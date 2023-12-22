Eagle May giving away four most popular dishes on Christmas Day to those in need

A popular takeaway in Aberdeen will be dishing up 100 Chinese meals for those without this Christmas Day.

Jeff Mak, owner of the Eagle May on Hardgate, will be serving at St Mary’s Church where people will be able to choose from four delicious options – chicken curry, chicken in black bean sauce, honey chilli chicken, and sweet and sour chicken.

They are the most popular dishes on Jak’s menu.

The takeaway is an institution in the Granite City and has been in business for more than 20 years.

Mr Mak told The P&J he feels sad to see so many people out on the streets without a home or food, and so to be able to help just a little is very rewarding.

If the gesture is well received by patrons, Mr Mak will double his offering next year.

He said: “I want to give back this year, and Christmas is a great time to give back. Some people don’t have access to food or don’t have any family so I thought this would be a great time to get involved.

“People are noticeably struggling and I have taken this as a call to step up and help out for Aberdeen.”

Mr Mak wanted to give back this year to those in need

When Mr Mak told his chef, Tony Song, the plan he was “very excited” to do it and so the whole team was soon on board.

He hopes it might inspire others to take part in charity for the local community.

“The whole team is very much supportive of this and when they heard that I was stepping up they also wanted to step up,” he said.

“I already do charity work regularly such as supporting the local Thai temple, but this was something special for me.”

In addition to providing meals to the neighbourhood church, Eagle May will also be open on Christmas Day for those who don’t want to go for the traditional turkey.

Mr Mak says they usually have a lot of orders from those who can’t cook or are simply too lazy to cook.