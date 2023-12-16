Aberdeen’s Wonka is a cut above Gene, Johnny and Timothée – he can style chocolate AND hair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Wonka is a cut above Gene, Johnny and Timothée – he can style chocolate AND hair

Andrew Garden has been a hairstylist for more than 30 years. Now, he's mastering the art of chocolate.

Andrew Garden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Andrew Garden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

The new Wonka film starring American-French actor Timothée Chalamet has been plastered across bus shelters, billboards and social media for a while now.

There’s no denying that the much-loved fictional character knows how to craft chocolate.

The new Wonka film has proved a worldwide hit. Image: Shutterstock

To this day, I pin my sweet tooth down to Roald Dahl. I would have done anything to get my hands on a Wonka Bar after reading the children’s novel for the first time.

But up-and-coming Aberdeen chocolatier Andrew Garden could give the billionaire factory owner a run for his money. Not only can he style chocolate, but hair too.

He may not mix his chocolate by waterfall, but Aberdeen’s Wonka is a force to be reckoned with

“I have been a hairstylist for 30 plus years and have always had an interest in anything creative,” says Andrew, who lives in the Granite City.

The chocolatier started his business, known as Styling Chocolate, earlier this year.

He went on to say: “I decided to learn how to make chocolates to give to clients as a treat at appointments.

Andrew makes all of his chocolates at home. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Their response was so positive that I set up my business. So my journey has taken me from styling hair to styling chocolate – hence the business name.”

Andrew works four days a week as a hairstylist at Willowbank salon, on Willowbank Road. During his days off (and nights) he handcrafts chocolates at home.

Outside Willowbank. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

His wife Claire is in charge of packaging, admin and deliveries.

“She is also [the] official taste tester, which she doesn’t seem to mind!” he adds.

“I did a lot of my own online research to understand what is involved in making good chocolates. I also completed a number of online courses.”

Styling Chocolate: What flavours are available?

The entrepreneur has always been a fan of chocolate, and admitted to “eating a lot of it.”

So, the idea of learning how to make it himself was very appealing.

The chocolatier launched Styling Chocolate earlier this year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

His flavours include:

  • White chocolate with mango and passionfruit, banana gold
  • White chocolate with blueberry ganache and popping candy
  • Dark chocolate mint
  • Milk chocolate salted caramel
  • And milk chocolate apple compote and gingerbread ganache, among others.

They change periodically, but a few favourites have stayed with each collection.

Biscoff and white chocolate flavours are among the range, crafted by Aberdeen’s Wonka (Andrew Garden). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Andrew said: “A customer favourite includes the milk chocolate mini teacake – [featuring] homemade strawberry jam, vanilla marshmallow and a biscuit base.

“My personal favourites are milk chocolate blackcurrant caramel and dark raspberry caramel.

“I love coming up with ideas for flavours and then working out the best way to achieve them in a delicious balanced way.”

Handcrafted chocolates ‘that look too good to eat, but should absolutely be eaten’

Not only do the chocolates receive raving reviews for their taste, but their appearance too.

“Making the chocolates delicious is crucial of course but I also want them to look amazing,” Andrew (or as I’ll continue to refer to him as, Aberdeen’s Wonka) went on to say.

“There is most definitely an art involved in creating chocolates that look too good to eat, but absolutely should be eaten…

A lot of time and effort goes into the production process. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The process is tricky and takes a lot of time but I love spending hours doing this and the end result is absolutely worth it.”

An Instagram page was set up for Styling Chocolate in January for the business owner to showcase his range and craft, and spread the word.

Andrew will continue to sell his products through the page and direct to existing customers.

However, he has big plans to look forward to in 2024.

Andrew will be attending local maker’s markets in 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“What I have loved most about running Styling Chocolate is eating the mistakes,” he joked.

“But really, I have enjoyed the great feedback from customers. I have had lots of repeat orders which I am very grateful for.

“And next year, I hope to be present at local maker’s markets.”

Who knows, Andrew may have his own chocolate factory one day…

For more information, email stylingchocolate@gmail.com

Conversation