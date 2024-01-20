New Aberdeen mum balancing raising 1-year-old with home-based artisan bakery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

New Aberdeen mum balancing raising 1-year-old with home-based artisan bakery

Feingebäck launched in June 2020 and offers a range of artisan pastries, including pain au chocolat and cronuts.

Meline-Nancy Paterson. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Meline-Nancy Paterson. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Meline-Nancy Paterson and her husband Scott welcomed their daughter Adalyn last January – three-and-a-half years after the launch of Meline’s home-based baking business, Feingebäck.

The difficulty of juggling the two – being a new parent (well, parenthood in general) and running a company – is something I can only imagine.

Meline and Scott with their daughter Adalyn last month, celebrating her first Christmas. Image: Supplied by Meline-Nancy Paterson

But Meline, 31, found the right balance early on.

Feingebäck, which launched in June 2020, is based in the couple’s Aberdeen home and offers a range of artisan pastries.

I asked Meline if we could go back to the very beginning to discuss what established her love of baking… and find out more about balancing her business with a baby.

Renowned Breton baker Richard Bertinet played role in igniting Meline’s love of artisan pastries

She said: “I can’t put my finger on one particular thing that made me want to start my own business, but I just developed a great passion, love and interest in creating these delicate artisan pastries.”

The Aberdeen bakery was launched four years ago.

Meline has worked in the food industry for more than a decade, starting off with a part-time job as a kitchen assistant at a hostel, at the age of 16, while attending college.

“I also did some waitressing in a hotel before working in a care home as a kitchen assistant again, and working in supermarkets whilst at university in Taunton Somerset,” she added.

“But in 2015 I got my first opportunity to work at a bakery in the beautiful city in Bath, which back then was owned by [the] well-known Richard Bertinet.”

Meline developed a love of pastries whilst living in Bath.

French-born, Richard is a Breton baker who bakes and teaches in Bath.

Meline started off at the bread section working with all different types of bread such as sourdough, brioche and focaccia.

“I then moved on to the pastry team which started my love and passion for the art of pastry making.”

Feingebäck: how the Aberdeen bakery came to be

Working with talented pastry chefs allowed Meline to gain skills and experience in the field.

She moved to the Granite City in 2018, working as a pastry chef for several years before establishing Feingebäck.

The name is inspired by her German heritage, and translates to viennoiserie (pastries).

The Aberdeen bakery owner learned a lot from talented pastry chefs.

“I love the delicate and detail in creating pastries, the fact you never stop learning and developing my skills and learning new ones on the way,” adds Meline.

“With every batch I make, I try to get the best product out of it and keep the quality the same each time. Also because I do love a pastry myself, I must say.”

The business is run solely by Meline, however, husband Scott helps out with wholesale deliveries.

Let’s talk products – including all butter croissants, pain au chocolat, cruffins and Danish pastries

In terms of the offering, there are classics like almond and all butter croissants and pain au chocolat, and pasteis de nata (cream pastries).

Cruffins (a hybrid of a croissant and a muffin) and Danish pastries are also among the range.

An almond croissant.

The flavours and variety change on a monthly basis.

“My pastries can be found in a few local cafes in Aberdeen city,” Meline said. “And customers can order on my website for collection.”

‘It’s not as straightforward as it was before, but I love being a mum’

Since having Adalyn, the 31-year-old has had to “work a bit differently,” which she initially expected.

She said: “I work when I can a few hours throughout the day and then other days in the evening when she’s gone to bed.

“It’s not as straightforward as it was before we had her, but I love being a mum and wouldn’t have it any other way.

You can order Feingebäck items online for collection.

“Adalyn is a very funny, active and adventurous wee girl and is always on the move exploring everything around her.

“It’s just a matter of splitting up jobs now, making sure that Adalyn gets the attention and interaction she needs and, at the same time, really focusing on the pastry work when I’m doing it.”

Meline has significantly reduced her delivery days, too. Wholesale orders are delivered on Saturdays, while online orders can be collected on Thursdays.

She went on to say: “I hope to increase delivery days in the future once my daughter is a bit older.

Pastry lovers are in for a treat when they try the products from the Aberdeen bakery.

“For now I love spending time with her as well as being able to do what I love, which is making pastries.

“My journey with Feingebäck has been nothing but fun, excitement and passion for what I do.

“I’m so very grateful and thankful to all of my customers for supporting my small business for the last three years.

“Without them it wouldn’t exist, so I just wanted to say a big thank you and I can’t wait to bake up another storm in 2024.”

More local producer stories…

Huntly cake maker launches business in honour of late dad, her ‘biggest cheerleader’

Aberdeen’s Wonka is a cut above Gene, Johnny and Timothée – he can style chocolate AND hair

More from Food and Drink

Several dishes from Fourmile House in Kingswells laid out on a table.
Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House serves flavoursome feast surrounded by green haven in…
RGU journalism student/intern Abby and I paid a visit to the new Aberdeen brunch spot earlier today. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Our thoughts on Aberdeen's Resting Brunch Face – including the tattie scone nachos
Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen
'Our hearts are absolutely broken': Aberdeen bistro Olive Alexanders permanently shuts
3
Qismat pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Popular Elgin Indian restaurant reveals work to start next month on refurbishment
Three cans of Otherworld Brewing beers.
Why Otherworld Brewing is one of Scotland's funkiest modern breweries
Tony Livingstone. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Offshore coffee proved too bitter for Huntly saturation diver – so he started making…
Bruschetta from Fraserburgh's Peartree Coffee House and Bistro. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Spending the day in Fraserburgh? Here are its top food and drink spots
The desserts were heavenly at the Garlogie Inn in Westhill.
Restaurant review: Community spirit is the secret ingredient at the Garlogie Inn
Inside The Albyn
Here's every restaurant taking part in Aberdeen Restaurant week 2024
Fraserburgh food and drink business Gumboots Concept Eatery
Is Fraserburgh's food and drink scene better than ever? Locals have their say

Conversation