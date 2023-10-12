Clachnacuddin manager hunt nearing conclusion with Highland League referee among main contenders

Clachnacuddin are understood to be close to appointing a new manager.

The Press and Journal understands the Lilywhites have conducted interviews with prospective candidates and are now finalising their decision.

Sources have indicated that Nairn County striker Conor Gethins and former Clach captain Gordon Morrison, who has taken up refereeing since retiring in 2016, are among the leading contenders for the role.

The Grant Street Park club dismissed boss Jordan MacDonald and assistant Michael Mackenzie on October 1 after three years in charge.

Blair Lawrie and Martin Callum have been in interim charge since then, but it is understood they are not in consideration to do the job permanently.

Lawrie has previously told the P&J he didn’t feel it was the right time for him to step into management.

Clach don’t have a game this weekend, but return to action a week on Saturday when Nairn visit Grant Street Park.