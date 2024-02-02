Meet the sponsors of Taste of Grampian 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Meet the sponsors of Taste of Grampian 2024

Taste of Grampian is taking place on Saturday June 1 at Aberdeen's P&J Live.

By Jack Ross
Taste of Grampian - in association with ANM Group - is the north-east of Scotland's favourite indoor foodie experience.
Taste of Grampian - in association with ANM Group - is the north-east of Scotland's favourite indoor foodie experience.

The north-east of Scotland’s favourite indoor foodie experience Taste of Grampian – in association with ANM Group – is back for 2024.

You can learn about the sponsors of Taste of Grampian right here.

ANM Group

Established in 1872, ANM Group is acknowledged today as one of the most progressive and forward-looking co-operative businesses in the UK serving the farming, commercial and industrial sectors.

With its established roots in the agricultural sector as a co-operative business, ANM represents and works for its 5,000 members and 20,000 customers – many of whom are key producers for the food and drink industry in the north and north-east of Scotland.

The group’s headquarters at Thainstone is one of the largest and modern auction marts in Europe. The group is also located in Glasgow, Elgin, Caithness, Orkney and Shetland.

Over the years, the business has grown and diversified to provide a wider, more complete range of services for its members and customers.

Livestock auctioneering and marketing is the core business, however, ANM group also has interests in land and property, commercial and industrial plant and machinery and equipment, vehicles, antiques and furniture, as well as catering and events.

With annual throughput of £125 million, an asset base of more than £27 million and share capital investment of £7 million from members, this innovative approach to diversification has resulted in ANM Group becoming one of the most successful co-operative businesses in the UK.

Learn more about ANM Group.

ONE (Opportunity North East)

Opportunity North East (ONE) is the private sector’s response to the long-term economic challenges facing the north-east of Scotland.

ONE is industry-led, privately funded, region-specific and focuses on action to achieve business growth and safeguard or create employment, which gives it a unique ability to add value to economic development activity in the north-east of Scotland.

With an investment commitment of £62 million over 10 years from the Wood Foundation, ONE catalyses partnership working and co-investment with the aim of leveraging a further £62 million of match funding from the private and public sectors to deliver transformational projects.

Food, drink, agriculture and fishing are major contributors to the north-east economy and directly employ more than 22,000 people.

ONE Food, Drink & Agriculture aims to build on this strong regional foundation to achieve overall increases in turnover, profitability and high-quality employment in the sector in the medium to long term.

The focus areas for its activity are business growth, innovation, supply chain integration, market development and skills.

ONE co-funds its work with private and public partners such as Aberdeenshire Council, Quality Meat Scotland, Scotland Food & Drink, Scottish Enterprise and SRUC, to maximise growth in the sector.

Learn more about Opportunity North East.

Cala

Cala is passionate about finding people their dream home while delivering exceptional service along the way.

Founded in 1875, today Cala continues to apply the same guiding principles of exceptional design and build, meeting stringent standards and offering value for money in a wide range of sought-after locations.

Throughout the north-east of Scotland – and the Midlands and the South East of England – Cala builds premium homes with sensitivity and consideration. The group takes great pride not just in their product, but also in the outstanding levels of service they give to homebuyers.

Learn more about Cala.

Costco

Costco is a membership warehouse club, dedicated to bringing its members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise.

With hundreds of locations worldwide, Costco provides a wide selection of merchandise, plus the convenience of specialty departments and exclusive member services, all designed to make your shopping experience a pleasurable one.

Learn more about Costco.

Laings

Established in 1862, Laings is a family business with a long history of delivering for its customers across Scotland and beyond.

Over 150 years in business, Laings have built a reputation for creating the finest kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, providing exceptional service from inspiration to installation.

From creative designers to experienced craftsmen and a meticulous operational team, Laings are united in delivering outstanding results for customers, on time, every time.

Laings’ relationship with its customers is at the heart of everything they do.

From your first visit to the Laings showroom to the months and years which follow after installation, Laings support every aspect of your project as you transform your home.

Learn more about Laings.

Dough & Co

Dough & Co is Aberdeen’s newest fresh doughnut shop.  Situated in the heart of Aberdeen at 13 Belmont Street, the company can also be found out and about across Aberdeenshire in their “Dough Mobile”, delivering tasty, freshly topped treats to the public.

Open seven-days-a-week between 10am to 5pm, the cafe houses seating for 40 people and boasts a menu of not just doughnuts but bagels, ice cream, milkshakes, soup and more.

Learn more about Dough & Co.

Hilton TECA

Hilton Aberdeen is situated on-site at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) and less than two miles from Aberdeen International Airport. The hotel is only a short distance from Aberdeen city centre, granting easy access to a selection of golf courses, whisky trails, and castle tours. Within the hotel, guests can enjoy a full-service spa, pool, gym, and restaurant featuring Scottish cuisine.

Learn more about Hilton TECA.

Aloft TECA

Aloft Aberdeen TECA is located 15 minutes from Aberdeen Airport and just a short distance away from P&J Live.

Experience eclectic design, with open and vibrant spaces, fast & free Wi-Fi, and limited onsite parking.  Tune into music in the W XYZ Bar while enjoying the cool urban vibe, grab a snack, or pick up your cue for a game of pool.

Relax in spacious Loft Rooms where you can rest easy in plush signature platform beds. Cast films, games and music direct from your personal devices to the 49” LCD TV to maximise work and play.

Learn more about Aloft TECA.

 

More from Food and Drink

Who's ready for Taste of Grampian 2024? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024: Early bird tickets go on sale today
Resting Brunch Face in Aberdeen's Trinity Centre features in the list. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
5 cafes serving mouth-watering all day breakfasts in Aberdeen
Gary James Donaldson. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The new family-run Banchory coffee bean shop inspired by Australia and Bali
Three bottles of beer from Isle of Skye Brewing Company.
At almost 30 years old, is Isle of Skye Brewing Co still top of…
Are these the best burgers in the Highlands?
Restaurant review: Does the new Coyote's location serve up the best burgers in Inverness?
Husband and wife Allan and Joanna Moore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lonmay farmer who battled breast cancer talks 'rewarding' evolution of farm shop
Braemar and the surrounding area boasts plenty of food and drink hot spots. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The top breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Braemar
Expect fantastic food and views at The Knowes Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
10 romantic restaurants for couples to visit this Valentine's Day in Aberdeenshire
A can of Irn Bru soft drink poured into a glass, and a can of Iron Brew sour beer from Vault City poured into another glass.
Forget whisky, is Irn-Bru-flavour beer the perfect Burns Night drink?
Geva Blackett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tourists after more food options in Braemar – but are year-round openings sustainable?