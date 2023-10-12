Clachnacuddin manager hunt nearing conclusion with Highland League referee among main contenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clachnacuddin manager hunt nearing conclusion with Highland League referee among main contenders

The Press and Journal understands the Lilywhites are close to appointing a new boss.

By Callum Law
Clachnacuddin are understood to be close to appointing a new manager.

The Press and Journal understands the Lilywhites have conducted interviews with prospective candidates and are now finalising their decision.

Sources have indicated that Nairn County striker Conor Gethins and former Clach captain Gordon Morrison, who has taken up refereeing since retiring in 2016, are among the leading contenders for the role.

The Grant Street Park club dismissed boss Jordan MacDonald and assistant Michael Mackenzie on October 1 after three years in charge.

Blair Lawrie and Martin Callum have been in interim charge since then, but it is understood they are not in consideration to do the job permanently.

Lawrie has previously told the P&J he didn’t feel it was the right time for him to step into management.

Clach don’t have a game this weekend, but return to action a week on Saturday when Nairn visit Grant Street Park.

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Will it be third time lucky for Brora Rangers v Keith cup semi?

