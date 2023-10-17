Under the Hammer brings 3 unique tipples to the table this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Under the Hammer brings 3 unique tipples to the table this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

The team has concocted three very different drinks for festivalgoers to enjoy.

Under the Hammer is serving three very different cocktails this Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
Under the Hammer is serving three very different cocktails this Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
By Lauren Taylor

Mixing cocktails is a craft that has been mastered by the team at Aberdeen’s Under the Hammer in my eyes.

Tucked away on North Silver Street, just off Golden Square, there’s always something exciting about walking down the steps into the basement bar.

Perhaps it’s just knowing you’re about to be treated to some totally unique cocktails, with the menu regularly being shaken up by the pun-loving team.

Interior of Under the Hammer, which is offering three new drinks for Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
The cosy bar, warmly lit, almost feels like you’re sitting in a speakeasy. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

I went along to the city institution with my boyfriend Doug to sample three totally unique drinks crafted especially for Aberdeen Cocktail Week — which kicks off tomorrow.

House Every Weekend

DJ David Zowie’s song, which topped the charts in the summer, has been stuck in my head once more thanks to this cocktail.

And just like the song, it’s fun, memorable, and an instant success.

The House Every Weekend cocktail at Under the Hammer in Aberdeen.
House Every Weekend. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

House Every Weekend came in a rock glass filled with crushed ice garnished with a dried slice of lime.

Skillfully crafted with two distinct layers — red on the top and green on the bottom — it was reminiscent of a Granny Sooker, both in taste and appearance.

Fruity and sweet, with just a hint of sour, it felt refreshing and easy to drink.

Another view of the Aberdeen bar's House Every Weekend drink for Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Can you see the resemblance to a Granny Sooker yet? Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

Its ingredients include House of Elrick gin, Midori, and Creme de Mure (a blackberry liqueur).

Back to the Old House

My cheeks suck in every time I think about this drink — but in a good way if you like something more tart.

The Back to the Old House cocktail at the Aberdeen bar.
Back to the Old House. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

It is also served in a rock glass over ice, yellow in colour it looks more like a summery, sweet drink to me.

But that first sip… wow.

Concocted using House of Elrick dark rum, apple liqueur and ginger syrup make this a fiery drink that will put a heat in you on a cold night in the Granite City.

We couldn’t quite place our finger on what this zesty drink made us think of and had sort of fallen down a rabbit hole of comparing the drinks to childhood sweeties.

Another view of the Back to the Old House drink.
This zingy, zesty drink really does pack a punch. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

The bartender said it reminded her of an apple pie, and I guess I can see why but to me it was that bit more sour, especially with the Angosturas bitters.

It was my partner’s firm favourite, he declared so before we even got onto sampling our third tipple.

House of Fun

This is the bar’s £5 offering this Aberdeen Cocktail Week, but this doesn’t make the House of Fun any lesser than its two companions.

Under the Hammer's House of Fun drink for Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
House of Fun. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

Served in a coupe glass and topped with some dried pineapple, this pretty drink may be dainty, but it’s full of flavor and nothing to be scoffed at.

Made from House of Elrick coconut gin, pineapple liqueur and passionfruit puree, it definitely is small and mighty.

Gin is my go-to drink nowadays, but I can’t say I’ve ever tried a coconut-flavoured gin, so that piqued my interest.

Another view of the House of Fun cocktail.
Shaken and strained, this little fruity cocktail really does hit the spot. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

Tropical and sweet, it is a sure crowd-pleaser and I have to say it was my favourite of the three. The only problem with it is it’s far too easy to drink.

My boyfriend does not share my sweet tooth, although he enjoyed it he says one was enough for him.

The verdict

Under the Hammer is bringing three solid contenders to the table this Aberdeen Cocktail Week — literally.

The trio of tipples are all very different, but this genuinely means there is something for everyone.

View of menu board and bar area at Under the Hammer in Aberdeen.
There’s also a selection of sharing boards and small plates if you fancy some nibbles with your cocktails.

Each drink is made with a House of Elrick spirit, hence the names, and although I love gin myself it was good to see a rum-based cocktail on the menu adding even more variety.

There’s something so simple, yet so original about these three drinks — I just wish they were on the menu to stay.

Visit aberdeencocktailweek.com for more information.

The making of The P&J cocktail — which you can enjoy for £5 at The Esslemont this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

More from Food and Drink

The Old Workshop Bar will shake things up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Cocktail Week
3 cocktails to try at The Old Workshop Bar this Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Lisa MacLeod and I with The P&J cocktail. All images by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The making of The P&J cocktail — which you can enjoy for £5 at…
2
Aberdeen Cocktail Week kicks off next week. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair
Trying out the two £5 cocktails — plus pulled pork waffles — available at…
Lara Hourie. All images supplied by The Orkney Dairy
The Orkney Dairy is labour of love for team behind fourth generation family farm
A pizza from Ellon's The Gaff. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Ellon
Mumbai Thistle is an explosion of colour and flavour. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: We tucked into a colourful feast at the new Mumbai Thistle in…
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week returns with affordable drinks, nostalgic tipples and plans to banish stereotypes
Andy and I preparing to tuck into our feast. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Have you tried the famous scones and pies from Kemnay Farm Shop? We did,…
Eins, zwei, drei German-style beers from Scottish breweries. Images: Elin Beattie
Wunderbar! 3 German-style Scottish beers for your own Scot-toberfest
Resident X's By The Firepit cocktail. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week
10 cocktails to try this Aberdeen Cocktail Week — including a white chocolate martini

Conversation