Under the Hammer brings 3 unique tipples to the table this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Mixing cocktails is a craft that has been mastered by the team at Aberdeen’s Under the Hammer in my eyes.

Tucked away on North Silver Street, just off Golden Square, there’s always something exciting about walking down the steps into the basement bar.

Perhaps it’s just knowing you’re about to be treated to some totally unique cocktails, with the menu regularly being shaken up by the pun-loving team.

I went along to the city institution with my boyfriend Doug to sample three totally unique drinks crafted especially for Aberdeen Cocktail Week — which kicks off tomorrow.

House Every Weekend

DJ David Zowie’s song, which topped the charts in the summer, has been stuck in my head once more thanks to this cocktail.

And just like the song, it’s fun, memorable, and an instant success.

House Every Weekend came in a rock glass filled with crushed ice garnished with a dried slice of lime.

Skillfully crafted with two distinct layers — red on the top and green on the bottom — it was reminiscent of a Granny Sooker, both in taste and appearance.

Fruity and sweet, with just a hint of sour, it felt refreshing and easy to drink.

Its ingredients include House of Elrick gin, Midori, and Creme de Mure (a blackberry liqueur).

Back to the Old House

My cheeks suck in every time I think about this drink — but in a good way if you like something more tart.

It is also served in a rock glass over ice, yellow in colour it looks more like a summery, sweet drink to me.

But that first sip… wow.

Concocted using House of Elrick dark rum, apple liqueur and ginger syrup make this a fiery drink that will put a heat in you on a cold night in the Granite City.

We couldn’t quite place our finger on what this zesty drink made us think of and had sort of fallen down a rabbit hole of comparing the drinks to childhood sweeties.

The bartender said it reminded her of an apple pie, and I guess I can see why but to me it was that bit more sour, especially with the Angosturas bitters.

It was my partner’s firm favourite, he declared so before we even got onto sampling our third tipple.

House of Fun

This is the bar’s £5 offering this Aberdeen Cocktail Week, but this doesn’t make the House of Fun any lesser than its two companions.

Served in a coupe glass and topped with some dried pineapple, this pretty drink may be dainty, but it’s full of flavor and nothing to be scoffed at.

Made from House of Elrick coconut gin, pineapple liqueur and passionfruit puree, it definitely is small and mighty.

Gin is my go-to drink nowadays, but I can’t say I’ve ever tried a coconut-flavoured gin, so that piqued my interest.

Tropical and sweet, it is a sure crowd-pleaser and I have to say it was my favourite of the three. The only problem with it is it’s far too easy to drink.

My boyfriend does not share my sweet tooth, although he enjoyed it he says one was enough for him.

The verdict

Under the Hammer is bringing three solid contenders to the table this Aberdeen Cocktail Week — literally.

The trio of tipples are all very different, but this genuinely means there is something for everyone.

Each drink is made with a House of Elrick spirit, hence the names, and although I love gin myself it was good to see a rum-based cocktail on the menu adding even more variety.

There’s something so simple, yet so original about these three drinks — I just wish they were on the menu to stay.

Visit aberdeencocktailweek.com for more information.