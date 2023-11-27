Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar delighted to reward fans with Celtic cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar delighted to reward fans with Celtic cup clash

The Breedon Highland League side will face the Premiership champions and Scottish Cup holders in January.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle club president Garry Farquhar is thrilled to have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Buckie Thistle club president Garry Farquhar is thrilled to have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup

President Garry Farquhar says giving Buckie Thistle’s supporters a day to remember means more to him than the cash the Jags will generate from their clash with Celtic.

The Breedon Highland League side’s reward for reaching the fourth round of the Scottish Cup is a plum tie against the Hoops at Parkhead.

It’s likely Buckie will bank a six-figure sum from the fixture – which will be played on the weekend of January 20 – when half of the gate receipts and a likely television broadcast fee are accounted for.

But Farquhar says rewarding the Thistle supporters is as important as any financial benefits.

The 68-year-old said: “My initial reaction to the draw was disbelief, it’s what dreams are made of.

“Clearly it’s going to be a significant payday for the club.

“But the bigger thing for me is that we’re giving something to our loyal supporters, they’re fantastic and have backed us through thick and thin.

“I’m so happy that they’re going to get to see their club playing at Parkhead.

“I’m delighted for everyone connected with the club, but the fans really deserve something like this and this is as big as it gets.

“It will be a fantastic day for everyone connected with Buckie Thistle.”

‘You need people who are willing to go the extra mile’

Farquhar first became involved with Buckie in 2004 before becoming president in 2012.

He admits running a Highland League club can be challenging and added: “It’s not always easy.

“Every club in the Highland League, to varying levels, has some kind of financial backing.

“You need good sponsors and people who are willing to go the extra mile and do their bit for the club.

“It goes without saying that over the years I’ve had to put my hand in my pocket at times, but that’s something I’ve always kept private and never wanted recognition for.”

Anxious wait for result

Buckie reached round four by beating Broxburn Athletic on penalties after a 2-2 draw having played with 10 men following Scott Adams’ first half red card.

Farquhar wasn’t able to attend the game and was left with a nervy wait before discovering the outcome.

He said: “Unfortunately I wasn’t there because I was travelling back from a golf holiday in Thailand. It was only when I got to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam that I found out we’d beaten Broxburn.

“Then I heard all the stories about what happened, I was so delighted for the team that they managed to get through.

“I was on a high just being in the fourth round draw and what’s happened since then is beyond belief.

“I was nervous not being at the game and not knowing what was happening.

“I only got into Schiphol about 7pm on Saturday and I checked my phone as soon as I could.”

Farquhar was also keen to praise manager Graeme Stewart, who he appointed in February 2015, and who is now the longest-serving gaffer in the Highland League.

“I’ve known Graeme since he was a player at Buckie and I appointed him as manager and he’s repaid us in many ways during that time,” Farquhar said.

Buckie president Garry Farquhar praised the club’s manager Graeme Stewart

“We won the Highland League in 2017 and we’ve been knocking on the door in terms of winning more silverware in recent seasons.

“I think everyone at the club deserves this, we’ve worked hard to get into this situation and hopefully we can do Buckie and the Highland League proud.”

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle club president Garry Farquhar is thrilled to have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Brechin City v Fraserburgh and Inverurie Locos v Deveronvale…
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart thrilled after landing Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Buckie Thistle club president Garry Farquhar is thrilled to have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Highland League side Buckie Thistle to face Celtic in the fourth round of the…
Buckie Thistle club president Garry Farquhar is thrilled to have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Highland League: Nine wins in a row for Nairn County; Turriff United thrash Strathspey…
Buckie Thistle club president Garry Farquhar is thrilled to have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle are Highland League heroes in Scottish Cup
Buckie Thistle club president Garry Farquhar is thrilled to have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Highland League: Rothes and Banks o' Dee chalk up away wins; Lossiemouth defeat Clach…
Buckie Thistle club president Garry Farquhar is thrilled to have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Fraserburgh inflict first defeat of the season on Brechin City; Inverurie Locos make it…
Buckie Thistle club president Garry Farquhar is thrilled to have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Graeme Rodger praises Formartine United's Scottish Cup efforts after defeat to Falkirk
Buckie Thistle club president Garry Farquhar is thrilled to have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Scottish Cup and Highland League results: Formartine United knocked out but Brora and Buckie…
Buckie Thistle club president Garry Farquhar is thrilled to have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Brora Rangers' Colin Williamson appreciates backing from his number one fan in Scottish Cup…