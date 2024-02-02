Meet the sponsors of Taste of Grampian 2024

The north-east of Scotland’s favourite indoor foodie experience Taste of Grampian – in association with ANM Group – is back for 2024.

You can learn about the sponsors of Taste of Grampian right here.

ANM Group

Established in 1872, ANM Group is acknowledged today as one of the most progressive and forward-looking co-operative businesses in the UK serving the farming, commercial and industrial sectors.

With its established roots in the agricultural sector as a co-operative business, ANM represents and works for its 5,000 members and 20,000 customers – many of whom are key producers for the food and drink industry in the north and north-east of Scotland.

The group’s headquarters at Thainstone is one of the largest and modern auction marts in Europe. The group is also located in Glasgow, Elgin, Caithness, Orkney and Shetland.

Over the years, the business has grown and diversified to provide a wider, more complete range of services for its members and customers.

Livestock auctioneering and marketing is the core business, however, ANM group also has interests in land and property, commercial and industrial plant and machinery and equipment, vehicles, antiques and furniture, as well as catering and events.

With annual throughput of £125 million, an asset base of more than £27 million and share capital investment of £7 million from members, this innovative approach to diversification has resulted in ANM Group becoming one of the most successful co-operative businesses in the UK.

ONE (Opportunity North East)

Opportunity North East (ONE) is the private sector’s response to the long-term economic challenges facing the north-east of Scotland.

ONE is industry-led, privately funded, region-specific and focuses on action to achieve business growth and safeguard or create employment, which gives it a unique ability to add value to economic development activity in the north-east of Scotland.

With an investment commitment of £62 million over 10 years from the Wood Foundation, ONE catalyses partnership working and co-investment with the aim of leveraging a further £62 million of match funding from the private and public sectors to deliver transformational projects.

Food, drink, agriculture and fishing are major contributors to the north-east economy and directly employ more than 22,000 people.

ONE Food, Drink & Agriculture aims to build on this strong regional foundation to achieve overall increases in turnover, profitability and high-quality employment in the sector in the medium to long term.

The focus areas for its activity are business growth, innovation, supply chain integration, market development and skills.

ONE co-funds its work with private and public partners such as Aberdeenshire Council, Quality Meat Scotland, Scotland Food & Drink, Scottish Enterprise and SRUC, to maximise growth in the sector.

Cala

Cala is passionate about finding people their dream home while delivering exceptional service along the way.

Founded in 1875, today Cala continues to apply the same guiding principles of exceptional design and build, meeting stringent standards and offering value for money in a wide range of sought-after locations.

Throughout the north-east of Scotland – and the Midlands and the South East of England – Cala builds premium homes with sensitivity and consideration. The group takes great pride not just in their product, but also in the outstanding levels of service they give to homebuyers.

Costco

Costco is a membership warehouse club, dedicated to bringing its members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise.

With hundreds of locations worldwide, Costco provides a wide selection of merchandise, plus the convenience of specialty departments and exclusive member services, all designed to make your shopping experience a pleasurable one.

Laings

Established in 1862, Laings is a family business with a long history of delivering for its customers across Scotland and beyond.

Over 150 years in business, Laings have built a reputation for creating the finest kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, providing exceptional service from inspiration to installation.

From creative designers to experienced craftsmen and a meticulous operational team, Laings are united in delivering outstanding results for customers, on time, every time.

Laings’ relationship with its customers is at the heart of everything they do.

From your first visit to the Laings showroom to the months and years which follow after installation, Laings support every aspect of your project as you transform your home.

Dough & Co

Dough & Co is Aberdeen’s newest fresh doughnut shop. Situated in the heart of Aberdeen at 13 Belmont Street, the company can also be found out and about across Aberdeenshire in their “Dough Mobile”, delivering tasty, freshly topped treats to the public.

Open seven-days-a-week between 10am to 5pm, the cafe houses seating for 40 people and boasts a menu of not just doughnuts but bagels, ice cream, milkshakes, soup and more.

Hilton TECA

Hilton Aberdeen is situated on-site at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) and less than two miles from Aberdeen International Airport. The hotel is only a short distance from Aberdeen city centre, granting easy access to a selection of golf courses, whisky trails, and castle tours. Within the hotel, guests can enjoy a full-service spa, pool, gym, and restaurant featuring Scottish cuisine.

Aloft TECA

Aloft Aberdeen TECA is located 15 minutes from Aberdeen Airport and just a short distance away from P&J Live.

Experience eclectic design, with open and vibrant spaces, fast & free Wi-Fi, and limited onsite parking. Tune into music in the W XYZ Bar while enjoying the cool urban vibe, grab a snack, or pick up your cue for a game of pool.

Relax in spacious Loft Rooms where you can rest easy in plush signature platform beds. Cast films, games and music direct from your personal devices to the 49” LCD TV to maximise work and play.

