy summer season arrives, they will be there seven days a week.

Already there has been good feedback from customers, with the signature Hungry Haggis burger proving popular.

The eight-oz beef burger is topped with haggis and peppercorn sauce, served in a brioche bun.

Since opening in March, they have only had one quiet day, when it was raining.

The Hungry Haggis snack van.

Graham added: “Before we moved here we would come up every month for five days at a time. If you don’t have a kitchen to make your own food it can be expensive to eat lunch and dinner in a restaurant.

“We are trying to bridge that gap and offer good food at a cheaper price.”

The menu includes breakfast rolls, a Scottish breakfast box, burgers, toasties, hotdogs as well as hot and cold drinks.

At present the hours are 10am – 5pm, but the van will be open later as the season gets busier.

Gift shop is also welcoming tourist to Loch Awe at Kilchurn Castle

Kilchurn Castle car park is popular with tourists and this is the second business to open at the site.

Established in 2016, the Island Images shop is open six days a week during summer, 10-5pm.

The Grays have some pet Highland Cows resident in the surrounding field. While the Highlands can be photographed, they must not be approached too closely.

