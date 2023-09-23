Late grandad inspires Marykirk mum-of-two to launch business specialising in homemade Scottish tablet

Vikki Middleton, from Marykirk, has fond memories of her late grandad George.

“Growing up, I remember him regularly giving us the pot to scrape out,” says the 38-year-old. “Or a sneaky spoon from the tin of condensed milk.”

George and Vikki were big fans of baking together, so much so that George spent some time perfecting his own Scottish tablet recipe.

Like her grandad, this recipe has had quite the impact on Vikki, who has two sons — Lewis, 14, and three-year-old Hamish.

‘Making tablet has been a way to remember him,’ says Vikki on late grandad George

George sadly died in 2021, aged 94.

Vikki said: “He lived a good long life. He saw all of his grandkids grow up, and got to meet all six of his great grandkids.

“Since he passed away a few years ago, making tablet has been a way to remember him.”

The baker — whose partner’s name is Graeme Cook — began whipping up the family recipe during the pandemic. More specifically, after giving birth to wee Hamish.

“Hamish was born at the start of first lockdown,” adds Vikki. “He was born 11 weeks prematurely due to complications with me.

“After taking time off to look after him, my priorities changed.

“Both my boys, as well as Graeme’s daughter, were born early, so we have done a charity tablet — Little Feet. So far, we have raised £180 for Friends of the Special Nursery.

“We’ve taken a wee break from it just now as we’re so busy, but hope to start it again soon to raise more.”

More on Miss V Cooks Traditional Scottish Tablet — and how it is already baking waves in local food scene

Vikki, who used to work in customer service, launched Miss V Cooks Traditional Scottish Tablet in April, and started selling her tablet in Laurencekirk’s Holly Mae’s.

“This is where I met Dani [of Dani’s Bees], who sells her fantastic honey there as well,” adds Vikki.

“She asked if I could add her honey to my tablet, and that’s where our flavours began.

“Our honey tablet won second place this year at the Royal Highland Show. We’re very proud.”

The entrepreneur has since collaborated with Stonehaven Sea Salt Co, Mearns Chilli Farm and Carnoustie Distillery. She tries to source all produce locally.

Tablet flavours include sea salt, chilli, white chocolate vodka, and raspberry and whisky.

Prices are £2.50 per bag of traditional Scottish tablet and £3 for flavoured.

Vikki’s range holds special place in people’s hearts as it ‘reminds them of their own grandparent’s or other relative’s tablet’

Vikki remembered her grandad’s recipe “from memory”, and was encouraged by friends and family to sell it to the wider community.

“I’ve always loved being in the kitchen, it’s my happy place,” Vikki went on to say.

“I remember the recipe from all the times helping him in the kitchen when I was younger.

“And I’ve often been told that I should sell my baking. The requests for grandad’s tablet kept growing to the point that I began seriously looking into starting a little business.”

She spends a few hours a day making and packaging tablet from Monday to Friday. The weekends are usually spent selling it at local markets.

Miss V Cooks Traditional Scottish Tablet products are also available at Holly Mae’s, Gannets, Monkey Makes, and Castleton Farm.

Stonehaven Sea Salt Co and Dani’s Bees offer their collaborative flavours at markets, as well.

Vikki said: “The best compliments I get are from people saying my tablet reminds them of their own grandparent’s or other relative’s tablet.

“I think everyone is the same, nobody makes it better than what you remember from when you were a kid.

“As for the future, we’re just taking things as they go.

“Everyone has been so supportive and kind. I’m still amazed at how much our little business has already come on in the last five months since we began.”