Were you at Aberdeen Cocktail Week’s Rev de Cuba party? Here are 12 photos from the event

Aberdeen’s Revolución de Cuba welcomed a crowd of partygoers last night who all had at least one thing in common — a love of cocktails and mocktails.

Located in the Academy Centre Courtyard, the Cuban-style bar played host to a special Aberdeen Cocktail Week (ACW) celebration from 5pm to close.

It is one of many events running throughout the festival, some of which have been and gone whilst others are still to take place before the latest installment ends on Thursday (October 26).

With more than 30 bars participating, it is the biggest edition yet.

There is a line-up of mouth-watering cocktails to be tried and tested, including our very own P&J concoction the Peach & Journal — available for £5 at The Esslemont on Union Street.

DJs and dancers at Revolución de Cuba to celebrate Aberdeen Cocktail Week

The event at Revolución de Cuba was hosted exclusively for ACW wristband holders, who could gain free access.

Wristbands, which are still available to purchase, are priced at £12 or £9 for students and Blue Light Card holders.

Four £5 cocktails were being served, including the Chairman’s Peach Iced Tea, Hot in Havana, Liquid Gold, and the Cha Cha Slide.

Masterclasses, DJs, dancers and shots were on the cards too.

Other events to look out for before the festival comes to a close is a boozy barbecue brunch at The Firepit, drinks market at OGV Taproom, cocktail making class at Revolución de Cuba, cheese and whisky evening at Faffless, and a Cocktail Week quiz at The Craftsman.

Check out our photos of guests — and cocktails — at last night’s fiesta…

For more information, visit www.aberdeencocktailweek.com