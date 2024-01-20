NHS Highland £13.5m legal bill among highest in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Highland £13.5m legal bill among highest in Scotland

A total of 77 clinical claims were made by disgruntled NHS Highland patients in the five years leading up to June 2023.

By Alasdair Clark
Disgruntled patients can often seek compensation. Image: DC Thomson
Disgruntled patients can often seek compensation. Image: DC Thomson

A £13.5 million legal bill at NHS Highland is among the largest in Scotland, second only to the scandal-hit Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

A total of 77 clinical claims were made by disgruntled NHS Highland patients in the five years leading up to June 2023, according to figures released under freedom of information laws.

Claims included problems with appointments, consent and confidentiality breaches, medication errors and patients who experienced incorrect or delayed diagnoses.

The total number of claims made against the health board each year has slowly declined, with 20 made in 2018 compared to 12 in 2022.

Highland claims decline but bill almost doubles

But despite the decreasing number the legal costs incurred by the health board have almost doubled, from £2.2m in 2018 to £4.36m in 2022.

In NHS Grampian, a total of 236 claims have been lodged against the health board.

Incorrect or delayed diagnoses accounted for 56 of the claims, while 39 related to a failure to recognise complications because of treatment.

Obstetric complaints accounted for 14 claims.

Medication errors were among the problems behind claims. Image: Shutterstock

Unlike its Highland counterpart, the year bill for legal costs – which includes any settlement figure – has declined each year alongside the number of claims.

In 2022 the health board paid out £652,838 in legal costs, a vast reduction of the £5.96m bill in 2018.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian told The Press and Journal: “We respect the right of anyone unhappy with their care, or injured while on our sites, or in the course of their work, to seek legal redress.

“All claims are carefully considered and compensation paid where appropriate.”

The health board makes an annual contribution to the Clinical Negligence and Other Risk Indemnity Scheme, which covers the costs of any such claims.

Across Scotland, £61 million was spent on legal costs.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP said: “My heart goes out to the patients and families who have suffered as a result of failings in Scotland’s NHS.

‘Buck stops with SNP’

“But the buck for this stops with a succession of SNP health secretaries – including Humza Yousaf and discredited Michael Matheson.

“These figures are a damning indictment of their dire workforce planning, which has left our health service woefully under-resourced.”

Dr Sandesh Gulhane. Image: Shutterstock

Dr Gulhane, an NHS GP, said staff were “dangerously overstretched”, which would lead to more mistakes.

He added: “Scotland’s NHS is lurching from crisis to crisis under SNP mismanagement – and Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plan has failed to remobilise it.

“Ministers must match the Scottish Conservative plans for a modern, efficient and local health service.”

