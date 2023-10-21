Were you at Aberdeen Cocktail Week’s Rev de Cuba party? Here are 12 photos from the event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Were you at Aberdeen Cocktail Week’s Rev de Cuba party? Here are 12 photos from the event

Guests with an Aberdeen Cocktail Week wristband gained exclusive access to the venue's Havana Bar.

Last night was the Aberdeen Cocktail Week launch event at Revolucion De Cuba. (L-R) Mhairi Stewart, Ross Galbraith, Isla Kolankaya. Friday, October 20th, 2023. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Last night was the Aberdeen Cocktail Week launch event at Revolucion De Cuba. (L-R) Mhairi Stewart, Ross Galbraith, Isla Kolankaya. Friday, October 20th, 2023. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Aberdeen’s Revolución de Cuba welcomed a crowd of partygoers last night who all had at least one thing in common — a love of cocktails and mocktails.

Located in the Academy Centre Courtyard, the Cuban-style bar played host to a special Aberdeen Cocktail Week (ACW) celebration from 5pm to close.

It is one of many events running throughout the festival, some of which have been and gone whilst others are still to take place before the latest installment ends on Thursday (October 26).

With more than 30 bars participating, it is the biggest edition yet.

There is a line-up of mouth-watering cocktails to be tried and tested, including our very own P&J concoction the Peach & Journal — available for £5 at The Esslemont on Union Street.

DJs and dancers at Revolución de Cuba to celebrate Aberdeen Cocktail Week

The event at Revolución de Cuba was hosted exclusively for ACW wristband holders, who could gain free access.

Wristbands, which are still available to purchase, are priced at £12 or £9 for students and Blue Light Card holders.

Four £5 cocktails were being served, including the Chairman’s Peach Iced Tea, Hot in Havana, Liquid Gold, and the Cha Cha Slide.

Masterclasses, DJs, dancers and shots were on the cards too.

Other events to look out for before the festival comes to a close is a boozy barbecue brunch at The Firepit, drinks market at OGV Taproom, cocktail making class at Revolución de Cuba, cheese and whisky evening at Faffless, and a Cocktail Week quiz at The Craftsman.

Check out our photos of guests — and cocktails — at last night’s fiesta…

(L-R) Jay Bairstow, Lou Shaw, Daniel Shaw.
All sorts of colourful cocktails were in the mix.
(L-R) Olivia Watt and Sean Stalker.
Eilidh Morisetti mixing up a cocktail.
A few more of the delicious drinks available.
(L-R) Zoe Paul and Jackie Barclay.
(L-R) Taylor Hughes and Cameron Taylor.
Bharadwaj Kieran Gotet shaking things up.
(L-R) Laura Salmond, Kirsty Robb, Amy Barbour.
Delicious drinks were the order of the day.
(L-R) Diane Meldrum and Mike Penny.

For more information, visit www.aberdeencocktailweek.com

More from Food and Drink

Fresh, simple food bursting with colour and flavour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Enjoy food bursting with Sicilian flavour and authentic service at Aberdeen's Café Harmony
Raven the resident black cat investigates a pumpkin display in the grounds of Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.
Edinburgh’s bewitching Prestonfield House and The Witchery embrace Halloween and the Winter Solstice
Jack Kenny's Sextet entertain jazz fans in the Pulley Room of the Bobbin Mill, King Street, Aberdeen, in this picture from March 1982. Image: DC Thomson
Winding back the years: Celebrating 50 years of popular Aberdeen student pub The Bobbin
People talking ad laughing at the Whisky Mash
Whisky Mash Aberdeen: The local drinks to expect at this year's festival — plus…
I pitted these three Scottish IPAs versus the king. Who will win? Image: Kieran Beattie
3 Scottish IPAs versus Brewdog's Punk IPA: Who wins our taste test?
Under the Hammer is serving three very different cocktails this Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
Under the Hammer brings 3 unique tipples to the table this Aberdeen Cocktail Week
The Old Workshop Bar will shake things up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Cocktail Week
3 cocktails to try at The Old Workshop Bar this Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Lisa MacLeod and I with The P&J cocktail. All images by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The making of The P&J cocktail — which you can enjoy for £5 at…
2
Aberdeen Cocktail Week kicks off next week. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair
Trying out the two £5 cocktails — plus pulled pork waffles — available at…
Lara Hourie. All images supplied by The Orkney Dairy
The Orkney Dairy is labour of love for team behind fourth generation family farm

Conversation