Eagle May giving away four most popular dishes on Christmas Day to those in need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Eagle May giving away four most popular dishes on Christmas Day to those in need

Jeff Mak, owner of the Eagle May takeaway, is hoping to raise some spirits with 100 hearty meals for people without.

By Ross Hempseed
Tony Song (L) chef and Jeff Mak (R) owner at Eagle May. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tony Song (L) chef and Jeff Mak (R) owner at Eagle May. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A popular takeaway in Aberdeen will be dishing up 100 Chinese meals for those without this Christmas Day.

Jeff Mak, owner of the Eagle May on Hardgate, will be serving at St Mary’s Church where people will be able to choose from four delicious options –  chicken curry, chicken in black bean sauce, honey chilli chicken, and sweet and sour chicken.

They are the most popular dishes on Jak’s menu.

The takeaway is an institution in the Granite City and has been in business for more than 20 years.

Delicious food will be served to this without this Christmas Day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Mr Mak told The P&J he feels sad to see so many people out on the streets without a home or food, and so to be able to help just a little is very rewarding.

If the gesture is well received by patrons, Mr Mak will double his offering next year.

He said: “I want to give back this year, and Christmas is a great time to give back. Some people don’t have access to food or don’t have any family so I thought this would be a great time to get involved.

“People are noticeably struggling and I have taken this as a call to step up and help out for Aberdeen.”

Mr Mak wanted to give back this year to those in need

When Mr Mak told his chef, Tony Song, the plan he was “very excited” to do it and so the whole team was soon on board.

He hopes it might inspire others to take part in charity for the local community.

“The whole team is very much supportive of this and when they heard that I was stepping up they also wanted to step up,” he said.

“I already do charity work regularly such as supporting the local Thai temple, but this was something special for me.”

Jeff Mark, owner of Aberdeen takeaway eagle may.
Jeff Mak the owner of Eagle May in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

In addition to providing meals to the neighbourhood church, Eagle May will also be open on Christmas Day for those who don’t want to go for the traditional turkey.

Mr Mak says they usually have a lot of orders from those who can’t cook or are simply too lazy to cook.

Daughter in desperate search for dad’s Rolex ‘stolen’ during Aberdeen hospital visit

More from Food and Drink

Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige with the stonework landscape on the building.
Gordon and MacPhail: One year on, the latest on the multimillion-pound makeover of the…
Aberdam loading up cars with festive food parcels.
Do you know someone who deserves a free Aberdam Christmas dinner?
Badenoch's has proved a popular spot in Elgin since reopening. Image: Supplied by Nathan Davies
9 Moray food and drink venues that opened (and reopened) in 2023
P&J staff smelling a block of the cheese
'It's haunting my nostrils': We tried 'world's smelliest cheese' the Minger
Cans on a food procession line
How robots can reinforce Scotland as a land of food and drink
The building pictured once home to the Gordon Arms Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gordon Arms Hotel: How the history of the iconic Elgin High Street building will…
Three cans and one bottle of beer decorated with Christmas lights.
Rating Chocolate Orange, After Eight and other festively flavoured Christmas beers
Andrew Garden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Wonka is a cut above Gene, Johnny and Timothée – he can style…
The Old Kirk Bistro offers fresh seafood at its best. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
Old Kirk Bistro offers a fresh seafood feast and warm refuge after wintry coastal…
Martin Macalister Hall outside the existing Tomatin Distillery Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's the right time to invest': Tomatin Distillery plans multi-million pound visitor centre with…

Conversation